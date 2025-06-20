Jordan Spieth Forced To Withdraw From Travelers Championship Through Injury
Jordan Spieth had to withdraw during a PGA Tour event for the first time in his career after a back injury forced him out of the Travelers Championship in the first round
A disappointed Jordan Spieth was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship during the first round due to a back injury.
Spieth, who says he was feeling good heading into the tournament, had a problem with his upper back during his warm-up for the opening round at TPC River Highlands.
He still teed off in the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, the first one he managed to qualify for without needing a sponsor's invite, and managed to get through 12 holes before the pain became too much.
The Travelers is an event Spieth is a known big fan of, so he was bitterly disappointed to have to withdraw from the event - with this being his first ever WD in 297 PGA Tour starts.
"I've never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn't really know what to do. It just became too much," Spieth said.
"I didn't see it turning around until probably Saturday. These things kind of last an extra day, and no matter what I was going to do, it was just going to be - I don't know, it's unfortunate.
"I've been doing everything right, and I think it was just very random.
"I may have just slept wrong and then something came along. I don't know what caused it. I've done the same routine. I didn't change anything up. I took Monday pretty easy. There was no excuses. It was very random. Unfortunate, given the timing."
With there being no cut in this Signature Event and Spieth desperate for points, he thought about just battling through even at five over - until he struck his 13th tee shot.
"It's a weird situation with an elevated event and no cut and important points," he said. "It's like, 'Well, what's the downside if I can finish, even if it's ugly?' And then I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt."
During warmup, my right scap tightened and despite trying to push through, pain spread to my neck and upper back. By 13 tee, I realized I had to stop. I’ve never had to WD before, and hate that it happened at @TravelersChamp - a tournament I love. Thanks everyone for the support!June 20, 2025
It's hopefully just a minor issue for Spieth, but a bad blow just as he was climbing back up the rankings after recovering from wrist surgery he had last year.
His wife's also due to give birth to their third child imminently, so Spieth was due a break in his schedule anyway - all of which means he'll miss out on crucial points towards not only the FedEx Cup but the Ryder Cup qualification list.
"It's disappointing. We're having a baby here in a couple weeks, so I'll have some time off now, obviously, to get healthy, but hopefully after a few days I go through the right process to just get right back to where I was. Yeah, it's a bummer. It's a bummer at this event, obviously."
Spieth's heavy recent schedule wasn't to blame, he says, as he "was not overdone" and "didn't feel stress coming into this" and if anything was relaxed at one of his favorite events.
But it's no doubt a speed bump in his season, as he'd climbed back into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and top 40 on the FedEx Cup - and sits 22nd in the list for Keegan Bradley's Team USA.
And he had been showing signs of his old self this season, briefly contending before finishing seventh at The Memorial and a T23 at the US Open - but he'll now have to sit out a while and hope for a flying finish to the campaign.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
