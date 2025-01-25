Scottie Scheffler And Jordan Spieth Set To Return At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am As Xander Schauffele Not Listed In Field

The field for the PGA Tour's second Signature Event has been confirmed and, in the line-up, two of the biggest names in golf are set to return for the first time in 2025.

Being played at the iconic Pebble Beach, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will see World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth make their first competitive appearances of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both men have struggled with injury troubles lately, as Scheffler was forced to withdraw from The Sentry and The American Express after injuring his hand making Christmas dinner, which resulted in surgery shortly after.

Stating, at the beginning of this week, that he was on track to return soon, Scheffler declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but it has now been confirmed that he will indeed tee it up in the tournament that gets underway on the 30th January.

In terms of Spieth, the American has been out for much longer than his fellow countryman, undergoing wrist surgery back in August to address the long-standing issue that first flared up before the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Laying out that Pebble Beach was the target for his return, the 31-year-old missed the first four tournaments of the 2025 PGA Tour season but, in an interview with AP’s Doug Ferguson, Spieth explained the surgery had helped him eradicate some unwanted habits that had crept into his game.

Speaking to Ferguson, he stated: “I had some really bad habits for a long time. Whether it was something that would have happened anyway or whether anything in my wrist was causing me to not be able to get into certain positions, I don’t have that issue now.”

Wyndham Clark claimed the title at Pebble Beach 12 months ago, after weather shortened the tournament to 54 holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Scheffler and Spieth will be joining the field that includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland, one player who won't be present is World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who isn't listed in the field.

Having missed The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, it was revealed that Schauffele has been battling a right rib injury since the end of 2024, specifically a soft tissue injury rather than skeletal.

Currently, it's unclear as to when the two-time Major winner will return but, with the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational coming up, it's possible that Schauffele will feature in the field having teed it up in The Sentry at the start of January.