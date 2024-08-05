The final tournament of the regular PGA Tour season comes from Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, where players compete for the final chance to improve their FedEx Cup standings ahead of the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which takes place next week.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this week's event qualify for the opening tournament in the Playoffs and, considering that in 2023 final Playoff event the Tour Championship handed $18m to winner Viktor Hovland, it’s not surprising that various players hovering around 70th in the standings are committed to this week’s action as they look to secure their places.

As well as the prestige of lifting the FedEx Cup and banking such a huge sum in just three weeks, there is the immediate financial incentive of $7.9m to play for this week, with $1.422m going to the victor. That’s $300,000 more than in 2023, when Lucas Glover overcame the challenges of Byeong Hun An and Russell Henley to take the title and a check for $1.368m.

This year’s winner will claim 500 FedEx Cup points to boost their standing, while there are also world ranking points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,422,000 2nd $861,100 3rd $545,100 4th $387,100 5th $323,900 6th $286,375. 7th $266,625 8th $246,875 9th $231,075 10th $215,275 11th $199,475 12th $183,675 13th $167,875 14th $152,075 15th $144,175 16th $136,275 17th $128,375 18th $120,475 19th $112,575 20th $104,675 21st $96,775. 22nd $88,875 23rd $82,555 24th $76,235 25th $69,915 26th $63,595 27th $61,225 28th $58,855 29th $56,485 30th $54,115 31st $51,745 32nd $49,375 33rd $47,005 34th $45,030 35th $43,055 36th $41,080 37th $39,105 38th $37,525 39th $35,945 40th $34,365 41st $32,785 42nd $31,205 43rd $29,625 44th $28,045 45th $26,465 46th $24,885 47th $23,305 48th $22,041 49th $20,935 50th $20,303 51st $19,829 52nd $19,355 53rd $19,039. 54th $18,723 55th $18,565 56th $18,407 57th $18,407 58th $18,091 59th $17,933 60th $17,775 61st $17,617 62nd $17,459 63rd $17,301 64th $17,143 65th $16,985

Who Are The Star Names In The Wyndham Championship?

Lucas Glover won the 2023 Wyndham Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest name in the field is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who sits 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings after a relatively disappointing season that has seen him drop to 37th in the world rankings.

He’ll be looking for a confidence-boosting performance ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he will need to finish in the top 50 to reach the BMW Championship and guarantee his entry into the 2025 signature events.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucas Glover is the defending champion after his two-shot win in 2023, the first of back-to-back wins that brought him into the conversation over whether he would qualify for a Team USA Ryder Cup wildcard. In the end, he was overlooked and this year faces a battle to even qualify for the Playoffs as he stands 76th in the table.

The highest-ranked player in the field is 2024 open champion Brian Harman, who is 15th in the world, while Robert MacIntyre, who has two wins this season, is one place beneath Harman in the world rankings and 17th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Other big names competing this week include two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

Overall, 18 players who competed in the Olympics at Le Golf National are in the field, including Shane Lowry, who has no issues over FedEx Cup qualification as he sits 10th in the standings. Another Olympian battling to secure his place is Frenchman Victor Perez, who is currently one place beneath the cut-off in 71st.

Other players in and around the cut-off include 3M Open winner Jhonattan Vegas and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Kurt Kitayama.

As well as Glover, other former champions in the field include Kevin Kisner and Jim Herman.

Where Is The Wyndham Championship? The tournament is played at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, a private course designed by Donald Ross. Ieatures the small, undulating greens he is known for, while it has hosted the event since 2008.