Wyndham Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Jordan Spieth is one of the biggest names in the field as players jostle for position ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
The final tournament of the regular PGA Tour season comes from Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, where players compete for the final chance to improve their FedEx Cup standings ahead of the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which takes place next week.
The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after this week's event qualify for the opening tournament in the Playoffs and, considering that in 2023 final Playoff event the Tour Championship handed $18m to winner Viktor Hovland, it’s not surprising that various players hovering around 70th in the standings are committed to this week’s action as they look to secure their places.
As well as the prestige of lifting the FedEx Cup and banking such a huge sum in just three weeks, there is the immediate financial incentive of $7.9m to play for this week, with $1.422m going to the victor. That’s $300,000 more than in 2023, when Lucas Glover overcame the challenges of Byeong Hun An and Russell Henley to take the title and a check for $1.368m.
This year’s winner will claim 500 FedEx Cup points to boost their standing, while there are also world ranking points on offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,422,000
|2nd
|$861,100
|3rd
|$545,100
|4th
|$387,100
|5th
|$323,900
|6th
|$286,375.
|7th
|$266,625
|8th
|$246,875
|9th
|$231,075
|10th
|$215,275
|11th
|$199,475
|12th
|$183,675
|13th
|$167,875
|14th
|$152,075
|15th
|$144,175
|16th
|$136,275
|17th
|$128,375
|18th
|$120,475
|19th
|$112,575
|20th
|$104,675
|21st
|$96,775.
|22nd
|$88,875
|23rd
|$82,555
|24th
|$76,235
|25th
|$69,915
|26th
|$63,595
|27th
|$61,225
|28th
|$58,855
|29th
|$56,485
|30th
|$54,115
|31st
|$51,745
|32nd
|$49,375
|33rd
|$47,005
|34th
|$45,030
|35th
|$43,055
|36th
|$41,080
|37th
|$39,105
|38th
|$37,525
|39th
|$35,945
|40th
|$34,365
|41st
|$32,785
|42nd
|$31,205
|43rd
|$29,625
|44th
|$28,045
|45th
|$26,465
|46th
|$24,885
|47th
|$23,305
|48th
|$22,041
|49th
|$20,935
|50th
|$20,303
|51st
|$19,829
|52nd
|$19,355
|53rd
|$19,039.
|54th
|$18,723
|55th
|$18,565
|56th
|$18,407
|57th
|$18,407
|58th
|$18,091
|59th
|$17,933
|60th
|$17,775
|61st
|$17,617
|62nd
|$17,459
|63rd
|$17,301
|64th
|$17,143
|65th
|$16,985
Who Are The Star Names In The Wyndham Championship?
Arguably the biggest name in the field is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who sits 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings after a relatively disappointing season that has seen him drop to 37th in the world rankings.
He’ll be looking for a confidence-boosting performance ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he will need to finish in the top 50 to reach the BMW Championship and guarantee his entry into the 2025 signature events.
Lucas Glover is the defending champion after his two-shot win in 2023, the first of back-to-back wins that brought him into the conversation over whether he would qualify for a Team USA Ryder Cup wildcard. In the end, he was overlooked and this year faces a battle to even qualify for the Playoffs as he stands 76th in the table.
The highest-ranked player in the field is 2024 open champion Brian Harman, who is 15th in the world, while Robert MacIntyre, who has two wins this season, is one place beneath Harman in the world rankings and 17th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Other big names competing this week include two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
Overall, 18 players who competed in the Olympics at Le Golf National are in the field, including Shane Lowry, who has no issues over FedEx Cup qualification as he sits 10th in the standings. Another Olympian battling to secure his place is Frenchman Victor Perez, who is currently one place beneath the cut-off in 71st.
Other players in and around the cut-off include 3M Open winner Jhonattan Vegas and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Kurt Kitayama.
As well as Glover, other former champions in the field include Kevin Kisner and Jim Herman.
Where Is The Wyndham Championship?
The tournament is played at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, a private course designed by Donald Ross. Ieatures the small, undulating greens he is known for, while it has hosted the event since 2008.
Is Jordan Spieth Playing In The Wyndham Championship?
Jordan Spieth is one of the 156-player field for the tournament. He currently stands 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings and has work to do if he is to make it to the second FedEx Cup Playoff, the BMW Championship, and guarantee his place in the 2025 signature events on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
