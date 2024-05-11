Jordan Spieth Spotted Still Dealing With Wrist Problems Ahead Of Grand Slam Attempt At PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth will have his latest Grand Slam effort at next week's PGA Championship - but is still dealing with a nagging wrist issue
Jordan Spieth may be gearing up for his latest Grand Slam attempt at next week's PGA Championship, but the three-time Major champion still looks to be battling ongoing wrist problems.
Having won the other three Majors, Spieth knows that a win at Valhalla next week will see him become just the sixth men's player to complete the fabled Grand Slam. However, the World No. 21 will not enter the week full of form, with four missed cuts in his last six events. The American is tied for 20th heading into the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship but had a worrying moment after his drive on the 12th tee during his second round.
Having hit his drive, Spieth immediately grabbed his wrist and grimaced, with cameras picking up on him saying: "It hurt really bad."
The ongoing injury first affected Spieth at last year's PGA Championship and has flared up at a number of tournaments including the Players and RBC Heritage, where he was almost forced to withdraw.
While the 30-year-old has yet to find a permanent fix and is unsure about surgery, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard has suggested Spieth consider taking a lengthy break to try and correct the issue.
“It’s clearly a problem, it’s clearly something which is preventing him from playing the golf that he wants to play, the golf that we all know that he’s capable of playing," he said on Golf Today before this week's tournament at Quail Hollow.
Spieth after his drive on 12: "[It] hurt really bad" followed immediately by holding his wrist and grimacing. Not great! pic.twitter.com/dZXpK6HZiUMay 10, 2024
"I spoke with Jordan about this last week, and he said he’s not going to make it worse, he’s not going to make it better by playing. The way he explained it to me is that he didn’t feel like it was a surgical procedure that was going to make it work.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But when he talks about the idea that he doesn’t know when it’s going to pop out, and we’re talking about the ligament popping out of the sheath in his wrist, that seems to be terrifying. And I don’t know how you can possibly play professional golf with that looming over you.
"If we don't see a turnaround in the next few weeks, I think he has to make a decision on how he's going to treat this particular injury. Maybe taking six months off at this point is the best option."
Spieth gets underway at 11.50am local time alongside Nick Taylor in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
'I’ve Not Had An Offer, But I Wouldn’t Have Said Yes Anyway' - Ernie Els Claims LIV Isn't 'Proper Golf' In Damning Assessment
The four-time Major winner also claimed that he hopes a deal can be struck between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund who back the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Official Explains Xander Schauffele's Controversial Free Drop
Xander Schauffele was the beneficiary of a fortunate break during the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Official Explains Xander Schauffele's Controversial Free Drop
Xander Schauffele was the beneficiary of a fortunate break during the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Key PGA Tour Sponsor Calls For Urgent Stability In Men's Professional Game
RBC, which sponsors two high-profile PGA Tour events, want to see men's professional golf get back on track sooner rather than later
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Blades Brown Becomes Second Successive 16-Year-Old To Make PGA Tour Cut On Debut
Blades Brown produced a stellar back nine at the Myrtle Beach Classic to match the feat produced last week by Kris Kim
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Two Caddies Who Have Already Earned Over $1 Million In 2024
A pair of loopers who work alongside the very best in the world have already banked seven figures before the second men's Major of the season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Here's How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
The PGA Tour is preparing for its sixth Signature Event of the 2024 season, with a total prize purse of $20 million set to be shared out among its 69 competitors
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Selected As Lone Player To Join PGA Tour Negotiations With Saudi Public Investment Fund
Tiger Woods will be part of a five-man team that seeks to finally strike a deal with LIV Golf's backers
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘It Does Become A Lonely Place’ – MacIntyre On Stark Difference Between PGA Tour And Europe
The Scot admits settling into life on the PGA Tour has been tough in recent months
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Has Nothing To Do With Me Being On the Board' - Webb Simpson Responds To Criticism Of His Latest Sponsor's Invite
Simpson received his fourth sponsor's exemption into a Signature Event of 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship - a decision that raised eyebrows among other PGA Tour pros
By Jonny Leighfield Published