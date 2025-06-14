Which Male Golfer Currently Has The Most Consecutive Major Starts?
Consistency is what every professional golfer strives for, alongside playing in as many Majors as possible, and one man is clear at the top of the most consecutive starts, but who is it?
Playing in a Major Championship is a defining moment in any golfers career. To compete at them consecutively takes great consistency and skill. Currently, one man has done that far more than any other...
Australian Adam Scott has been a household name on the PGA Tour since he gained his card in 2003. He has 14 wins to his name in America, most notably the 2013 Masters, where he beat Angel Cabrera in a playoff.
Known for having one of the elegant swings in golf, Scott has 96 consecutive Major starts, which is the longest by some way.
This phenomenal record starts way back in 2001, when he came T47 in the 130th Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club. His only previous Major before then was in the same tournament the year previous.
Scott nearly doubles the tally of the player next on the list, Jordan Spieth, who has 49 consecutive Major starts. This dates back to the US Open in 2013 at Merion Golf Club where he missed the cut.
Spieth has found more success in his fewer starts, recording three Major wins in that time. However, the American has not lifted one of the four trophies since his 146th Open success in 2017.
Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy is next on the list at 39 weeks. It's hard to have a modern day records list without his name not on it.
After recently securing the grand slam at the 2025 Masters, the Northern Irishman's record began in 2015 at the PGA Championship where he came 17th.
McIlroy competed in 27 Majors before then, 26 of them consecutively. But, the streak was broken at the 144th Open at the Old Course in St Andrews due to rupturing ligaments in his left ankle.
This meant he could not defend the title he won the year previous, where he won by two shots at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, edging out Rickie Fowler and Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia.
Players With The Most Consecutive Major Starts:
- Adam Scott - 96 weeks
- Jordan Spieth - 49 weeks
- Rory McIlroy - 39 weeks
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 38 weeks
- Tyrrell Hatton - 36 weeks
- Tommy Fleetwood - 35 weeks
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
