'Technically The Easiest Major To Win' - Jordan Spieth Delivers His 'Hot Take' On The Masters That 'Augusta’s Just Blown Up More Than It Probably Should Be'

Jordan Spieth says that The Masters is "technically the easiest Major to win" as he delivered his "hot take" on Augusta National

Jordan Spieth speaks to the press before the Cognizant Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham's avatar
By
published

Jordan Spieth has delivered what he calls his "hot take" on the upcoming Masters, saying it's "technically the easiest Major to win" of the four big prizes in men's pro golf.

Spieth says that a combination of a smaller field and a more friendly and familiar course at Augusta National makes winning the Green Jacket the easiest task on paper of the four Majors.

A winner of one Green Jacket who could and should have won more, Spieth knows all about contending at Augusta compared with winning his titles at The Open and US Open.

And Spieth says that being the first Major of the year and with all the history and tradition means the actual difficulty level of winning the Masters gets a bit blown out of proportion.

That's especially the case for Rory McIlroy, who has more pressure than most on his shoulders heading down Magnolia Lane as he looks to end his Major drought and complete the career Grand Slam.

“Augusta’s just blown up more than it probably should be,” Spieth told Golf.com. “In that sense, it gets blown up towards Rory.

"Majors are Majors. Augusta’s - you know, if you look at the field, it’s technically the easiest Major to win, so the more I think someone focuses on that, the better.

“You know, it’s the biggest tournament in the world, it has the most eyeballs for golf, so I think everything - no matter what the story is - gets a little blown out of proportion.”

Jordan Spieth and his three major championship victories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spieth has had his form problems over the last few years but has still managed to contend at Augusta National at times - which in part is down to the fact it's quite forgiving off the tee.

“I’ve contended there when I’ve had next to nothing, and there’s no real reason for that,” Spieth said.

“It’s not like I love that place or not. I truly think it’s just, if I didn’t have anything, your driving accuracy is less of a problem there than it is at other Majors, except maybe the Open.

"But other than that, I think it was just because the field wasn’t the same as some of the other harder events. But that’s a hot take."

And being able to perform at a regular Major venue despite not being in form is a great confidence booster for Spieth.

“I think the fact that I’ve been there when I’ve been playing poorly and played well and had a chance to win, now I’m like, Well, I don’t really care how I’m playing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. That’s a nice place to be.”

TOPICS
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Read more
Bryson DeChambeau stands next to his caddie with putter in hand in front of a large number of patrons at The Masters in 2024
News Bryson DeChambeau Believes Masters Win Is 'Just A Matter Of Time'
Jordan Spieth speaks to the press before the Cognizant Classic
News 'Everything Is Pretty Much On The Table' - Jordan Spieth Hints At Tour Championship Revamp
Rory McIlroy at the top of his backswing
News Rory McIlroy Vows To Keep Trusty Driver In The Bag After Arnold Palmer Invitational Equipment Changes
Main image of Brooks Koepka congratulating Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters with Koepka and Rick Shiels speaking on a YouTube video inset
News 'I Don't Think I Could Have Won The PGA Without Blowing The Masters' - Brooks Koepka Believes Augusta 'Choke' Can Fuel Quest For Double-Digit Majors
Latest in News
Harry Diamond puts his arm around Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won The Players Championship in 2025
News Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond May Have Earned Almost $900,000 In Bonus Money Already This Year (More Than The PGA Tour Average) After World No.2's Strong Start
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
News 'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Nelly Korda hits a drive and an inset of a persimmon driver head
News Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
Adrian Meronk takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
News LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025
Latest in News
Harry Diamond puts his arm around Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman won The Players Championship in 2025
News Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond May Have Earned Almost $900,000 In Bonus Money Already This Year (More Than The PGA Tour Average) After World No.2's Strong Start
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
News 'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Nelly Korda hits a drive and an inset of a persimmon driver head
News Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
Adrian Meronk takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
News LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸