'Technically The Easiest Major To Win' - Jordan Spieth Delivers His 'Hot Take' On The Masters That 'Augusta’s Just Blown Up More Than It Probably Should Be'
Jordan Spieth says that The Masters is "technically the easiest Major to win" as he delivered his "hot take" on Augusta National
Jordan Spieth has delivered what he calls his "hot take" on the upcoming Masters, saying it's "technically the easiest Major to win" of the four big prizes in men's pro golf.
Spieth says that a combination of a smaller field and a more friendly and familiar course at Augusta National makes winning the Green Jacket the easiest task on paper of the four Majors.
A winner of one Green Jacket who could and should have won more, Spieth knows all about contending at Augusta compared with winning his titles at The Open and US Open.
And Spieth says that being the first Major of the year and with all the history and tradition means the actual difficulty level of winning the Masters gets a bit blown out of proportion.
That's especially the case for Rory McIlroy, who has more pressure than most on his shoulders heading down Magnolia Lane as he looks to end his Major drought and complete the career Grand Slam.
“Augusta’s just blown up more than it probably should be,” Spieth told Golf.com. “In that sense, it gets blown up towards Rory.
"Majors are Majors. Augusta’s - you know, if you look at the field, it’s technically the easiest Major to win, so the more I think someone focuses on that, the better.
“You know, it’s the biggest tournament in the world, it has the most eyeballs for golf, so I think everything - no matter what the story is - gets a little blown out of proportion.”
Spieth has had his form problems over the last few years but has still managed to contend at Augusta National at times - which in part is down to the fact it's quite forgiving off the tee.
“I’ve contended there when I’ve had next to nothing, and there’s no real reason for that,” Spieth said.
“It’s not like I love that place or not. I truly think it’s just, if I didn’t have anything, your driving accuracy is less of a problem there than it is at other Majors, except maybe the Open.
"But other than that, I think it was just because the field wasn’t the same as some of the other harder events. But that’s a hot take."
And being able to perform at a regular Major venue despite not being in form is a great confidence booster for Spieth.
“I think the fact that I’ve been there when I’ve been playing poorly and played well and had a chance to win, now I’m like, Well, I don’t really care how I’m playing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. That’s a nice place to be.”
