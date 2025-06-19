'We're Very Lucky To Have Him', 'His Resume Is Incredible' - PGA Tour Stars Praise New CEO After Brian Rolapp Makes Great First Impression

New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has made a great first impression on the player membership he's met with, as Jordan Spieth says "we're very lucky to have him" following his move from the NFL.

Spieth says having a long-time NFL executive joining the PGA Tour is a coup and after the new boss, who will take over from the departing Jay Monahan, met several players for the first time he made an immediate impact.

As Jordan Spieth and USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley were both impressed, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also liked what he heard.

Rolapp has a lot to do in his new job at the PGA Tour, but he certainly seems to have the players behind him already.

"I really, really liked him," said Spieth. "I think he seems like a steal from the most successful sports organization in the world and someone who is on the path to becoming potentially commissioner over there to coming over and taking the PGA Tour forward.

"I think he resonated a lot with some of the players about challenging some of the networks on how they're showing the product. Then being open and willing to adapt and change while maintaining the integrity of the game.

"I think he said all the right things. From other players to other people that are sponsors that have reached out to me since have all been super excited about that hire and that we're very lucky to have him."

Spieth says that Rolapp's approach in already reaching out to the players has gone down well, while his experience with the NFL will help improve the PGA Tour's fan experience.

"He's encouraging everyone to reach out, and he's going to reach out to players, and he wants their perspective on things. As you know, we can get quite opinionated about certain things, so I'm sure he'll take what he knows to be something that could help and not.

"It just seems like he can bring a wealth of experience in a lot of places, but then he's super open to learning more about golf and the PGA Tour's business and the product itself from those that know more about it until he gets caught up.

"It just seems like a very - I mean, it seems like a great approach that sponsors are going to really enjoy, players are going to really enjoy, the networks should enjoy working with him, and that combination hopefully makes the product better and better for the fan, which is really what we're trying to do."

'His resume is incredible'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley believes the experience Rolapp brings with him from the NFL makes him a great hire for the PGA Tour.

"I spoke with him yesterday. His resume is incredible," said Bradley. "He seems like a really smart guy. I just think the PGA Tour is in such a great spot.

"A handful of years ago when all this started, I didn't know what was going to happen. I was nervous. I didn't know how this was all going to end up, but now years later,

"It's never been better than it has been right now. That was a worry, and now I'm even more excited about the future. It's going to be great."

Rolapp coming from outside the world of golf could worry some, but Scheffler echoed the popular opinion that attracting such a high-ranking executive away from the NFL could only be a positive.

"I think it's exciting to have some new leadership," said Scheffler. "I think Brian will bring some good energy. Literally the first time I heard him speak was yesterday, so I really don't know much about him. I liked what I heard yesterday.

"I think our board and Jay and everybody put a lot of research into finding his successor, and to be able to get somebody from the NFL, especially somebody high up at the NFL, I think is pretty cool.

"The NFL is obviously a very successful organization. He's got a lot of experience and some new thought processes he can bring to the Tour, and I think it's exciting."