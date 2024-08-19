Jordan Spieth To Undergo Surgery 'ASAP' After Bowing Out Of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Jordan Spieth is set for a period on the sidelines after being eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The former World No.1 confirmed to the PGA Tour that he is going to have surgery on his left wrist "ASAP" after finishing the season 67th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth ended his final tournament of the season, the FedEx St Jude Championship, T68th out of 70 players at nine-over-par and failed to progress into this week's BMW Championship.

He has decided to undergo surgery on his left wrist to combat the injury that has plagued him for over a year now, with a recovery time of three months predicted.

“I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there,” Spieth told the PGA Tour.

“If I don't have a reason to try to rush back — which I don't — I'll probably just take it as slow as I can," he said.

The three-time Major champion said he may ask for an exemption into Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, otherwise we might not see him until the Sony Open in Hawaii or later in January, as he is not exempt for the big-money season opener, The Sentry, to start 2025 at Kapalua.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He described the upcoming surgery as "a little scary" but is hopeful it can help him play his best golf next year.

“I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn’t hurt when I was swinging,” Spieth said. “But it doesn’t seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week. So I’m very hopeful.

“I think there’s some clarity in getting it done. There’s also some uncertainty, and so it’s a little scary. But also, if I can learn to find some patience — which I’m not very good at doing — then I think I could come back stronger.”

Spieth has recorded just three top-10 finishes this year, while he has missed seven cuts in 22 starts.

The current World No.43 had a best finish of 3rd in the opening event of the season, The Sentry, and hasn't had a top-10 since the Valero Texas Open in the week before The Masters.