Jordan Spieth To Undergo Surgery 'ASAP' After Bowing Out Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The three-time Major winner is going to have surgery on his left wrist after being eliminated from the Playoffs
Jordan Spieth is set for a period on the sidelines after being eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The former World No.1 confirmed to the PGA Tour that he is going to have surgery on his left wrist "ASAP" after finishing the season 67th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Spieth ended his final tournament of the season, the FedEx St Jude Championship, T68th out of 70 players at nine-over-par and failed to progress into this week's BMW Championship.
He has decided to undergo surgery on his left wrist to combat the injury that has plagued him for over a year now, with a recovery time of three months predicted.
“I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there,” Spieth told the PGA Tour.
“If I don't have a reason to try to rush back — which I don't — I'll probably just take it as slow as I can," he said.
The three-time Major champion said he may ask for an exemption into Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, otherwise we might not see him until the Sony Open in Hawaii or later in January, as he is not exempt for the big-money season opener, The Sentry, to start 2025 at Kapalua.
He described the upcoming surgery as "a little scary" but is hopeful it can help him play his best golf next year.
“I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn’t hurt when I was swinging,” Spieth said. “But it doesn’t seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week. So I’m very hopeful.
“I think there’s some clarity in getting it done. There’s also some uncertainty, and so it’s a little scary. But also, if I can learn to find some patience — which I’m not very good at doing — then I think I could come back stronger.”
Spieth has recorded just three top-10 finishes this year, while he has missed seven cuts in 22 starts.
The current World No.43 had a best finish of 3rd in the opening event of the season, The Sentry, and hasn't had a top-10 since the Valero Texas Open in the week before The Masters.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
