Jordan Spieth Reveals He Almost Withdrew From RBC Heritage As Wrist Problems Continue
Jordan Spieth's wrist continues to bother him and almost forced the American to withdraw after it flared up on Thursday
Jordan Spieth revealed he was almost forced to withdraw from the RBC Heritage after aggravating a long-running wrist injury while hitting a bunker shot.
Spieth arrived on Hilton Head Island looking to rediscover some much-needed form having missed the cut in three of his last four starts, including at last week's Masters.
The American showed signs of encouragement as he shot up the leaderboard on Friday after a four-under-par 67 at Harbour Town but revealed afterwards that he was almost unable to compete in the second round due to an issue with his wrist.
The injury first affected the three-time Major champion at last year's PGA Championship and Spieth is yet to find a permanent fix. The issue flared up at the Players last month and a similar situation arose on Thursday after he jammed his wrist into the face of a bunker.
“I jammed it on 13 yesterday into the bulkhead on my bunker shot and it popped out," he told the PGA Tour's official website. "On 14 I thought I was done for the week. Then [the tendon]came back in, and I was like, ‘alright I’m good.’
"It’s a thing that’s recurring. I was lucky because most times it comes out, and I can’t turn it [left], and so I would have been screwed. It’s the ECU [extensor carpi ulnaris] tendon. It came out and came right back in its groove."
Spieth underwent extensive physio between the first two rounds and will wear tape on the affected wrist for the rest of the tournament but says the issue does not tend to inhibit his swing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
NEWS: Jordan Spieth told me he nearly withdrew during the first round of the RBC Heritage after a tendon in his wrist "popped out" while hitting a bunker shot on the 13th hole. "I thought I was done for the week."Here's the video of the shot. Full comments in the 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1tSZcgxY0IApril 19, 2024
"Because my [wrist] sheath is torn, it doesn’t really hold [the tendon] in as well,” Spieth said. ”It’s one of those things, like it’s not affecting speed, anything like that. It’s just [a case of] managing it."
Spieth starts his third round at 11.40am local time alongside Ryder Cup partner Justin Thomas. The pair are six shots back of the lead which is shared by Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa and JT Poston.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
'I Cannot Believe This Is Real' - Emotional So Yeon Ryu Reflects On Retirement After Chevron Championship Missed Cut
The two-time Major champion missed the cut at the Chevron Championship in what is her last tournament as a professional
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitikul share the lead at eight-under-par, but World No.1, Nelly Korda, is only one shot back of the pair
By Matt Cradock Published
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Three
The top nine at the RBC Heritage are separated by just two shots as the action heats up on the weekend at Harbour Town
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Does The RBC Heritage Have A Cut?
This week's RBC Heritage is one of five Signature Events on the PGA Tour that does not feature a 36-hole cut
By Ben Fleming Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Gordon Sargent Defers PGA Tour Card To See Out College Career
Gordon Sargent secured his PGA Tour card back in October last year thanks to his remarkable success at Vanderbilt
By Ben Fleming Published
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Some of the world's best players are competing at Harbour Town, with Rory McIlroy paired with Ludvig Aberg
By Mike Hall Published
-
RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2024
Hot on the heels of The Masters comes the latest signature event on the PGA Tour, this time from Harbour Town in South Carolina
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Player Director Receives Third Sponsor's Invite Into A $20M Signature Event
PGA Tour member Dylan Wu previously said "it doesn't seem fair" that Player Directors like Adam Scott and Webb Simpson have received invites to Signature Events
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy’s Manager Responds To $850m LIV Golf Report
Sean O'Flaherty has described a report linking his client with a big-money move to LIV Golf as "fake news"
By Mike Hall Published