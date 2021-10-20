Golf Trolley Reviews
Lightweight batteries, more streamline frames and brand new screen designs are just some of the upgrades you will find in the Golf Trolley market
Buyer’s Guide Push trolleys Push or manual powered trolleys are great if your course is relatively flat. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and fold up smaller than most electric trolleys. Electric trolleys Obviously require minimum effort from the user, ideal if your course terrain is uneven. They tend to be heavier and more expensive than push trolleys and come in a range of different specs and price points depending on the features and battery you opt for. The top-of-the-range trolleys will have features such as a USB charging port, GPS cradle, digital LCD colour screen and a battery meter. Storage Another thing to consider is how small the trolley folds up when it is stored. Generally, the smaller a trolley folds up and down, the longer it takes to do so because there are more moving parts. If you have a small boot, getting a trolley that folds down small is key and there are options in both the push and electric trolley market that fit the bill. Battery Electric trolley batteries come in lead acid and lithium form. Lead acid batteries are cheaper, but are also larger and much heavier and don't last as long as lithium batteries, which are lighter, smaller and have greater longevity but have a higher cost as a result. Lithium batteries can do different amount of holes on one charge so if you sometimes play two rounds in a day, it might be worth parting with a few extra pounds to get a battery that suits your needs.
Latest
PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Electric Trolley
Jeremy Ellwood puts the new PowaKaddy FX7 GPS electric trolley, packed with a whole host of handy features, through its paces out on the course
By Jeremy Ellwood •
MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley
We put the MGI ZIP Navigator Remote Electric trolley to the test in an extensive on-course review.
By Dan Parker •
Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley
Neil Tappin puts the brand new Big Max Ti Lite push trolley through its paces in this test.
By Neil Tappin •
Jucad Drive SL Travel eX 2.0 Electric Trolley
Is this German trolley worthy of its £3,686 price tag? We find out...
By Joel Tadman •
Stewart Golf X9 Follow
The Stewart Golf X9 Follow has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list
By Golf Monthly •
Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley
The Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list
By Golf Monthly •
Motocaddy AquaFlex Stand Bag
Motocaddy AquaFlex stand bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list
By Golf Monthly •
Motocaddy M5 Connect
The Motocaddy M5 Connect has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list
By Golf Monthly •
Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley
Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list
By Golf Monthly •