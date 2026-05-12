Bushnell Tour Hybrid vs Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Like all areas of golfing tech, the choice of rangefinders has grown exponentially in recent years. It’s great news for the golfer, who should have little difficulty finding a model to suit their needs. Indeed, the best rangefinders can now be enjoyed by those who require something affordable as well as those looking for a premium option.

Bushnell is a case in point. Synonymous with rangefinders, it offers a wide range of models to match most budgets. Here, we pit two of its charges against each other, the Tour Hybrid and the A1-Slope. While the former sits at the higher end of the brand’s price range, the latter is considerably cheaper, and far smaller. But can this pocket rocket punch above its weight? Let’s find out…

Design

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The Tour Hybrid certainly looks the part. The blue matte finish, matched with some lighter blue accents, is relatively unfussy and suitably modern. It’s nice and compact and fits easily in the hand, with some textured surfaces to help with your grip. The buttons are a good size and clearly laid out, while the dual lenses are finished in chrome. All told, it looks and feels like a premium rangefinder should, with a nice blend of aesthetics, ergonomics and build-quality.

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The A1-Slope is Bushnell’s smallest offering to date, and even compared to the compact Tour Hybrid, it’s tiny. However, despite its small dimensions it feels sturdy and well-built and a step up from many budget rangefinders.

The white and blue design might not be to everyone’s tastes but it’s carried off with typical Bushnell styling. There are some textured lines on the top of the finder to assist with grip, and like the Tour Hybrid, the button layout is nicely functional. It comes with the classic Bushnell carry case, albeit a smaller version, that clicks onto your bag and works a treat.

Display

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Typically, the best Bushnell rangefinders are noted for the quality of their displays and the Tour Hybrid is no different. Here, the built-in GPS clearly delivers yardages directly into the viewfinder, with numbers for the front, middle and back of the green. Targets are easy to locate thanks to the 6x magnification, which makes the viewfinder strikingly clear. In darker conditions the clarity of the graphics does suffer a little but it’s a minor gripe and overall the Tour Hybrid display matches that of Bushnell’s other premium models.

(Image credit: Future)

Naturally the display on the A1-Slope is small and the graphics could be clearer. We found that on links courses, devoid of trees, the numbers were easy to see, but playing on parkland or heathland courses did present more of a problem when there were trees and bushes sitting directly behind the hole. Playing in low-light conditions presented similar issues.

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Features

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With built-in GPS, the Tour Hybrid offers a little more than the typical laser rangefinder, and having those front, middle and back green distances alongside your yardage to the flag does allow for a more considered approach to your iron play, especially if you’re playing without the help of a pin sheet. The GPS also took no longer than a minute to find the course I was playing, both across the UK and in Spain. Impressive stuff.

The slope feature provides adjusted numbers for both the GPS and laser distances - the first Bushnell model to offer this - and the function can be tuned on and off simply by a switch located on the side of the rangefinder. The JOLT vibration is as good as ever, letting you know when the flag is locked. Here it’s also matched with a glowing red circle to give you visual confirmation, too.

Bushnell says that for targets up to 500 yards away the accuracy of the device is to within a yard and we found no reason to dispute this, Finally, the IPX6 waterproof rating means you can safely use the Tour Hybrid in adverse weather conditions.

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The A1-Slope, as the name suggests, also offers slope-adjusted numbers. We were impressed with just how quickly it presented the yardage, whether slope was enabled or not; it’s straightforward to turn on and off, and with a range of 350 yards it’s going to offer a measurement for almost any shot you’ll face.

As mentioned, the graphics are always the clearest depending on the course and the conditions, but thankfully the A1-Slope is armed with JOLT tech. As with the Tour Hybrid, the vibrations let you know when you’ve successfully locked into the flag, and here it really does provide that added bit of assurance.

Like the Tour Hybrid, the A1-Slope carries a IPX6 waterproof rating and we did get to test it in some pretty substantial downpours. Fortunately it passed this test with flying colours. The device’s battery life is also worthy of a mention. Despite its small size Bushnell claims that a single charge should be good for 50 or more rounds; during testing we played over 15 rounds and it was still going strong

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Bushnell Tour Hybrid if…

- You want a built-in GPS

- You want plenty of features

- You want a class-leading laser

Choose the Bushnell A1-Slope if…

- You prefer a small rangefinder

- You value a long battery life

- You want slope on a budget