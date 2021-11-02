Adidas Cold.Rdy 1/4 Zip Pullover Review

Unfortunately the sun is not beating down on us all the time so therefore a good golf top or pullover is vital to keep us warm, comfortable and give us some degree of protection from the wind, rain, and changing temperatures.

The best golf tops also look stylish and aren’t restricting throughout the swing. All of that is hard to get right but one top that does so is this 1/4 zip pullover from adidas.

Here is our review of it.

How tall am i/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am normally a medium in golf tops and pullovers and the model tested was a medium. It came up as perfect sizing for me.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The first thing you notice with this pullover is how soft it is. It is made from recycled polyester and french terry but it feels like a fleece on your skin.

It also feels very thick and snug when putting it on and yet it does not feel cumbersome and weighty. I really felt insulated when wearing it on the golf course which I guess is what it has been designed to do.

From a looks perspective, the design is simple but modern with the stitched grey section on the upper part of the pullover.

It stands out without being over the top which suits my fashion sense perfectly.

As far as two slight negatives go, for me, I wish the cuffs didn’t hang so loose and I think the design around the hem of the pullover could be better, like the one on the adidas Go-To Primegreen Hoodie I recently tested.

I do wish there were more colors available too as you can only get it in black and navy at the moment.

That being said these were not massive issues for me and I would definitely buy this top because of all the other positives I mentioned above.

Any extra detail you notice?

A couple of extra details I noticed were the top worked very well underneath a jacket when the temperatures were very cold.

I also liked the aesthetic design as a whole because aside from the small, subtle adidas logo on the chest, it does not shout out who has made it. For me this is ideal because it means it is a top that can be used for other activities and other sports too, as opposed to some tops and jackets out there which are purely for the golf course.

This limiting of versatility is annoying to me so I think adidas really got it right here.

Can you wear it off the course?

Definitely. I don’t think it would work at the pub or social events like that but it is perfect for going on walks, traveling, and wearing to stay warm at home.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

After a cold wash the top came out totally fine and per the instructions I let it dry on a coat hanger.

It can be put on a low tumble dry but I haven’t tried this yet and adidas recommends not ironing it either.

