Adidas Go-To Primegreen Hoodie Review

With the popularity and proliferation of hoodies in golf right now, it makes sense for us at Golf Monthly to test more models doesn’t it? We should start to think of hoodies as legitimate pieces of apparel on the golf course so we should be trying to see if they are some of the best golf tops money can buy right?

Well to do just that here we have reviewed a Go-To Primegreen model from adidas, a brand very much leading the way in the golf hoodie market.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I am normally a medium in most of my clothes and the hoodie I tested was the same. It fit very well and did not come up small or large.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I am a huge fan of this hoodie. It feels very soft on the skin and is comfortable as well because of the combination of cotton (58%), recycled polyester (40%), and elastane jacquard (2%). Speaking of the elastane, the cuffs and hem stretch nicely and offer a stylish fit as opposed to other hoodies out there which hang a bit more loose.

It also has Cold.Rdy technology which is designed to keep in your body heat and help the wearer stay dry. It must be said I thought it was very warm indeed and it did deal with a couple of light showers sufficiently although any larger downpour would’ve been an issue.

The hood fits nicely and I can definitely see myself wearing this hoodie more on the golf course because it feels good to wear clothes you would wear at home, on the links.

Literally the only nitpick I have are the hoodie pockets which are a touch small and you probably wouldn’t put your phone or wallet in them for fear of them falling out. But if you are just putting your hands in they are fine.

Any extra detail you notice?

There were two very good details I noticed when using the hoodie. The first is the drawcord around the hood. In models I have used in the past it can be annoying as the two tabs fly around and hit you in the face when it is windy. But these were soft and felt like they had been designed as such.

The second was the adidas logo by the left wrist. It really looks good and adds a premium stitching touch to the hoodie.

Can you wear it off the course?

Most definitely. I have worn this hoodie a lot around London, around my house, and have also worn it whilst travelling too.

It has a style that does not scream golf and nor has adidas felt the need to plaster its logo all over it either.

Instead it has a simplistic stripe design that looks great in the three colors it comes in. I tested the navy blue and a friend of mine recently bought the grey version but you can also get it in black.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

So I followed the instructions here washing it on a cold cycle with similar colors and it came out well. It says to line dry or use a cool iron if needed and because I use the hoodie so much I actually did both and the hoodie is still excellent.

For me, as a total package, it is unquestionably one of the best golf hoodies you can get right now.

