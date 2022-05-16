PGA Championship Weather Forecast
How is the weather looking ahead of the second Major of the Year in Tulsa, Oklahoma?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s a chance of some rain and even a thunderstorm late in the week, but in general the weather is looking good in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, which starts at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday. Temperatures are set to be a very pleasant 27C (80F) on Thursday and Friday, with only a 10% chance of rain.
The weekend is set to bring some slightly more changeable weather, with temperatures down to 24C (76F) on Saturday and 23C (73F) on Sunday, while the chance of rain rises to 20% for Saturday’s third round and 40% for the final round on Sunday. More worryingly, there are scattered thunderstorms set for Sunday, and those dreaded electrical storms may cause play to be suspended for a time.
Humidity rises from around 70% on Thursday and Friday to 80% at the weekend, but the heat and humidity shouldn’t cause the kind of problems seen last time this tournament was held here in 2007, when it was scheduled in August. Temperatures peaked in the high 90’s and there was enough wind and rain to impact the players. This week should see some winds, but only up to 20MPH, nothing that should affect the outcome.
After the torrential rain we saw at The Masters, not to mention the constant delays at the Players Championship - the unofficial 5th Major - which finished on the Monday and was close to spilling over into Tuesday, the players will look forward to heading to Tulsa for the second Major of the year in the knowledge that the weather will have minimal impact on their game.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
-
-
Golfer Makes Hole-In-One On Par-4 At US Women's Open Qualifying
Keely Chiericato aced the 236-yard 8th hole at The Buckinghamshire Golf Club, holing her three wood tee shot
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Tiger Woods 'A Lot Stronger' Since The Masters
The 15-time Major winner makes his second start of the year at this week's PGA Championship
By Elliott Heath • Published