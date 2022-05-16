PGA Championship Weather Forecast

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a chance of some rain and even a thunderstorm late in the week, but in general the weather is looking good in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, which starts at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday. Temperatures are set to be a very pleasant 27C (80F) on Thursday and Friday, with only a 10% chance of rain.

The weekend is set to bring some slightly more changeable weather, with temperatures down to 24C (76F) on Saturday and 23C (73F) on Sunday, while the chance of rain rises to 20% for Saturday’s third round and 40% for the final round on Sunday. More worryingly, there are scattered thunderstorms set for Sunday, and those dreaded electrical storms may cause play to be suspended for a time.

Humidity rises from around 70% on Thursday and Friday to 80% at the weekend, but the heat and humidity shouldn’t cause the kind of problems seen last time this tournament was held here in 2007, when it was scheduled in August. Temperatures peaked in the high 90’s and there was enough wind and rain to impact the players. This week should see some winds, but only up to 20MPH, nothing that should affect the outcome.

After the torrential rain we saw at The Masters, not to mention the constant delays at the Players Championship - the unofficial 5th Major - which finished on the Monday and was close to spilling over into Tuesday, the players will look forward to heading to Tulsa for the second Major of the year in the knowledge that the weather will have minimal impact on their game.