PGA Championship Field Finalised For Oak Hill 2023

Arguably the strongest field in the men’s game comes together for the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

In total, 156 players will compete for the chance to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. The field comprises former champions, the world’s top 100, Major winners over the last five years and others. Unlike other Majors, the PGA Championship doesn’t include amateurs although there are lesser-known players in the form of club pros, with the 20 low scorers in the last PGA Professional Championship eligible.

Last year, Justin Thomas took advantage of a monumental slip by Mito Pereira to win his second PGA Championship title. The Chilean had seemed set for his maiden Major win until he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish tied for third. That left Thomas and Will Zalatoris in the three-hole playoff, which the former won by a shot.

Thomas returns to defend his title, while Pereira also plays as one of 18 LIV Golf players in the field, but there’s no Zalatoris as he continues his recovery from back surgery, which also kept him out of The Masters at Augusta National.

One player who will be desperate to claim his first PGA Championship title is Jordan Spieth. The 29-year-old only needs this Major to complete one of the rarest feats in all, a career Grand Slam. Spieth withdrew from the tournament immediately before the event, the AT&T Byron Nelson, with a wrist injury, but he’ll be hoping it doesn’t hamper his efforts this week.

Rory McIlroy will surely see this year’s tournament as a golden opportunity to claim his fifth Major title. The World No.3 is a member of Oak Hill Country Club. After missing the cut at The Masters and returning with another unconvincing performance in the Wells Fargo Championship, he’ll be hoping a tournament on familiar territory will be exactly what he needs to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool.

Phil Mickelson is one of three LIV Golf players who have won the PGA Championship, with the second of his two titles coming just two years ago. He didn’t defend his title last season amid ongoing controversy over his involvement with the new circuit, but returns in 2023 hoping to recapture the form that saw him become the oldest Major winner in history, aged 50, at Kiawah Island.

Another LIV Golf player with recent PGA Championship success is Brooks Koepka. He reminded plenty of his ability with his tie for second with Mickelson at The Masters last month, and will be hoping to take momentum into his quest for a third Wanamaker Trophy win.

One of the players most fancied to triumph will be Masters champion Jon Rahm. The World No.1 as being in the form of his life 2023 so far, and he could well be the man to stop.

Another player in excellent form is World No.2 Scottie Scheffler. He has two wins this year so far, including The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and he will be keen to add a second Major title to his CV after his Masters win in 2022.

Elsewhere, Collin Morikawa hasn’t enjoyed a similar run of form recently, but his 2020 PGA Championship win was his first of two Major titles, and the American will surely see the event as the perfect opportunity to claim his first win since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship.

Below is the full field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

PGA Championship Field 2023

Who Qualifies For The 2023 PGA Championship?

Each former PGA Champion

The last five Masters winners

The last five US Open winners

The last five Open Championship winners

The last three Players Championship winners

The Senior PGA Champion

The low 15 scorers and ties in the last PGA Championship

The 20 low scorers in the previous PGA Professional Championship

The top 70 in money standings on the PGA Tour (from a week before the previous year's PGA Championship to two weeks before this year's PGA Championship)

Players from the most recent US and European Ryder teams, as long as they're in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of 24 April

Any tournament winner co-sponsored or sanctioned by the PGA Tour since the last PGA Championship

The PGA of America can invite additional players not included in the categories listed above

The total field is no more than 156 players. Players beneath 70th place in official money standings can also receive an invite

Where Will The 2023 PGA Championship Be Held? The 2023 PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The course has held six Majors in its history and this will be its fourth time hosting the tournament.