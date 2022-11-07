How Can I Play Oak Hill Country Club?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a suburb of southeast Rochester, New York, is one of the most storied clubs in the US - Oak Hill Country Club.

The club was established in 1901, and began as a humble nine-hole course with an even more unassuming clubhouse – a converted farmhouse. Given its less-than-opulent beginning, it would have been almost impossible to imagine that the club would eventually become one of the most famous in the country. However, to grow to that degree, it needed to relocate.

By 1921, the club had doubled in size and was outgrowing its original location, so its members reluctantly agreed to a land swap with the University of Rochester. The club duly relocated to a 355-acre plot, which has been its home since. It's hard to deny it was an inspired decision. Since then, Oak Hill Country Club has hosted six Majors and will do so again in 2023 when the PGA Championship takes place there for the fourth time.

Visitors are greeted by a clubhouse in keeping with the club's present-day standing as one of the premier clubs in the country. The mock Tudor building is steeped in history, including its Wall of Champions, which features plaques of every player who has won a championship there. The list is impressive, with greats including Lee Trevino for his 1968 US Open win and Jack Nicklaus after he won the 1980 PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are two courses at Oak Hill Country Club, each originally designed by Donald Ross – the East Course and the West Course. However, it is the East Course that has garnered much of the attention through the years. It has been the subject of several redesigns, most recently by Andrew Green in 2019, who brought it closer to Ross’ original design to create a firm, fast course with narrow fairways and notable elevation changes.

There are also gentle doglegs, while a creek running across the course offers challenges at various points, too. Meanwhile, the signature hole is the par-5 13th, which plays uphill towards a bowled green. The famous Hill of Fame is to the right, marked by a flagpole and where greats of the game are honoured with trees.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, given its reputation and history, Oak Hill Country Club is private, and only members and guests can play it. Not only that, but you can only become a member by referral from either three senior members or two senior members and a junior member. There are various membership packages with the initiation fee based on the applicant's age. Initiation fees are reportedly between $78,000 and $100,000. In addition, annual dues reportedly range from $10,000 to $27,000.

Who Designed Oak Hill? Originally, both the East and West courses at Oak Hill Country Club were designed by Donald Ross. The East Course is the most famous, and it has seen a number of redesigns through the years, including from Robert Trent Jones Sr, Tom Fazio and, most recently, Andrew Green.