Tiger Woods Has Ankle Surgery After Masters Withdrawal
The 15-time Major winner has undergone a subtalar fusion procedure in New York
Tiger Woods has undergone a medical procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture.
A statement via the 15-time Major winner’s social media platforms reads: “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.
“It was performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.
Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”
pic.twitter.com/qlsq32JpQiApril 19, 2023
Since Woods made his comeback from injury at the 2022 Masters, he has endured a largely frustrating time. Last year, he only completed nine rounds of competitive action, and was seen visibly limping at various points during the three Majors he competed in.
The signs had looked more encouraging in 2023 after he took part in February’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Woods even found some of his form of old during the third round of that tournament before he eventually finished in a creditable tie for 45th.
That optimism was tempered during The Masters earlier this month, when, despite equalling the record of making 23 cuts at Augusta National, he wasn’t able to complete the tournament, eventually withdrawing during the third round. At the time, Woods cited a reaggravation of the plantar fasciitis that had originally forced him to sit out last November’s Hero World Challenge.
After his Genesis Invitational appearance, Woods said: "My intent last year was to play in all four Majors, I got three of the four. Hopefully this year I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there. But that's it for the rest of my career. I know that and I understand that. That's just my reality."
No estimate has been given on the length of time Woods will be absent from the game, but there will surely now be serious doubts as to whether he can reach his target of performing in the remaining Majors, particularly with the second of the year, the PGA Championship, being just a month away.
