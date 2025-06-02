RBC Canadian Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour moves to Canada this week and the historic RBC Canadian Open. Take a look at who our betting experts are backing at TPC Toronto
After yet another Scottie Scheffler masterclass at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour moves on to Canada and one of the most historic events in golf.
The RBC Canadian Open has been played since 1904 and is the third oldest continuously running tournament on the circuit after The Open Championship and the US Open.
Last year, Robert MacIntyre claimed the prestigious trophy with his father, Dougie, on the bag, marking his first victory on the PGA Tour and starting an impressive run of results in 2024.
For 2025, MacIntyre returns alongside main headliner, Rory McIlroy, who is to tee it up in a first tournament since a below-average performance at the PGA Championship.
The RBC Canadian Open regularly changes venues and, in 2025, it's TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course that will host the tournament for the very first time.
RBC Canadian Open Course Guide: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is the 38th host venue of the RBC Canadian Open and, being a new course that is yet to stage a professional tournament, it will be interesting to see how the professionals fare.
In terms of length, TPC Toronto measures 7,389 yards and will play as a par 70. This will consist of four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two pars 5s, both of which are the first and 18th holes.
Featuring just 48 bunkers, that total is the third lowest on the PGA Tour calendar, sitting behind Memorial Park and Augusta National. What's more, the average fairway width is slightly wider than the Tour's average.
Being one of the many TPC courses used on the PGA Tour, the North Course was renovated in 2023 and, with wide fairways in play, as well as uphill approach shots and challenging greens, all facets of the game will be tested.
Reportedly, the area had a long winter and wet spring, so it may well favor the ball strikers who excel off the tee and hitting into greens.
RBC Canadian Open Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Robert MacIntyre
-16 (1 Stroke)
2023
Nick Taylor
-17 (Playoff)
2022
Rory McIlroy
-19 (2 Strokes)
2021
Cancelled Due To COVID
Cancelled Due To COVID
2020
Cancelled Due To COVID
Cancelled Due To COVID
2019
Rory McIlroy
-22 (7 Strokes)
2018
Dustin Johnson
-23 (3 Strokes)
2017
Jhonattan Vegas
-21 (Playoff)
2016
Jhonattan Vegas
-12 (1 Stroke)
2015
Jason Day
-17 (1 Stroke)
2014
Tim Clark
-17 (1 Stroke)
RBC Canadian Open Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Rory McIlroy (+450)
- Ludvig Aberg (+1400)
- Corey Conners (+2000)
- Shane Lowry (+2200)
- Sam Burns (+3300)
- Robert MacIntyre (+3300)
- Luke Clanton (+3500)
- Taylor Pendrith (+3500)
- Sungjae Im (+3500)
- Harry Hall (+4000)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (+4500)
- Keith Mitchell (+4500)
- Wyndham Clark (+4500)
- Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)
- All other players are priced at +5000 or higher
RBC Canadian Open Betting Picks
Favorite: Ludvig Aberg (+1400)
The Swede has cooled down since his brilliant Genesis Invitational win in February, but a closing 66 on Sunday at Muirfield Village, 11 strokes better than the day before, suggests he has re-found his game.
Aberg and McIlroy are the two top players in the field this week and Aberg more than has the game to go and win for a third time on the PGA Tour. If he can continue from where he left off on Sunday, then I can see him right up at the top of the leaderboard in Canada this weekend.
Outsider: Nick Taylor (+5500)
Taylor became the first Canadian to win his national Open in 69 years back in 2023 and, while there’s no certainty he’ll do it again, he is coming into the week in great form after a superb Memorial Tournament performance.
The five-time PGA Tour winner dropped three strokes in five holes on the back nine, but birdied the 17th to finish six back of Scheffler and two back of second place to end in solo fourth. It was his best result of the season so far, which makes me believe he can go on and contend once again.
Favorite: Robert MacIntyre (+3300)
The RBC Canadian Open is known for defending champions, with Rory McIlroy winning the tournament in 2019 and 2022 (COVID postponed the tournament in 2020 and 2021), as well as Jhonattan Vegas in 2016 and 2017.
Coming into the tournament on a completely new course, MacIntyre has a T6 and T20 finish in his last two starts, meaning he is in fine form. The only slight negative is his putting but, if the Scot can get that going, I expect him to give the defense of his title a good go.
Outsider: Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)
Hisatsune enjoyed a fine result at his last event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the Japanese player claiming a T6, his fourth top 10 of the year, following excellent results at various courses.
Sitting inside the top 35 of a number of strokes gained categories on the PGA Tour, Hisatsune has been steadily improving on the greens so, if these factors remain, I believe the 22-year-old can make a real statement and claim one of the most historic trophies on the PGA Tour.
Favorite: Corey Conners (+2000)
One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour has a great chance to win his home open this week. Conners is in decent form this year with four top-10s and three more top-20s from 12 starts, plus he is gaining strokes on the field every week off the tee and in the approach category.
A slightly weaker field makes him one of the stand-out players, and his recent form at this event should hopefully give Conners the confidence to kick on and get the job done at TPC Toronto.
Outsider: Justin Rose (+7000)
The owner of an excellent Canadian Open record, historically, Rose has especially enjoyed his time north of the border more recently - finishing T4th in 2022 and eighth in 2023. The weeks in which he has done well have been those where his approach play has been on song, a key facet to doing well at TPC Toronto this week.
Although his results since The Masters haven't quite been up to scratch, Rose's desire to tune up properly before the US Open will hopefully lead to an upturn in Canada. A decent putting week should carry Rose through to a top 10, the ideal preparation for Oakmont.
Favorite: Taylor Pendrith (+3500)
Pendrith has impressed me in recent weeks, and it appears his form is trending in the right direction just in time for what will surely be an event he has had circled on his calendar for some time.
The chance to follow in Nick Taylor's footsteps and win the Canadian Open would undoubtedly be an ambition for Pendrith, and after a T5 finish at the PGA Championship and a T12 finish at a tough Muirfield Village last week - I think he has a great chance to do just that.
Outsider: Nick Taylor (+5500)
Speaking of Taylor, I can't help but include him on my betting card too. The Canadian famously won this event in 2023, and I can see him putting in another strong showing at a new venue.
Taylor was very impressive at the Memorial Tournament last week when finishing in fourth, which should give him plenty of confidence heading into this special event. Before a missed cut at the PGA Championship, Taylor was 12th and 17th in his two previous PGA Tour starts, so I wouldn't rule him out at a decent each-way price.
How To Watch The RBC Canadian Open
US/ET
- Thursday 5th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday 6th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 7th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)
- Sunday 8th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)
UK/BST
- Thursday 5th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 6th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 7th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 8th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
