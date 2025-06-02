RBC Canadian Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

After yet another Scottie Scheffler masterclass at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour moves on to Canada and one of the most historic events in golf.

The RBC Canadian Open has been played since 1904 and is the third oldest continuously running tournament on the circuit after The Open Championship and the US Open.

Dougie and Robert MacIntyre celebrate Robert's RBC Canadian Open victory in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Robert MacIntyre claimed the prestigious trophy with his father, Dougie, on the bag, marking his first victory on the PGA Tour and starting an impressive run of results in 2024.

For 2025, MacIntyre returns alongside main headliner, Rory McIlroy, who is to tee it up in a first tournament since a below-average performance at the PGA Championship.

The RBC Canadian Open regularly changes venues and, in 2025, it's TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course that will host the tournament for the very first time.

RBC Canadian Open Course Guide: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is the 38th host venue of the RBC Canadian Open and, being a new course that is yet to stage a professional tournament, it will be interesting to see how the professionals fare.

In terms of length, TPC Toronto measures 7,389 yards and will play as a par 70. This will consist of four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two pars 5s, both of which are the first and 18th holes.

Featuring just 48 bunkers, that total is the third lowest on the PGA Tour calendar, sitting behind Memorial Park and Augusta National. What's more, the average fairway width is slightly wider than the Tour's average.

Being one of the many TPC courses used on the PGA Tour, the North Course was renovated in 2023 and, with wide fairways in play, as well as uphill approach shots and challenging greens, all facets of the game will be tested.

Reportedly, the area had a long winter and wet spring, so it may well favor the ball strikers who excel off the tee and hitting into greens.

RBC Canadian Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Robert MacIntyre -16 (1 Stroke) 2023 Nick Taylor -17 (Playoff) 2022 Rory McIlroy -19 (2 Strokes) 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID Cancelled Due To COVID 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID Cancelled Due To COVID 2019 Rory McIlroy -22 (7 Strokes) 2018 Dustin Johnson -23 (3 Strokes) 2017 Jhonattan Vegas -21 (Playoff) 2016 Jhonattan Vegas -12 (1 Stroke) 2015 Jason Day -17 (1 Stroke) 2014 Tim Clark -17 (1 Stroke)

RBC Canadian Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Ludvig Aberg (+1400)

Corey Conners (+2000)

Shane Lowry (+2200)

Sam Burns (+3300)

Robert MacIntyre (+3300)

Luke Clanton (+3500)

Taylor Pendrith (+3500)

Sungjae Im (+3500)

Harry Hall (+4000)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+4500)

Keith Mitchell (+4500)

Wyndham Clark (+4500)

Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)

All other players are priced at +5000 or higher

RBC Canadian Open Betting Picks

Favorite: Ludvig Aberg (+1400)

The Swede has cooled down since his brilliant Genesis Invitational win in February, but a closing 66 on Sunday at Muirfield Village, 11 strokes better than the day before, suggests he has re-found his game.

Aberg and McIlroy are the two top players in the field this week and Aberg more than has the game to go and win for a third time on the PGA Tour. If he can continue from where he left off on Sunday, then I can see him right up at the top of the leaderboard in Canada this weekend.

Outsider: Nick Taylor (+5500)

Taylor became the first Canadian to win his national Open in 69 years back in 2023 and, while there’s no certainty he’ll do it again, he is coming into the week in great form after a superb Memorial Tournament performance.

The five-time PGA Tour winner dropped three strokes in five holes on the back nine, but birdied the 17th to finish six back of Scheffler and two back of second place to end in solo fourth. It was his best result of the season so far, which makes me believe he can go on and contend once again.

Favorite: Robert MacIntyre (+3300)

The RBC Canadian Open is known for defending champions, with Rory McIlroy winning the tournament in 2019 and 2022 (COVID postponed the tournament in 2020 and 2021), as well as Jhonattan Vegas in 2016 and 2017.

Coming into the tournament on a completely new course, MacIntyre has a T6 and T20 finish in his last two starts, meaning he is in fine form. The only slight negative is his putting but, if the Scot can get that going, I expect him to give the defense of his title a good go.

Outsider: Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)

Hisatsune enjoyed a fine result at his last event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, with the Japanese player claiming a T6, his fourth top 10 of the year, following excellent results at various courses.

Sitting inside the top 35 of a number of strokes gained categories on the PGA Tour, Hisatsune has been steadily improving on the greens so, if these factors remain, I believe the 22-year-old can make a real statement and claim one of the most historic trophies on the PGA Tour.

Favorite: Corey Conners (+2000)

One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour has a great chance to win his home open this week. Conners is in decent form this year with four top-10s and three more top-20s from 12 starts, plus he is gaining strokes on the field every week off the tee and in the approach category.

A slightly weaker field makes him one of the stand-out players, and his recent form at this event should hopefully give Conners the confidence to kick on and get the job done at TPC Toronto.

Outsider: Justin Rose (+7000)

The owner of an excellent Canadian Open record, historically, Rose has especially enjoyed his time north of the border more recently - finishing T4th in 2022 and eighth in 2023. The weeks in which he has done well have been those where his approach play has been on song, a key facet to doing well at TPC Toronto this week.

Although his results since The Masters haven't quite been up to scratch, Rose's desire to tune up properly before the US Open will hopefully lead to an upturn in Canada. A decent putting week should carry Rose through to a top 10, the ideal preparation for Oakmont.

Favorite: Taylor Pendrith (+3500)

Pendrith has impressed me in recent weeks, and it appears his form is trending in the right direction just in time for what will surely be an event he has had circled on his calendar for some time.

The chance to follow in Nick Taylor's footsteps and win the Canadian Open would undoubtedly be an ambition for Pendrith, and after a T5 finish at the PGA Championship and a T12 finish at a tough Muirfield Village last week - I think he has a great chance to do just that.

Outsider: Nick Taylor (+5500)

Speaking of Taylor, I can't help but include him on my betting card too. The Canadian famously won this event in 2023, and I can see him putting in another strong showing at a new venue.

Taylor was very impressive at the Memorial Tournament last week when finishing in fourth, which should give him plenty of confidence heading into this special event. Before a missed cut at the PGA Championship, Taylor was 12th and 17th in his two previous PGA Tour starts, so I wouldn't rule him out at a decent each-way price.

How To Watch The RBC Canadian Open

US/ET

Thursday 5th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel) Friday 6th May: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 7th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS) Sunday 8th May: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

UK/BST

Thursday 5th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 6th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 7th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 8th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025