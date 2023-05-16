PGA Championship Pairings And Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
Take a look at the groups and starting times for the first two days of the 2023 PGA Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The second men's Major of 2023 is upon us with the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York city of Rochester.
Justin Thomas defends the iconic Wanamaker Trophy he won for the second time last year, when he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff after leader Mito Pereira double bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss out.
Thomas is among the favorites this year, but it's the world's top three - Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy - who are the ones to watch at Oak Hill as Rahm looks to win back-to-back Majors, Scheffler looks to pick up Major number two and McIlroy still tries to end his drought after last picking up one of golf's big four titles at this tournament in August 2014 at Valhalla.
The action gets underway on Thursday, as the field that features 99 of the world's top 100 and 17 LIV Golf players set out to win the Wanamaker.
Defending champion Thomas goes out with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa in one of the many star trios at 8.11am EDT (1.11pm BST) on Thursday morning and 1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) on Friday afternoon.
World No.1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm plays with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 150th Open winner Cameron Smith at 8.33am EDT (1.33pm BST) on Thursday and 1.58pm EDT (6.38pm BST) on Friday.
Jordan Spieth, who needs the Wanamaker Trophy to complete the career grand slam, plays with Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at 8.22am EDT (1.22pm BST) and 1.47pm EDT (6.47pm BST) on Friday afternoon.
World No.2 Scottie Scheffler plays with LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, winner of two PGA Championships, and former US Open champion Gary Woodland at 8am EDT (1pm BST) on Thursday morning and 1.25pm (6.25pm BST) on Friday afternoon.
Awaiting full tee times shortly
Notable groupings
- McIlroy, Thomas, Morikawa: 8.11am EDT (1.11pm BST) Thursday/1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) Friday
- Rahm, Fitzpatrick, Smith: 8.33am EDT (1.33pm BST) Thursday/1.58pm EDT (6.38pm BST) Friday
- Spieth, Lowry, Hovland: 8.22am EDT (1.22pm BST) Thursday/1.47pm EDT (6.47pm BST) Friday
- Scheffler, Koepka, Woodland: 8am EDT (1pm BST) Thursday/1.25pm (6.25pm BST) Friday
Round one pairings and tee times
All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.
- 8am: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
- 8.11am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
- 8.22am: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 8.33am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
Round two pairings and tee times
All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.
- 1.25pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
- 1.36pm: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
- 1.47pm: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 1.58pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
What time is Rory McIlroy teeing off at the PGA Championship?
Two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy goes off at 8.11am EDT time (1.11pm BST) in Thursday's opening round and 1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) on Friday. He's in one of the many star groupings alongside fellow two-time winner and defending champion Justin Thomas and 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'The Ball Is In LIV's Court' - PGA Of America CEO On OWGR Decision
Contrary to popular belief, Seth Waugh insists there is no bad blood between LIV Golf and the OWGR
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the PGA Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the PGA Championship!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Why There Are No Amateurs In The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship is the only Major that doesn't invite amateurs, but why is that?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
8 Biggest Names Missing The 2023 PGA Championship
A number of huge names are missing with injury or haven't managed to qualify for the second men's Major of the year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
PGA Championship Field Finalised For Oak Hill 2023
Justin Thomas will be hoping to repeat his success of last year as he aims for this third win in the Major
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Which LIV Golf Players Have Qualified For The PGA Championship?
A total of 18 LIV Golf players are eligible for the 2023 Oak Hill Country Club Major – here’s how they got there
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How Many LIV Players Have Won The PGA Championship?
Eligible LIV Golf players will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship, and among them are some former winners
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Set For 'Home' Game At 2023 PGA Championship
The Northern Irishman is a member at Oak Hill and is now connected to the city of Rochester through his wife
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Justin Thomas Hits Shank On Way To PGA Championship Victory
The PGA Champion hit a hosel rocket on the 6th hole during the final round at Southern Hills
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I Wish I Could Do It Again' - Mito Pereira On PGA Championship Final Hole Agony
The Chilean double bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose out on the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By Elliott Heath • Published