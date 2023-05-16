PGA Championship Pairings And Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two

Take a look at the groups and starting times for the first two days of the 2023 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa
McIlroy, Thomas and Morikawa play at 8.11am EDT (1.11pm BST) on Thursday and 1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) on Friday.
The second men's Major of 2023 is upon us with the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York city of Rochester.

Justin Thomas defends the iconic Wanamaker Trophy he won for the second time last year, when he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff after leader Mito Pereira double bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss out.

Thomas is among the favorites this year, but it's the world's top three - Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy - who are the ones to watch at Oak Hill as Rahm looks to win back-to-back Majors, Scheffler looks to pick up Major number two and McIlroy still tries to end his drought after last picking up one of golf's big four titles at this tournament in August 2014 at Valhalla.

The action gets underway on Thursday, as the field that features 99 of the world's top 100 and 17 LIV Golf players set out to win the Wanamaker.

Defending champion Thomas goes out with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa in one of the many star trios at 8.11am EDT (1.11pm BST) on Thursday morning and 1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) on Friday afternoon.

World No.1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm plays with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 150th Open winner Cameron Smith at 8.33am EDT (1.33pm BST) on Thursday and 1.58pm EDT (6.38pm BST) on Friday.

Jordan Spieth, who needs the Wanamaker Trophy to complete the career grand slam, plays with Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at 8.22am EDT (1.22pm BST) and 1.47pm EDT (6.47pm BST) on Friday afternoon.

World No.2 Scottie Scheffler plays with LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, winner of two PGA Championships, and former US Open champion Gary Woodland at 8am EDT (1pm BST) on Thursday morning and 1.25pm (6.25pm BST) on Friday afternoon.

Notable groupings

  • McIlroy, Thomas, Morikawa: 8.11am EDT (1.11pm BST) Thursday/1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) Friday
  • Rahm, Fitzpatrick, Smith: 8.33am EDT (1.33pm BST) Thursday/1.58pm EDT (6.38pm BST) Friday
  • Spieth, Lowry, Hovland: 8.22am EDT (1.22pm BST) Thursday/1.47pm EDT (6.47pm BST) Friday
  • Scheffler, Koepka, Woodland: 8am EDT (1pm BST) Thursday/1.25pm (6.25pm BST) Friday

Round one pairings and tee times

All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.

  • 8am: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
  • 8.11am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
  • 8.22am: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
  • 8.33am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

Round two pairings and tee times

All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.

  • 1.25pm: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
  • 1.36pm: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.47pm: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.58pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

What time is Rory McIlroy teeing off at the PGA Championship?

Two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy goes off at 8.11am EDT time (1.11pm BST) in Thursday's opening round and 1.36pm EDT (6.36pm BST) on Friday. He's in one of the many star groupings alongside fellow two-time winner and defending champion Justin Thomas and 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.

