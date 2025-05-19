Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas

The Charles Schwab Challenge trophy and three golfers in circles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

After Scottie Scheffler claimed the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the World No.1 now heads to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Being held in Scheffler's home State of Texas, the PGA Championship winner arrives as favorite following his dominant five shot victory, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth listed in the field.

Davis Riley with the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy

Davis Riley is the defending champion after a dominant victory last year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Davis Riley dominated the field as a 14-under-par tournament total gave him a five shot victory over Scheffler and US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley.

The tournament was first played in 1946 and, during that time, a number of big names like Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino and Ben Hogan have won here.

In fact, the course is known as 'Hogan's Alley' due to the success he had round Colonial, resulting in five victories.

Charles Schwab Challenge Course Guide: Colonial Country Club

A general view of the ninth hole at Colonial Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colonial Country Club has staged the Charles Schwab Challenge since 1946, making it the longest running non-major tour event to be held at the same venue.

Established in 1936, the course measures 7,289 yards and will play as a par 70, with it featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, the longest of which measures a whopping 639 yards.

Min Woo Lee at the top of his backswing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of signature holes, the stretch between the third and fifth is the hardest section on the course, with a 475-yard par 4 being followed by a 248-yard par 3 and a 476-yard par 4.

It's known as the 'Horrible Horseshoe' and, in fact, the fifth hole is regarded as one of the best holes in the US, as the Trinity River runs down the side of it.

Last year, all three holes played over-par for the week. What's more, both nines were over-par in terms of scoring, with the back nine ranking harder than the front.

To play well, players will need to concentrate on their ball flight, especially as the wind plays a big part at Colonial Country Club. Last year's winner, Riley, ranked sixth in Strokes Gained off the tee and second in approach to the green.

Charles Schwab Challenge Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Player

Score

2024

Davis Riley

-14 (5 strokes)

2023

Emiliano Grillo

-8 (Playoff)

2022

Sam Burns

-9 (Playoff)

2021

Jason Kokrak

-14 (2 strokes)

2020

Daniel Berger

-15 (Playoff)

2019

Kevin Na

-13 (4 strokes)

2018

Justin Rose

-20 (3 strokes)

2017

Kevin Kisner

-10 (1 stroke)

2016

Jordan Spieth

-17 (3 strokes)

2015

Chris Kirk

-12 (1 stroke)

2014

Adam Scott

-9 (Playoff)

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Scottie Scheffler (+225)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
  • Daniel Berger (+2000)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)
  • Jordan Spieth (+2000)
  • Aaron Rai (+3300)
  • Maverick McNealy (+3300)
  • Si Woo Kim (+3300)
  • Brian Harman (+4000)
  • Harris English (+4000)
  • J.T. Poston (+4000)
  • All other players are priced at +5000 or higher

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

JT Poston hits a tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: JT Poston (+4000)

The three-time PGA Tour winner arrives at Colonial full of confidence after his best ever Major result at the PGA Championship, where he finished T5th and stated that he now truly believes he has what it takes to win a Major.

Poston was T12 here last year and T10 in 2020, although he does have some missed cuts through the years. Despite this, I’m backing him to continue his form from Quail Hollow which I’m confident he can do.

Outsider: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)

The South African was a solid T50 at Quail Hollow after making the cut on a course that doesn’t tend to suit him as one of the tour’s more medium-hitting players.

Bezuidenhout was T17 at Colonial last year, T21 in 2023 and T14 in 2022, so should be good to go well again on a layout much more suited to his style of play after four solid days at the PGA Championship. This year he has a best finish of T4, coming at the WM Phoenix Open, while he was also T19 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Si Woo Kim takes a shot at the RBC Heritage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Si Woo Kim (+3300)

The South Korean enjoyed an excellent week at the PGA Championship, securing a T8th finish. What's more, Kim was even leading at one point, with the result his fourth consecutive top 20.

Previously, Kim has performed strongly in this event, finishing T29th in 2023. Looking at his stats, he ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 45th in Approach-the-Green, which means it will be up to his putter to perform and keep him in contention around Colonial Country Club.

Outsider: Tom Hoge (+12500)

Although Hoge missed the cut in his last event, the PGA Championship, the American did make eight consecutive cuts, including a T3 at The Players Championship and T5 at the Valero Texas Open.

Now back in that State, I think Hoge possesses great value, with the 35-year-old ranking 21st in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. That's a key metric and, looking at his past results in this event, he finished T17 in 2024, showing that he has good course form.

Headshot of Jonny Leighfield at Effingham Golf Club October 2023
Jonny Leighfield

Tommy Fleetwood waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)

Fleetwood is quietly playing some of the best golf of his career and is arguably a little bit disrespected by the bookmakers this week. With the exception of the Valero Texas Open and last week's PGA Championship, the Englishman has been inside the top-25 every time he's turned up in 2025 and has three top-10s to boot.

What gives me the most encouragement that this could finally be his breakthrough week on the PGA Tour relates to his putter. Fleetwood has gained strokes in both previous starts here when he has historically struggled with the flatstick. Now he has a new driver in tow and is using it to good effect, the stars could well be aligning.

Outsider: Davis Riley (+5000)

The defending champion has to be considered once again in 2025 as a result of his win-cut-T4th record at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The course evidently suits his game and the American has to be feeling confident off the back of his T2nd finish at the PGA Championship. His short game is excellent, so a tidy week off the tee should see Riley competing once again.

Barry Plummer watching the golf ball after hitting an iron shot
Barry Plummer

Daniel Berger strikes a tee shot with a fairway wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Daniel Berger (+2000)

After trending in the right direction with his approach play over the last 12 months, I am ready to pull the trigger with Daniel Berger and I believe this could be the perfect place to bet him.

Berger has been in great form of late, finishing third at the RBC Heritage two starts ago and an 11th place finish at the Truist Championship. The former actually came at a great correlating course for this event, and he is a former winner at Colonial back in 2020. Plenty of ticks in the right boxes, and the price looks fair.

Outsider: Ryan Gerard (+8000)

I am very excited about Ryan Gerard's potential and, after seeing him storm out of the gates at the PGA Championship last week, I immediately earmarked him for this event.

Gerard went on to finish 8th at Quail Hollow, but also has a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open and a 9th place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. His play around the greens is trending in the right direction, which will be important here, and after a strong show on only his third Major Championship appearance – I can see him kicking on for the remainder of the PGA Tour season.

How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge

US/ET

  • Thursday 22nd May: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Friday 23rd May: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday 24th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday 25th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday 22nd May: 5.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 23rd May: 5.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 24th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 25th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Win

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Win

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Win

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

T2nd

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joburg Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

2nd

Justin Thomas

Valspar Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

T2nd

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

+1100

Barry Plummer

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T3rd

Mackenzie Hughes

RBC Heritage

+10000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Patrick Reed

The Masters

+9000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Corey Conners

Arnold Palmer Invitational

+7000

Jonny Leighfield

T3rd

Daniel Berger

RBC Heritage

+4000

Barry Plummer

3rd

Joost Luiten

Hero Indian Open

+2500

Elliott Heath

3rd

Tom McKibbin

Porsche Singapore Classic

+1400

Barry Plummer

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸