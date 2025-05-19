Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas
After Scottie Scheffler claimed the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the World No.1 now heads to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Being held in Scheffler's home State of Texas, the PGA Championship winner arrives as favorite following his dominant five shot victory, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth listed in the field.
Last year, Davis Riley dominated the field as a 14-under-par tournament total gave him a five shot victory over Scheffler and US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley.
The tournament was first played in 1946 and, during that time, a number of big names like Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino and Ben Hogan have won here.
In fact, the course is known as 'Hogan's Alley' due to the success he had round Colonial, resulting in five victories.
Charles Schwab Challenge Course Guide: Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club has staged the Charles Schwab Challenge since 1946, making it the longest running non-major tour event to be held at the same venue.
Established in 1936, the course measures 7,289 yards and will play as a par 70, with it featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, the longest of which measures a whopping 639 yards.
In terms of signature holes, the stretch between the third and fifth is the hardest section on the course, with a 475-yard par 4 being followed by a 248-yard par 3 and a 476-yard par 4.
It's known as the 'Horrible Horseshoe' and, in fact, the fifth hole is regarded as one of the best holes in the US, as the Trinity River runs down the side of it.
Last year, all three holes played over-par for the week. What's more, both nines were over-par in terms of scoring, with the back nine ranking harder than the front.
To play well, players will need to concentrate on their ball flight, especially as the wind plays a big part at Colonial Country Club. Last year's winner, Riley, ranked sixth in Strokes Gained off the tee and second in approach to the green.
Charles Schwab Challenge Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Davis Riley
-14 (5 strokes)
2023
Emiliano Grillo
-8 (Playoff)
2022
Sam Burns
-9 (Playoff)
2021
Jason Kokrak
-14 (2 strokes)
2020
Daniel Berger
-15 (Playoff)
2019
Kevin Na
-13 (4 strokes)
2018
Justin Rose
-20 (3 strokes)
2017
Kevin Kisner
-10 (1 stroke)
2016
Jordan Spieth
-17 (3 strokes)
2015
Chris Kirk
-12 (1 stroke)
2014
Adam Scott
-9 (Playoff)
Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+225)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
- Daniel Berger (+2000)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)
- Jordan Spieth (+2000)
- Aaron Rai (+3300)
- Maverick McNealy (+3300)
- Si Woo Kim (+3300)
- Brian Harman (+4000)
- Harris English (+4000)
- J.T. Poston (+4000)
- All other players are priced at +5000 or higher
Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Picks
Favorite: JT Poston (+4000)
The three-time PGA Tour winner arrives at Colonial full of confidence after his best ever Major result at the PGA Championship, where he finished T5th and stated that he now truly believes he has what it takes to win a Major.
Poston was T12 here last year and T10 in 2020, although he does have some missed cuts through the years. Despite this, I’m backing him to continue his form from Quail Hollow which I’m confident he can do.
Outsider: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+8000)
The South African was a solid T50 at Quail Hollow after making the cut on a course that doesn’t tend to suit him as one of the tour’s more medium-hitting players.
Bezuidenhout was T17 at Colonial last year, T21 in 2023 and T14 in 2022, so should be good to go well again on a layout much more suited to his style of play after four solid days at the PGA Championship. This year he has a best finish of T4, coming at the WM Phoenix Open, while he was also T19 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Favorite: Si Woo Kim (+3300)
The South Korean enjoyed an excellent week at the PGA Championship, securing a T8th finish. What's more, Kim was even leading at one point, with the result his fourth consecutive top 20.
Previously, Kim has performed strongly in this event, finishing T29th in 2023. Looking at his stats, he ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 45th in Approach-the-Green, which means it will be up to his putter to perform and keep him in contention around Colonial Country Club.
Outsider: Tom Hoge (+12500)
Although Hoge missed the cut in his last event, the PGA Championship, the American did make eight consecutive cuts, including a T3 at The Players Championship and T5 at the Valero Texas Open.
Now back in that State, I think Hoge possesses great value, with the 35-year-old ranking 21st in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. That's a key metric and, looking at his past results in this event, he finished T17 in 2024, showing that he has good course form.
Favorite: Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
Fleetwood is quietly playing some of the best golf of his career and is arguably a little bit disrespected by the bookmakers this week. With the exception of the Valero Texas Open and last week's PGA Championship, the Englishman has been inside the top-25 every time he's turned up in 2025 and has three top-10s to boot.
What gives me the most encouragement that this could finally be his breakthrough week on the PGA Tour relates to his putter. Fleetwood has gained strokes in both previous starts here when he has historically struggled with the flatstick. Now he has a new driver in tow and is using it to good effect, the stars could well be aligning.
Outsider: Davis Riley (+5000)
The defending champion has to be considered once again in 2025 as a result of his win-cut-T4th record at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The course evidently suits his game and the American has to be feeling confident off the back of his T2nd finish at the PGA Championship. His short game is excellent, so a tidy week off the tee should see Riley competing once again.
Favorite: Daniel Berger (+2000)
After trending in the right direction with his approach play over the last 12 months, I am ready to pull the trigger with Daniel Berger and I believe this could be the perfect place to bet him.
Berger has been in great form of late, finishing third at the RBC Heritage two starts ago and an 11th place finish at the Truist Championship. The former actually came at a great correlating course for this event, and he is a former winner at Colonial back in 2020. Plenty of ticks in the right boxes, and the price looks fair.
Outsider: Ryan Gerard (+8000)
I am very excited about Ryan Gerard's potential and, after seeing him storm out of the gates at the PGA Championship last week, I immediately earmarked him for this event.
Gerard went on to finish 8th at Quail Hollow, but also has a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open and a 9th place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. His play around the greens is trending in the right direction, which will be important here, and after a strong show on only his third Major Championship appearance – I can see him kicking on for the remainder of the PGA Tour season.
How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge
US/ET
- Thursday 22nd May: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday 23rd May: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 24th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 25th May: 1.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 22nd May: 5.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 23rd May: 5.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 24th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 25th May: 5.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
