Travelers Championship 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And All You Need To Know

The final Signature Event of 2025 gets underway at TPC River Highlands, where World No.1 Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title

Scottie Scheffler hits into the 18th green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

After a brutal week at the US Open, which resulted in J.J. Spaun securing a maiden Major title, the PGA Tour returns at the Travelers Championship.

Taking place at TPC River Highlands, it's set to be a completely different test to that of Oakmont Country Club, where the winning score from Spaun was just one-under-par.

Scottie Scheffler holds the Travelers Championship trophy

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title that he won in a playoff against Tom Kim 12 months ago.

The World No.1 will be favorite going into the tournament, which happens to be the final Signature Event of 2025 and features a bumper field that includes Major winners Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Below, the outright-winner odds are listed for many of the leading players in the field as well as our expert favorite and sleeper picks.

Travelers Championship Course Guide: TPC River Highlands

A general shot of the 17th hole at TPC River Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TPC River Highlands is one of the many TPC courses in America and, measuring just 6,844 yards, it's also the shortest golf course you'll find on the PGA Tour calendar in 2025.

Having staged the Travelers Championship since 1984, TPC River Highlands holds the accolade for the lowest score in PGA Tour history, when Jim Furyk fired a 12-under 58 in 2016.

Along with the 58, Cameron Young shot a 59 in last year's tournament, producing two eagles and seven birdies. Patrick Cantlay also shot a 10-under 60 in 2011 while still part of the UCLA golf team.

Jim Furyk hits a golf shot at the par 3

Furyk during his round of 58 in 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a short layout, the protection at TPC River Highlands comes in the form of small, tricky greens, with the putting surfaces in Cromwell, Connecticut, the third smallest, on average, in 2025.

In terms of memorable holes, the closing stretch plays a big part in the outcome of the tournament, with the 15th a drivable par-4, the 16th a picturesque par-3 and the 17th and 18th tough par-4s to finish.

Because of its playability, approach play will be a crucial factor this week, as well as shot-making from off the tee. Also, given the low-scoring of the last few years, birdies and eagles will be needed.

Travelers Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Player

Score

2024

Scottie Scheffler

-22 (Playoff)

2023

Keegan Bradley

-23 (3 Strokes)

2022

Xander Schauffele

-19 (2 Strokes)

2021

Harris English

-13 (Playoff)

2020

Dustin Johnson

-19 (1 Stroke)

2019

Chez Reavie

-17 (4 Strokes)

2018

Bubba Watson

-17 (3 Strokes)

2017

Jordan Spieth

-12 (Playoff)

2016

Russell Knox

-14 (1 Stroke)

2015

Bubba Watson

-16 (Playoff)

Travelers Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Scottie Scheffler (+280)
  • Rory McIlroy (+1100)
  • Xander Schauffele (+1200)
  • Collin Morikawa (+2000)
  • Ludvig Aberg (+2000)
  • Justin Thomas (+2200)
  • Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
  • Viktor Hovland (+3500)
  • Sepp Straka (+4000)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
  • Sam Burns (+4000)
  • Shane Lowry (+4500)
  • Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
  • Keegan Bradley (+4500)
  • All other players priced at +5000 or higher

Travelers Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Viktor Hovland waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Hovland was superb at Oakmont in finishing third, with only his driving really letting him down. The Norwegian certainly could have putted better, but the big stick ultimately put far too much pressure on his game.

The rough will not pose anywhere near as big a problem this week, which will surely give him more confidence from the tee box to find fairways and attack the flags. I can see him going low and picking up his second victory of the season as he is starting to look more and more like his 2023 self.

Sleeper: Sungjae Im (+6000)

Im is a man who can go low thanks to his laser-like iron play and he looks very appealing to me this week at odds over +50000.

The South Korean has missed two of his last four cuts but made the weekend at the US Open, which shows his game is in very good shape. He’s having a solid season with a third at the Sentry and a T5 at The Masters. What's more, he finished T3 here last year as well, just two back of the Scheffler vs Kim playoff.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Collin Morikawa hits an iron shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+2000)

The two-time Major winner is yet to win in 2025, but with solid result after solid result, it's surely just a matter of time before the World No. 4 gets over the line and grabs a seventh PGA Tour title.

Finishing inside the top 25 three times in his last four events, Morikawa's game should suit TPC River Highlands perfectly, as there's a real emphasis on the iron play. Last year, he finished in a tie for 13th, and that included a poor one-under final round, so expect Morikawa to be challenging this week.

Outsider: Brian Harman (+9000)

Harman already has one victory in 2025 and, having claimed a T3 result at Harbour Town Golf Links, which shares similar characteristics to TPC River Highlands, I expect the former Major winner to be in contention.

Last year, Harman finished T9 via a final round 62, with the American also producing a 65 over the weekend. He knows how to score around this course and, with a solid all-round game, I have an inkling the 38-year-old will be able to challenge again.

Headshot of Jonny Leighfield at Effingham Golf Club October 2023
Jonny Leighfield

Robert MacIntyre takes a shot at the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

MacIntyre played incredibly well (and consistently) at the US Open on his way to a runner-up finish, continuing the positive momentum that he's been generating of late.

He finished T16 on debut here last year, while losing over half a shot to the field with his poor approach play. That was a real anomaly, though, as MacIntyre has been incredibly impressive from tee to green this term. I'm backing him to maintain that purple patch in what could be something of a shoot-out, buoyed by his US Open display.

Sleeper: Harry Hall (+9000)

The Englishman has been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, sitting behind only Sam Burns in SG: Putting and third on the list of average birdies per round (4.5).

In an event which will likely come down to who possesses the sharpest short game, I think Hall could excel. He's coming off the back of three top-25s and a top-10, plus he didn't play in the US Open, meaning he is nice and fresh. Watch out for the flat cap down the stretch.

Barry Plummer watching the golf ball after hitting an iron shot
Barry Plummer

Cameron Young hits a tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Cameron Young (+5500)

It appears that Young has finally turned the corner, after a long period in the golfing wilderness, and I believe he could be ready to take his first PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship.

A solid T4 finish at The US Open last week was his second in a row, following a stellar performance at the Canadian Open. He actually has three top-10 finishes in five starts, which is impressive considering he went 11 tournaments without one prior to this hot run. Young drove the ball spectacularly well over the weekend at Oakmont, and his short game dazzled throughout the tournament, so I am very keen on his chances here.

Outsider: Adam Scott (+6000)

Scott didn't do much wrong at Oakmont for most of the week, and I am ready to immediately forgive him for a poor final round considering the conditions and the magnitude of the situation.

The Travelers Championship will be a great opportunity to quickly put the US Open behind him and, considering he has two top-20 finishes at this event in the past, he is more than capable of doing so. He was sublime off the tee at Oakmont, which will be important at TPC River Highlands and, if he can get the putter to fire on what I imagine will be less challenging greens, he could be a great each-way bet at a big price.

How To Watch The Travelers Championship

US/ET

  • Thursday 19th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Friday 20th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday 21st June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.30pm (CBS)
  • Sunday 22nd June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

UK/BST

  • Thursday 19th June: 12.30 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 20th June: 1.00 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 21st June: 7.30 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 22nd June: 12.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Win

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Win

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Win

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

T2nd

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joburg Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

2nd

Justin Thomas

Valspar Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

T2nd

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

+1100

Barry Plummer

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T3rd

Mackenzie Hughes

RBC Heritage

+10000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Patrick Reed

The Masters

+9000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Corey Conners

Arnold Palmer Invitational

+7000

Jonny Leighfield

T3rd

Daniel Berger

RBC Heritage

+4000

Barry Plummer

3rd

Sepp Straka

The Memorial Tournament

+3500

Barry Plummer

3rd

Joost Luiten

Hero Indian Open

+2500

Elliott Heath

3rd

Tom McKibbin

Porsche Singapore Classic

+1400

Barry Plummer

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.