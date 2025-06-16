Travelers Championship 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And All You Need To Know
The final Signature Event of 2025 gets underway at TPC River Highlands, where World No.1 Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title
After a brutal week at the US Open, which resulted in J.J. Spaun securing a maiden Major title, the PGA Tour returns at the Travelers Championship.
Taking place at TPC River Highlands, it's set to be a completely different test to that of Oakmont Country Club, where the winning score from Spaun was just one-under-par.
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title that he won in a playoff against Tom Kim 12 months ago.
The World No.1 will be favorite going into the tournament, which happens to be the final Signature Event of 2025 and features a bumper field that includes Major winners Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
Below, the outright-winner odds are listed for many of the leading players in the field as well as our expert favorite and sleeper picks.
Travelers Championship Course Guide: TPC River Highlands
TPC River Highlands is one of the many TPC courses in America and, measuring just 6,844 yards, it's also the shortest golf course you'll find on the PGA Tour calendar in 2025.
Having staged the Travelers Championship since 1984, TPC River Highlands holds the accolade for the lowest score in PGA Tour history, when Jim Furyk fired a 12-under 58 in 2016.
Along with the 58, Cameron Young shot a 59 in last year's tournament, producing two eagles and seven birdies. Patrick Cantlay also shot a 10-under 60 in 2011 while still part of the UCLA golf team.
Being a short layout, the protection at TPC River Highlands comes in the form of small, tricky greens, with the putting surfaces in Cromwell, Connecticut, the third smallest, on average, in 2025.
In terms of memorable holes, the closing stretch plays a big part in the outcome of the tournament, with the 15th a drivable par-4, the 16th a picturesque par-3 and the 17th and 18th tough par-4s to finish.
Because of its playability, approach play will be a crucial factor this week, as well as shot-making from off the tee. Also, given the low-scoring of the last few years, birdies and eagles will be needed.
Travelers Championship Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Scottie Scheffler
-22 (Playoff)
2023
Keegan Bradley
-23 (3 Strokes)
2022
Xander Schauffele
-19 (2 Strokes)
2021
Harris English
-13 (Playoff)
2020
Dustin Johnson
-19 (1 Stroke)
2019
Chez Reavie
-17 (4 Strokes)
2018
Bubba Watson
-17 (3 Strokes)
2017
Jordan Spieth
-12 (Playoff)
2016
Russell Knox
-14 (1 Stroke)
2015
Bubba Watson
-16 (Playoff)
Travelers Championship Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+280)
- Rory McIlroy (+1100)
- Xander Schauffele (+1200)
- Collin Morikawa (+2000)
- Ludvig Aberg (+2000)
- Justin Thomas (+2200)
- Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
- Viktor Hovland (+3500)
- Sepp Straka (+4000)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
- Sam Burns (+4000)
- Shane Lowry (+4500)
- Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
- Keegan Bradley (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
Travelers Championship Betting Picks
Favorite: Viktor Hovland (+3500)
Hovland was superb at Oakmont in finishing third, with only his driving really letting him down. The Norwegian certainly could have putted better, but the big stick ultimately put far too much pressure on his game.
The rough will not pose anywhere near as big a problem this week, which will surely give him more confidence from the tee box to find fairways and attack the flags. I can see him going low and picking up his second victory of the season as he is starting to look more and more like his 2023 self.
Sleeper: Sungjae Im (+6000)
Im is a man who can go low thanks to his laser-like iron play and he looks very appealing to me this week at odds over +50000.
The South Korean has missed two of his last four cuts but made the weekend at the US Open, which shows his game is in very good shape. He’s having a solid season with a third at the Sentry and a T5 at The Masters. What's more, he finished T3 here last year as well, just two back of the Scheffler vs Kim playoff.
Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+2000)
The two-time Major winner is yet to win in 2025, but with solid result after solid result, it's surely just a matter of time before the World No. 4 gets over the line and grabs a seventh PGA Tour title.
Finishing inside the top 25 three times in his last four events, Morikawa's game should suit TPC River Highlands perfectly, as there's a real emphasis on the iron play. Last year, he finished in a tie for 13th, and that included a poor one-under final round, so expect Morikawa to be challenging this week.
Outsider: Brian Harman (+9000)
Harman already has one victory in 2025 and, having claimed a T3 result at Harbour Town Golf Links, which shares similar characteristics to TPC River Highlands, I expect the former Major winner to be in contention.
Last year, Harman finished T9 via a final round 62, with the American also producing a 65 over the weekend. He knows how to score around this course and, with a solid all-round game, I have an inkling the 38-year-old will be able to challenge again.
Favorite: Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
MacIntyre played incredibly well (and consistently) at the US Open on his way to a runner-up finish, continuing the positive momentum that he's been generating of late.
He finished T16 on debut here last year, while losing over half a shot to the field with his poor approach play. That was a real anomaly, though, as MacIntyre has been incredibly impressive from tee to green this term. I'm backing him to maintain that purple patch in what could be something of a shoot-out, buoyed by his US Open display.
Sleeper: Harry Hall (+9000)
The Englishman has been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, sitting behind only Sam Burns in SG: Putting and third on the list of average birdies per round (4.5).
In an event which will likely come down to who possesses the sharpest short game, I think Hall could excel. He's coming off the back of three top-25s and a top-10, plus he didn't play in the US Open, meaning he is nice and fresh. Watch out for the flat cap down the stretch.
Favorite: Cameron Young (+5500)
It appears that Young has finally turned the corner, after a long period in the golfing wilderness, and I believe he could be ready to take his first PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship.
A solid T4 finish at The US Open last week was his second in a row, following a stellar performance at the Canadian Open. He actually has three top-10 finishes in five starts, which is impressive considering he went 11 tournaments without one prior to this hot run. Young drove the ball spectacularly well over the weekend at Oakmont, and his short game dazzled throughout the tournament, so I am very keen on his chances here.
Outsider: Adam Scott (+6000)
Scott didn't do much wrong at Oakmont for most of the week, and I am ready to immediately forgive him for a poor final round considering the conditions and the magnitude of the situation.
The Travelers Championship will be a great opportunity to quickly put the US Open behind him and, considering he has two top-20 finishes at this event in the past, he is more than capable of doing so. He was sublime off the tee at Oakmont, which will be important at TPC River Highlands and, if he can get the putter to fire on what I imagine will be less challenging greens, he could be a great each-way bet at a big price.
How To Watch The Travelers Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 19th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday 20th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 21st June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.30pm (CBS)
- Sunday 22nd June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)
UK/BST
- Thursday 19th June: 12.30 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 20th June: 1.00 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 21st June: 7.30 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 22nd June: 12.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
