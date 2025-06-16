Travelers Championship 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And All You Need To Know

After a brutal week at the US Open, which resulted in J.J. Spaun securing a maiden Major title, the PGA Tour returns at the Travelers Championship.

Taking place at TPC River Highlands, it's set to be a completely different test to that of Oakmont Country Club, where the winning score from Spaun was just one-under-par.

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Travelers Championship title that he won in a playoff against Tom Kim 12 months ago.

The World No.1 will be favorite going into the tournament, which happens to be the final Signature Event of 2025 and features a bumper field that includes Major winners Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Below, the outright-winner odds are listed for many of the leading players in the field as well as our expert favorite and sleeper picks.

Travelers Championship Course Guide: TPC River Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TPC River Highlands is one of the many TPC courses in America and, measuring just 6,844 yards, it's also the shortest golf course you'll find on the PGA Tour calendar in 2025.

Having staged the Travelers Championship since 1984, TPC River Highlands holds the accolade for the lowest score in PGA Tour history, when Jim Furyk fired a 12-under 58 in 2016.

Along with the 58, Cameron Young shot a 59 in last year's tournament, producing two eagles and seven birdies. Patrick Cantlay also shot a 10-under 60 in 2011 while still part of the UCLA golf team.

Furyk during his round of 58 in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a short layout, the protection at TPC River Highlands comes in the form of small, tricky greens, with the putting surfaces in Cromwell, Connecticut, the third smallest, on average, in 2025.

In terms of memorable holes, the closing stretch plays a big part in the outcome of the tournament, with the 15th a drivable par-4, the 16th a picturesque par-3 and the 17th and 18th tough par-4s to finish.

Because of its playability, approach play will be a crucial factor this week, as well as shot-making from off the tee. Also, given the low-scoring of the last few years, birdies and eagles will be needed.

Travelers Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Scottie Scheffler -22 (Playoff) 2023 Keegan Bradley -23 (3 Strokes) 2022 Xander Schauffele -19 (2 Strokes) 2021 Harris English -13 (Playoff) 2020 Dustin Johnson -19 (1 Stroke) 2019 Chez Reavie -17 (4 Strokes) 2018 Bubba Watson -17 (3 Strokes) 2017 Jordan Spieth -12 (Playoff) 2016 Russell Knox -14 (1 Stroke) 2015 Bubba Watson -16 (Playoff)

Travelers Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+280)

Rory McIlroy (+1100)

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Ludvig Aberg (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Sepp Straka (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Sam Burns (+4000)

Shane Lowry (+4500)

Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

Keegan Bradley (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

Travelers Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Hovland was superb at Oakmont in finishing third, with only his driving really letting him down. The Norwegian certainly could have putted better, but the big stick ultimately put far too much pressure on his game.

The rough will not pose anywhere near as big a problem this week, which will surely give him more confidence from the tee box to find fairways and attack the flags. I can see him going low and picking up his second victory of the season as he is starting to look more and more like his 2023 self.

Sleeper: Sungjae Im (+6000)

Im is a man who can go low thanks to his laser-like iron play and he looks very appealing to me this week at odds over +50000.

The South Korean has missed two of his last four cuts but made the weekend at the US Open, which shows his game is in very good shape. He’s having a solid season with a third at the Sentry and a T5 at The Masters. What's more, he finished T3 here last year as well, just two back of the Scheffler vs Kim playoff.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+2000)

The two-time Major winner is yet to win in 2025, but with solid result after solid result, it's surely just a matter of time before the World No. 4 gets over the line and grabs a seventh PGA Tour title.

Finishing inside the top 25 three times in his last four events, Morikawa's game should suit TPC River Highlands perfectly, as there's a real emphasis on the iron play. Last year, he finished in a tie for 13th, and that included a poor one-under final round, so expect Morikawa to be challenging this week.

Outsider: Brian Harman (+9000)

Harman already has one victory in 2025 and, having claimed a T3 result at Harbour Town Golf Links, which shares similar characteristics to TPC River Highlands, I expect the former Major winner to be in contention.

Last year, Harman finished T9 via a final round 62, with the American also producing a 65 over the weekend. He knows how to score around this course and, with a solid all-round game, I have an inkling the 38-year-old will be able to challenge again.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

MacIntyre played incredibly well (and consistently) at the US Open on his way to a runner-up finish, continuing the positive momentum that he's been generating of late.

He finished T16 on debut here last year, while losing over half a shot to the field with his poor approach play. That was a real anomaly, though, as MacIntyre has been incredibly impressive from tee to green this term. I'm backing him to maintain that purple patch in what could be something of a shoot-out, buoyed by his US Open display.

Sleeper: Harry Hall (+9000)

The Englishman has been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, sitting behind only Sam Burns in SG: Putting and third on the list of average birdies per round (4.5).

In an event which will likely come down to who possesses the sharpest short game, I think Hall could excel. He's coming off the back of three top-25s and a top-10, plus he didn't play in the US Open, meaning he is nice and fresh. Watch out for the flat cap down the stretch.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Cameron Young (+5500)

It appears that Young has finally turned the corner, after a long period in the golfing wilderness, and I believe he could be ready to take his first PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship.

A solid T4 finish at The US Open last week was his second in a row, following a stellar performance at the Canadian Open. He actually has three top-10 finishes in five starts, which is impressive considering he went 11 tournaments without one prior to this hot run. Young drove the ball spectacularly well over the weekend at Oakmont, and his short game dazzled throughout the tournament, so I am very keen on his chances here.

Outsider: Adam Scott (+6000)

Scott didn't do much wrong at Oakmont for most of the week, and I am ready to immediately forgive him for a poor final round considering the conditions and the magnitude of the situation.

The Travelers Championship will be a great opportunity to quickly put the US Open behind him and, considering he has two top-20 finishes at this event in the past, he is more than capable of doing so. He was sublime off the tee at Oakmont, which will be important at TPC River Highlands and, if he can get the putter to fire on what I imagine will be less challenging greens, he could be a great each-way bet at a big price.

How To Watch The Travelers Championship

US/ET

Thursday 19th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday 20th June: 3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

3.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday 21st June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.30pm (CBS)

1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.30pm (CBS) Sunday 22nd June: 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS)

UK/BST

Thursday 19th June: 12.30 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.30 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 20th June: 1.00 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

1.00 - 4.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 21st June: 7.30 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

7.30 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 22nd June: 12.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

