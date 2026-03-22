Valspar Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads By One At Copperhead Course

An extremely tight finish is in store at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, with Matt Fitzpatrick leading by one after a round of 68

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Matt Fitzpatrick hits a driver during the 2026 Valspar Championship final round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran tour pro Brandt Snedeker remains in the hunt for his first victory in eight years at the Valspar Championship following three-and-a-half excellent rounds at the Copperhead Course.

A particularly tight finish is surely in store, with as many as 10 players still in with a chance at the turn.

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

  • -11 Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -10 David Lipsky
  • -9 Jordan Smith (66)
  • -8 Xander Schauffele (65)
  • -8 Sungjae Im
  • -7 Marco Penge
  • -7 Emiliano Grillo (65)
  • -7 Stephan Jaeger (66)
  • -7 SH Kim (70)
  • -7 Patrick Cantlay (67)

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MATT FITZPATRICK WINS VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP!

FITZPATRICK ON THE CUSP OF VICTORY

ADVANTAGE FITZPATRICK!

WOBBLE FROM LIPSKY

CLOSE FOR LIPSKY

ON THEY GO...

PENGE SLIPS UP

NOT QUITE FOR LIPSKY AND FITZPATRICK

CO-LEADERS KEEP UP PRESSURE

LIPSKY LEVEL AT TOP

BREAKTHROUGH FOR MATT

BRANDT RUNNING OUT OF STEAM

SMITH THE NEW CLUBHOUSE LEADER

THEN THERE WERE THREE...

UNCONVENTIONAL FROM BRANDT

CLOSE FOR SMITH

SETBACK FOR PENGE

SUNGJAE STILL IN IT

A BIT ABOUT THE LEADERS

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WELCOME

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