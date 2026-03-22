Valspar Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads By One At Copperhead Course

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MATT FITZPATRICK WINS VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP! It's now or never for Lipsky. He has his putter out with a birdie chance from the collection area of the 18th green. Not quite! It drifts left and Matt Fitzpatrick wins the Valspar Championship!

FITZPATRICK ON THE CUSP OF VICTORY David Lipsky needs a birdie to force a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick. He's in the rough to the right of the 18th. This is pivotal. It's on the green, then off into the collection area, and that will leave a tricky birdie chance to stop Fitzpatrick from winning.

ADVANTAGE FITZPATRICK! Matt Fitzpatrick lines up his birdie putt at the 18th for the chance to move to 11 under, one up on David Lipsky. It's a beauty! Now the pressure's on Lipsky to match him.

WOBBLE FROM LIPSKY Off the 18th tee, David Lipsky finds the rough to the right of the fairway. It's only a foot or so into it, but the look on his face tells you he knows it won't be easy.

CLOSE FOR LIPSKY Lipsky has 15 feet for birdie at the 17th. This for the solo lead. It's a touch short and another chance gets away from him. Moments later, Matt Fitzpatrick's approach onto the 18th green leaves him with a similar distane for birdie to get to 11 under...

ON THEY GO... Lipsky gives himself a birdie chance with a great iron shot at the par-3 17th to find the center of the green. At the 18th, Fitzpatrick finds the fairway iwth his tee shot.

PENGE SLIPS UP It increasingly looks like a straight battle between Lipsky and Fitzpatrick, particularly as Marco Penge, who had been two behind as he headed to the 16th, is now three back of the co-leaders after a bogey. Penge knows how to win, having done it three times on the DP World Tour last year, but it looks like he'll have to wait for his first on the PGA Tour.

NOT QUITE FOR LIPSKY AND FITZPATRICK Matt Fitzpatrick, of course, has big wins to his name, not least a Major with the 2022 US Open. For that reason, you'd probably make him favorite. But can David Lipsky hole a long birdie putt at the 16th for the solo lead? It's a good-looking putt but stops a foot or so short. Next up, at the 17th, Fitzpatrick has a 13-foot putt for the solo lead. It looks good too, but just heads right at the last second. Both players will remain at 10 under.

CO-LEADERS KEEP UP PRESSURE Matt Fitzpatrick is at the par-3 17th, and sends his tee shot into the center of the green. That'll leave a nice birdie chance. Further back, on the 16th fairway, Lipsky has 184 yards to the pin with his second shot. It beats the rough and hops onto the green, and that will leave a long birdie putt.

LIPSKY LEVEL AT TOP David Lipsky hadn't made a birdie since the first, but what a time to get his second of the day, at the 14th, and he shares the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick.

BREAKTHROUGH FOR MATT At the 15th, Matt Fitzpatrick drains a 30-footer for birdie move to 10 under. A week ago he was subjected to some boos in his tussle with Cameron Smith, but hearty cheers greet the moment he moves clear. Birdie from deep 💪@MattFitz94 is tied at the top @ValsparChamp.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/2ohxJjNOTaMarch 22, 2026

BRANDT RUNNING OUT OF STEAM Brandt Snedeker has rolled back the years for much of this week, and until two holes ago, co-led the Valspar Championship. However, he follows up a double bogey at the 12th with a missed par putt at the 13th to slip to six under and three off the leaders.

SMITH THE NEW CLUBHOUSE LEADER Smith finishes with a par to head back to the clubhouse at nine under - the same score as Matt Fitzpatrick and David Lipsky, who are on the 14th. We now know that for the second week in a row, Xander Schauffele's chances of a win have evaporated while an interested observer. He could only manage eight under.

THEN THERE WERE THREE... Only a matter of minutes ago, five co-led, but after a bogey from Marco Penge, Brandt Snekedker is the latest to slip up, at the 12th, and it's a double to move to seven over.

UNCONVENTIONAL FROM BRANDT Seeking his first win in over seven years, Snedeker employed an... interesting tactic earlier on - hitting driver off the deck off the tee! Will it pay off? We'll find out in the next couple of hours or so. 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker is ...• Co-leading• Seeking his 10th win• Seeking his first win in 7.5 years• Hitting driver off the deck off the tee(!)📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/FffoYslm1KMarch 22, 2026

CLOSE FOR SMITH Unlike others in the leading group, Jordan Smith doesn't have the advantage of several holes to improve his score. At the 17th there's a birdie chance, though, but it misses by a whisker, and he'll feel he needs to push for a birdie at the 18th to give himself a realistic chance before the others come in.

SETBACK FOR PENGE A setback for Penge at the 12th, where a putt from the fringe of the green needs to drop to save par... but it stays right and he'll move back to eight under.

SUNGJAE STILL IN IT Sungjae Im was the overnight leader, but it's not gone quite according to plan for him so far today. However, he makes a beautifully judged birdie putt - his first of the day - at the 11th, to move to seven under and just two back of the leaders.

A BIT ABOUT THE LEADERS Assuming one of those five goes on to win the title, each would have an extraordinary story to tell. A win for Fitzpatrick would represent a superb bounce back from narrowly missing out to Cameron Young a week ago at The Players Championship. For Snedeker, it would be his first win since 2018. Smith and Penge, meanwhile, are two of the 10 players who graduated to the PGA Tour from the DP World Tour at the end of 2025, while Lipsky is without PGA Tour victory in his career so far.

WELCOME! Welcome to our coverage of the closing holes of the Valspar Championship, where a host of players remain in contention. Five players are currently at nine-under in a share of the lead - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedeker, Jordan Smith, David Lipsky and Marco Penge.

WELCOME Hello and welcome to what is sure to be a fascinating closing stretch at the 2026 Valspar Championship. We currently have a five-way tie at the top with seven or eight holes to go for the leaders and so many storylines are capable of unfolding over the next few hours. Currently, Brandt Snedeker, Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith and David Lipsky are in a share of the lead, so it really is anyone's game at this stage. Stick with us and we'll bring you all of the key moments as they happen!