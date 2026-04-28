How The New $699 Odyssey Putters Deliver An Unmatched Feel On The Greens

Odyssey has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Damascus Milled Putters, bringing a striking blend of premium materials and cutting-edge performance to the greens in a limited run.

Perfected over the last couple of years with extensive time spent on the putting green gathering feedback from both the PGA and LPGA Tours, this new lineup promises to be the most premium putter lineup Odyssey has ever delivered.

Oddysey Demascus Milled Putters (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The standout feature of this new range is undoubtedly the Damascus steel face, which not only adds an ultra-premium aesthetic but also the performance to match. According to Eric Stubben, Odyssey's Putter R&D Director, the intricate manufacturing process begins with 61 sheets of two different types of steel.

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These sheets are stacked into a box, pressed, and rolled at extremely high temperatures until the material reaches roughly two football fields in length - yes, you read that right. It is then cut and twisted, which creates the swirling visual layer pattern seen on the face of the putters.

Oddysey Demascus Milled Putter face (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Because the pattern is entirely dictated by where the steel is cut, no two inserts are the same, meaning you truly will gain a one-of-one putter if you’re lucky enough to pick up one of the Damascus Milled flatsticks.

"As you look putter to putter, you'll see a lot of difference in the way that it looks but not in the way it sounds or feels or performs," explains Stubben.

Jacob Davidson, VP of Global Product Strategy and Pro Tour, shared the same enthusiasm for the new design. "Damascus Steel is just a beautiful material, the patterns tell the story," Davidson said. He noted that while Odyssey has worked with Damascus in the past, they are "bringing it back in a whole new way".

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Oddysey Demascus Milled #7 putters (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

While the putters are undeniable and individual works of art, their development was heavily influenced by the strict performance demands of the world's best players, and so these putters simply had to perform and not just look the part.

"When you look at this product, we have so much confidence because there is not one thing we'd do differently," Davidson added.

The key feedback from Tour professionals was a consistent desire for a milled putter that sounds louder and feels firmer and more solid, more so than the previous Ai-One Milled range. To achieve this premium and tour-preferred feel, the Damascus insert utilizes two distinct materials - a softer steel and a firmer, higher-strength steel.

The Oddysey Demascus Milled One Wide Putter (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

This combination delivers the firmer sound and feel that elite players expect from a high-end milled putter while remaining responsive, providing the feedback that better players desire.

Odyssey has, however, managed to keep the technology from the Ai-One range hidden behind the face of these putters. The putters feature AI topology on the back of the face, which is essentially tiny, additional sweet spots, designed aimed at improving ball speed consistency across the face, so your miss-hit putts roll as similarly as possible to those struck from the middle of the face.

Models, Pricing, and Availability

The new Odyssey Damascus Milled line will be available in several of the brand's most popular and Tour-proven head shapes to suit various stroke types. The models available in this new range will include:

• Jailbird Mini

• #7 (Available in Double Bend and Crank Hosel)

• Rossie

• #1W

• #2

• S2S Jailbird

• S2S #7

Oddysey Demascus Milled #2 putter (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Golfers looking to add this premium, one-of-a-kind piece of equipment to their bag won't have to wait long, although you will need to move quickly, as these will likely sell out exceptionally fast.

The Odyssey Damascus Milled Putters will be available to purchase starting on May 5th and will come to retail priced at $699/£569.