'I Get To The First Tee And I'm Like Holy S---' - Michelle Wie West Shocked By Nerves On LPGA Return
Michelle Wie West admitted "my husband was talking me off the ledge" as she struggled with nerves on her first round back on the LPGA Tour in three years
Even for such an experienced star as Michelle Wie West there's nothing like those first tee nerves - which hit her like a train on her return to tournament golf.
Wie West was a bag of nerves as she struggled to a 10-over-par 82 at the Mizuho Americas Open - in her first LPGA Tour event in three years.
The 36-year-old is hosting the event at Mountain Ridge Country Club and gave herself an exemption to play before she tees it up in the US Women's Open in June.
Before the big one at Riviera this year, Wie West said she was "so happy that I played today ahead of the US Open" as that tournament feeling really hit home.
And she admitted that things got "dark, very dark - it got very grim" mentally as she struggled with the nerves and pressure of tournament golf.
"It was funny, I wasn't nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I'm like holy S-*-*-*. I now spell my curse words because I'm a mom," Wie West said as she discussed her first round.
"I was like, wow. Hole all of a sudden looks so small. Got to a two-footer and I'm like, I'm not going to hit the hole. No way."
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Wie West was 118th out of 119 finishers after her first round on the LPGA Tour since the 2023 US Open at Pebble Beach.
"I mean, as much practice as you can do, as many money games as you can play, there is literally nothing in the world that compares to the first round of a tournament," she added.
Wie survives 'dark places' in tough return
Wie West had her husband Jonnie on the bag, and he had to work hard on keeping his wife's spirits up during her tough return.
"I got so nervy out there. I think I was just shocked at how nervous I got, then double down on these greens are tough. These girls are really good out here.
"My husband was talking me off the ledge the whole round, you know. Golf can take you places, and I went places today.
"I think playing under nerves is a skill. It's not something you can just wing. There is tools and mechanisms that you can utilize to play under pressure, and that's practice, too, right?
"So I take that feelings that I felt, the nervy feelings that I felt today, I definitely take that as practice."
Michelle Wie West on the 'nervy' 82 she shot in her first LPGA start in three years:"It was funny, I wasn't nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I'm like holy s-h-i-t. I now spell my curse words because I'm a mom."I was like, wow, the hole all of a sudden looks so… pic.twitter.com/QG05BlEqXJMay 7, 2026
Wie West insisted she was taking the positives from the experience though, which she will use not only in this event but also as preparation ahead of the US Women's Open.
And she added that her performance showed just how good the rest of the LPGA stars are who make the game look a lot easier.
"I actually practiced really hard, but the amount that you have to be dialed in to compete out here is extraordinary," she said.
"So I tip my hat to even single one of these players out here that grind week and week out. I think they're amazing.
"I think it's just such a great reminder for people watching on TV that these girls out here are dialed. They're playing on these conditions week after week and tough as these greens are they're handling it great."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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