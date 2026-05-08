'I Get To The First Tee And I'm Like Holy S---' - Michelle Wie West Shocked By Nerves On LPGA Return

Even for such an experienced star as Michelle Wie West there's nothing like those first tee nerves - which hit her like a train on her return to tournament golf.

Wie West was a bag of nerves as she struggled to a ​10-over-par 82 at the Mizuho Americas Open - in her first LPGA Tour event in three years.

The 36-year-old is hosting the event at Mountain Ridge Country Club and gave herself an exemption to play before she tees it up in the US Women's Open in June.

Before the big one at Riviera this year, Wie West said she was "so happy that I played today ahead of the US Open" as that tournament feeling really hit home.

And she admitted that things got "dark, very dark - it got very grim" mentally as she struggled with the nerves and pressure of tournament golf.

"It was funny, I wasn't nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I'm like holy S-*-*-*. I now spell my curse words because I'm a mom," Wie West said as she discussed her first round.

"I was like, wow. Hole all of a sudden looks so small. Got to a two-footer and I'm like, I'm not going to hit the hole. No way."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wie West was 118th out of 119 ‌finishers after her first round on the LPGA Tour since the 2023 US Open at Pebble Beach.

"I mean, as much practice as you can do, as many money games as you can play, there is literally nothing in the world that compares to the first round of a tournament," she added.

Wie survives 'dark places' in tough return

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wie West had her husband Jonnie on the bag, and he had to work hard on keeping his wife's spirits up during her tough return.

"I got so nervy out there. I think I was just shocked at how nervous I got, then double down on these greens are tough. These girls are really good out here.

"My husband was talking me off the ledge the whole round, you know. Golf can take you places, and I went places today.

"I think playing under nerves is a skill. It's not something you can just wing. There is tools and mechanisms that you can utilize to play under pressure, and that's practice, too, right?

"So I take that feelings that I felt, the nervy feelings that I felt today, I definitely take that as practice."

Michelle Wie West on the 'nervy' 82 she shot in her first LPGA start in three years:"It was funny, I wasn't nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I'm like holy s-h-i-t. I now spell my curse words because I'm a mom."I was like, wow, the hole all of a sudden looks so… pic.twitter.com/QG05BlEqXJMay 7, 2026

Wie West insisted she was taking the positives from the experience though, which she will use not only in this event but also as preparation ahead of the US Women's Open.

And she added that her performance showed just how good the rest of the LPGA stars are who make the game look a lot easier.

"I actually practiced really hard, but the amount that you have to be dialed in to compete out here is extraordinary," she said.

"So I tip my hat to even single one of these players out here that grind week and week out. I think they're amazing.

"I think it's just such a great reminder for people watching on TV that these girls out here are dialed. They're playing on these conditions week after week and tough as these greens are they're handling it great."