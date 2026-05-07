Pro Claims 'At Least A Dozen' LIV Golfers Would Rather Retire Than Return To PGA Tour
Anirban Lahiri think there are plenty of LIV Golfers who wouldn't be interested in resuming their PGA Tour careers should the circuit fold
Ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund confirmed it would be withdrawing its backing of LIV Golf at the end of the 2026 season, there have been suggestions that some players are exploring their options.
That could be easier said than done, though, because, if LIV Golf were to fold, it would likely leave some players in limbo, with circuits including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour already full.
In the case of the PGA Tour, players who left for LIV Golf are also suspended, leaving another hurdle before any potential return.
While the issue of players returning to the PGA Tour could become a big headache if LIV Golf shuts down, one of its players, Anirban Lahiri, thinks the prospect is overblown.
He spoke exclusively to Rick Broadbent of The Times, where he suggested there isn’t quite the clamour to return to the PGA Tour that is being portrayed: “That is the biggest joke ever,” he began.
“I will not name names, but I know at least a dozen players who’d rather not play golf than go back to the PGA Tour.”
Lahiri also confirmed that, should the worst happen and LIV Golf ceases to exist, for reasons he wouldn't divulge, he will not be seeking a return to the PGA Tour. He also dismissed the idea that plenty of others will be as "propaganda."
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He said: “I’m sure others have different opinions of it and I respect that as well, but to generalise that everybody is falling over backwards to come back to the PGA Tour is the same kind of propaganda we’ve had for four years.”
Regardless, he doesn't expect it the PGA Tour to embrace the chance to reintegrate the players anyway.
He added: “I don’t have status with the DP World Tour and I’m 100 per cent certain the PGA Tour is not going to welcome any of us back with open arms. If I have to figure something out I think I can, but I don’t need to stress about it now.”
While Lahiri wouldn’t go into details about why he has no desire to return to the PGA Tour, he explained that one of the things that sets LIV Golf apart from his old circuit is its transparency.
He said: “A lot of players moved from the PGA Tour because the lack of transparency there was just annoying."
Perhaps alluding to Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour earlier in the year, he added: “It’s remained the same - I mean, if I’m a PGA Tour member and suddenly you’re welcoming back LIV golfers, I’d be furious. Again, that’s a transparency issue.”
As things stand, plans are afoot to ensure LIV Golf continues, regardless of what the rumor mill might say, and, in the lead-up to LIV Golf Virginia, CEO Scott O’Neil suggested that it’s the team element of the league that is most likely to pique the interest of potential investors.
At least one player who agrees is Lahiri's Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, but the Indian believes LIV Golf has another big ace up its sleeve as it seeks to safeguard its future.
He explained: “It’s not so much about finding investment, I think it’s more about creating the right business plan. You have something that is sustainable and scalable and investment will come automatically.
“There’s a dearth of investment opportunities in sports per se and our biggest strength is that we’re global. I don’t see another league in golf that can operate globally at the scale at which we have, so that makes us a niche property to begin with.”
Earlier in the week, another LIV Golfer, Thomas Pieters, told Dan Rapaport's Dan on Golf podcast that he was "ready to retire" amid rumors of LIV Golf's demise, while also stating he had no desire to return to the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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