The DP World Tour Does So Much Better Than The PGA Tour... But Its Play-offs Need To Look More Like The FedEx Cup

There are some big names battling it out at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard all in the mix.

But with all these stars fighting it out is the DP World Tour missing a trick by having just two play-off events to end the campaign? Is there a case for expanding and following the FedEx Cup format?

The Race To Dubai finale comes down to just two play-off events - with the top 70 players in the standings playing in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before the top 50 tee it up in the DP World Tour Championship.

The FedEx Cup has just one more play-off event but that third week does just add an extra dimension to proceedings and creates a bit more excitement before crowing the champion.

What do you think? Should the DP World Tour expand the play-offs? Have your say and join the conversation below...

Why DP World Tour play-offs should be extended

The top 70 on the PGA Tour play in the FedEx St Jude Championship, with then a cutdown to 50 for the BMW Championship and 30 for the season-ending Tour Championship.

So a smaller field for the final tourmament but arguably a better build-up with the two preceeding tournaments having not only the battle to win but the battle to progress to the next one.

On the DP World Tour, it can seem like the play-offs just appear out of nowhere, and then with just two events they're basically over in the blink of an eye.

Surely that extra week would just add to the drama, not only at the top end but also further down as well - especially the fight to win one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for those not otherwise qualified.

Yes, the final tournament would have fewer competitors, but coming at the end of an extra week of play-off action that could be a good thing - and the 30-man field can add an intensity to proceedings.

Surely it'd be a sucess.

DP World Tour needs extra time in the spotlight

Firstly, golf's end-of-season events on both sides of the Atlantic haven't massively caught the imagination - and are still way behind the four Majors and Ryder Cup in your average fan's pecking order.

The huge sums of prize money on offer don't really appeal, so it's about storylines, some excitement, and a good way is by cutting down the fields and adding some jeopardy to proceedings.

Yes, sponsors love to have a guarantee of star names at their tournaments, but the way these systems work then you rarely get a huge name missing out on these play-off events.

Rory McIlroy's been pretty vocal of late on supporting the DP World Tour more and asking other players to do the same - what better way than adding an extra big play-off event to the schedule.

It's a packed year of golf already, so finding a space could prove tricky, but that's where a reduced field comes in as even with other events scheduled a big play-off tournament could still run with big names that would otherwise be winding down for the year.

So on balance it makes sense to try and expand the DP World Tour play-offs if possible - the PGA Tour Fall Series is no real competition so it would give this tour an extra week of being the global focus of golf.

It's something it could really do with in the current state of the golfing landscape.

