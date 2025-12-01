Should The Australian Open Become The Fifth Major In Men's Golf?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's tour experts to share their honest opinions on the biggest subjects in the game.

The Australian Open has long been known as one of the most prestigious tournaments in men's professional golf, outside of the four Major championships.

Players from all tours have travelled Down Under to compete over the years and former winners of the Stonehaven Cup include Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Greg Norman and Gene Sarazen.

In the modern day, the Australian Open also provides pathways through to The Masters and The Open Championship as one of the key national Open Championships around the world.

Such is the high regard the event is held in - which is amplified by a number of other factors including quality of course and passion of the fans - there have been calls by supporters and players alike for the Australian Open to elevate its status from prestigious regular event to fifth Major in the men's game.

One such party was McIlroy, who has spoken of his admiration for the Australian Open on multiple occasions over recent years.

Ahead of The Players Championship in March, the five-time Major winner said: "I think we need bigger events in Australia.

"I think the Australian Open needs to be put up and sort of held to a higher... the Australian Open was always a very big tournament back in the day, and I think that could be one that could be elevated along with some others."

The year before, while speaking to Golf Digest Middle East, McIlroy went one step further.

He said: “The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth Major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf. They love sport. They have been starved of top-level golf. And the courses are so good.

“Revenues at the PGA Tour right now are about $2.3 billion. So how do we get that number up to four or six? It is by looking outward. They need to think internationally and spread their wings a bit.

“My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. But there is an untapped commercial opportunity out there.”

But what do our tour experts think? And what about you, our readers? Let us know your thoughts on whether the Australian Open should become the fifth men's Major in the comments box below this article.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I do not think men’s golf needs a fifth Major championship as the records would get confused like they are in the women’s game, so my answer would be no.

I do believe the event should be elevated, though, as part of a national open series alongside the historic opens of South Africa, Japan, Canada, Korea, Scotland, Ireland, France and Spain just to name a shortlist.

The Australian Open is undoubtedly one of the best events in the sport thanks to its history, the golf courses it’s played on, the strength of Australian golf and the fans.

The Australian PGA Championship is also a great tournament, so a two-week Australian swing would be a popular part of the schedule if a true world tour ever came to fruition.

Rory McIlroy is elevating the event by being there this week and again in 2026 at Kingston Heath, which is great to see, so hopefully even more big names join him next year and the event can continue to grow in stature.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

I would like to see the Australian Open elevated in status, but not to a Major. Instead, I fully agree with Elliott and I'd want 8-10 of the biggest and most prestigious global Opens to replace the PGA Tour's Signature Events and create an 'Open Series' of sorts.

Additionally, I fully support the idea of moving the PGA Championship to different worldwide sites each year, therefore the Australian PGA Championship could then take its turn as a Major, thus fulfilling the massive appetite and potential Australian golf has.

In this scenario, the majority of elite-level golf would still be played in the US but the sport could finally fulfil its potential and be accessed by all corners of the world.

I should point out that in my dream golfing landscape, all of the world's best players are competing against each other as part of one united circuit rather than on two or three separate ones... It is a dream after all.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Should the men's game introduce a fifth Major? Personally, no. Should two of the men's Major championships be played outside of the USA? Personally, yes.

For me, and I've spoken about it previously, the golf schedule is too American heavy. Our sport is a global game, yet three-quarters of the men's Majors are played in the USA. I know the PGA Championship is organized by the PGA of America, but the PGA is also a worldwide organization.

If I had my way, I would have the PGA Championship in a different country every year. Think how exciting it would be to have a Major event on courses like Royal Melbourne in Australia, or Valderrama in Spain, instead of some of the US courses that have previously hosted.

Obviously, this will never happen, given the magnitude of hosting a Major championship. For me, though, bigger events should be staged worldwide, and that includes the Major championships. Many countries have some spectacular locations, so why not utilize them?

Feel free to give us your thoughts via the comments box below. Should the Australian Open become the fifth men's Major?