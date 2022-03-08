Ahead of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Tiger Woods will officially be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, where his daughter will introduce him at the ceremony.

For those that aren't aware, the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum is home to the game’s greatest players and contributors. Those recognised within the Hall of Fame represent individuals that have positively impacted the game of golf on the largest scale. Golfers, both professional and amateur, architects, journalists and teachers and among those celebrated within the Hall of Fame.

The Museum features many historic golf artifacts, works of art, audio and video and photography that is significant to the game of golf. It first opened its doors in Pinehurst in 1974 before moving to St. Augustine, Florida, in 1998.

After having previously had a convoluted criteria, the Hall of Fame now operates on three categories – Male and Female Competitor and Contributor. This year will also see the inaugural presentation of the Charlie Sifford Award, a special recognition for advancing diversity in golf.

Eligible inductees are discussed by a sub-committee, who present five names for each category. A separate 16-member selection committee vote, with successful nominees requiring 75% of the share. The Selection Committee is prohibited from selecting a cumulative total of more than four individuals from the three categories to be inducted in any single selection cycle.

WHAT IS THE WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME MALE COMPETITOR CRITERIA? A player must have a cumulative total of 15 or more official victories on any of the original members of the International Federation of PGA Tours (PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Sunshine Tour, Asian Tour and PGA of Australasia) or at least two victories among the following events: The Masters, The Players Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. A player must be at least 45 years old during the year of a given Induction Ceremony or be at least three years removed from being an active participant.

WHAT IS THE WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME FEMALE COMPETITOR CRITERIA? A player must have a cumulative total of 15 or more official victories on any of the tours with membership in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings (LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Japan LPGA, Korea LPGA and Australia Ladies Professional Golf) or at least two victories among the following events: U.S. Women’s Open, LPGA Championship, du Maurier Classic (1979-2000), Women’s British Open (2001-current), Kraft Nabisco Championship (1983-current) and The Evian Championship (2013-current). A player must be at least 45 years old during the year of a given Induction Ceremony or be at least three years removed from being an active participant on any of the tours with membership in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

WHAT IS THE WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME CONTRIBUTOR CRITERIA? To be considered for selection in the Contributor category, an individual must have impacted the game significantly in areas outside of the competitive arena. For example, in roles such as, administrator, course architect, innovator, instructor, media, etc. Individuals may be nominated in the Contributor category by a member of the Nominating Committee or a World Golf Hall of Fame member.

WHO IS IN THE WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME? Inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame include famed competitors such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, Francis Ouimet, Bernhard Langer, Payne Stewart, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster and Dame Laura Davies. Former US President’s Dwight Eisenhower and George H. W. Bush, have also been inducted.