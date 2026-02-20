Brooks Koepka Among Notable Names In Cognizant Classic Field
The former LIV Golfer begins a busy stretch of events with the first of the Florida Swing section of the PGA Tour season
After a run of two consecutive Signature Events, the focus returns to a regular event on the PGA Tour schedule with the Cognizant Classic.
Despite not having the profile of the season’s big elevated events, the tournament, which begins the Florida Swing, still has some high-profile names in the field.
One of the players who missed out on the opening two Signature Events of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, is Brooks Koepka.
Because of the terms of the Returning Member Program, which allowed him to pick up his PGA Tour career immediately after leaving LIV Golf, Koepka couldn’t accept sponsor’s exemptions into those events.
He also didn’t do enough to qualify for them in the first two starts since the resumption of his PGA Tour career.
As a result, Koepka returns to action at the Cognizant Classic, which takes place at PGA National in his hometown.
The tournament begins a busy period for Koepka that includes appearances at the Valspar Championship and the Texas Children's Houston Open in the run-up to The Masters.
Another big name appearing is Shane Lowry, who has had a solid start to the season, with T3 at the Dubai Invitational and T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the highlights, and the 2019 Open champion will be looking to build on that form in Florida.
Ben Griffin enjoyed a breakout year in 2025, winning three times on the PGA Tour and competing for the US in the Ryder Cup, and he plays, too, along with eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and Max Homa, who has six PGA Tour titles.
Homa heads to the event still trying to emerge from a lengthy slump in form, and that applies to another notable name in the field, three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim.
The tournament offers an opportunity for Jacob Bridgeman to keep up some good recent form after placing T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and riding high on the leaderboard approaching the halfway stage of the Genesis Invitational.
Another player in the field who has shown flashes of his ability this season is Michael Thorbjornsen, who briefly led the WM Phoenix Open in the final round before finishing tied for third.
Former World No.1 Adam Scott, who won the event in 2016 in its Honda Classic days, also plays, as he continues his search for a first PGA Tour win since the 2020 Genesis Invitational.
Joe Highsmith won the event in 2025, and he defends his title, looking for his first victory since his maiden PGA Tour success.
Scott and Highsmith aren’t the only former winners in the field, with 2024 champion Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, who won in 2023, and Keith Mitchell, who took the honors in 2019, also playing.
For Will Zalatoris, the tournament marks his third on the PGA Tour since his return to action following back surgery.
