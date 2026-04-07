The 17 Past Champions Not Playing In The 2026 Masters

One of the biggest perks of winning The Masters is a lifetime invitation to the Augusta National Major.

The only other Major with such a generous exemption is the PGA Championship, with The Open handing former winners a place until the age of 55 and the US Open a slot for the next decade.

As a result of The Masters’ lifetime exemption category, it means that, every year, we can expect a range of players considerably past their heyday teeing it up alongside top names from the present day.

In 2026, that’s no exception, with the likes of 1992 champion Fred Couples, 2000 winner Vijay Singh and Angel Cabrera, who won the title in 2009, all in the field.

Fred Couples is one of the former champions in the Masters field (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, 17 living former champions won’t be teeing it up at the 2026 tournament.

The biggest name missing is five-time winner Tiger Woods, who has stepped back from the game to "seek treatment and focus on my health" following his latest high-profile car crash.

Days after that announcement, three-time winner Phil Mickelson also confirmed he wouldn't be in the field, because he’s taking an “extended” break from golf to deal with a family health matter. It means this year will be the first Masters since 1994 that doesn't feature either Woods or Mickelson in the field.

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A year ago, two-time champion Bernhard Langer came close to making the cut at the age of 67 before falling agonizingly short. When he wasn’t able to extend his week by two days, it brought an end to his Masters career after 41 appearances, having decided to make it his last one.

Bernhard Langer called time on his Masters career a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion who has called time on his Masters career in recent years is 1988 champion Sandy Lyle, whose last appearance came in 2023, the same year as 1987 winner Larry Mize also decided enough was enough.

Among the other former champions not in the field is 1991 winner Ian Woosnam, who last played at the 2021 edition, while 1998 Green Jacket winner Mark O’Meara wrapped up his Masters career in 2018.

Ian Woosnam last played in The Masters in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former champions not playing include three-time winner Sir Nick Faldo, whose broadcasting career was beginning to take precedence by the point of his last appearance in 2006.

While Faldo, who is recovering from heart surgery, isn’t playing, he will be broadcasting for Sky Sports during the event.

Another player-turned-broadcaster not competing is 2008 winner Trevor Immelman, who placed T51 the last time he played in The Masters seven years ago.

Other former champions who retired long ago include Tommy Aaron, Craig Stadler, Charles Coody, Raymond Floyd and Ben Crenshaw.

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson are honorary starters (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves three other retired former champions not playing, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player, although they will still have a prominent role to play in 2026 as honorary starters.

Past Champions Not Playing In The 2026 Masters