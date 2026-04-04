Rickie Fowler Among Notable Players To Miss Out On Masters Spot As Big Names Fail To Make Valero Texas Open Cut

After 36 holes of the Valero Texas Open, it's Robert MacIntyre who leads by four strokes, with the Scot sitting 14-under-par at TPC San Antonio.

Firing a six-under 66 and eight-under 64, MacIntyre is searching for a first victory since his Genesis Scottish Open win in July 2024, as well as building some serious momentum ahead of The Masters next week.

MacIntyre sits four clear of Ludvig Aberg at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the Valero Texas Open, who isn't already exempt, will earn a spot at Augusta National and, pre-tournament, several big names were hoping to lift the title and book the golden ticket to Augusta.

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However, following low scoring days in Texas, some notable names not only missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open, but also failed to earn their spots at the first men's Major of 2026.

Among them was Rickie Fowler, who was off the pace over the first two rounds and unable to earn his spot at The Masters for a fifth time in six years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the notable names who failed to make the weekend via the two-under-par cutline below...

Russell Henley (-1)

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Henley had been one of the favorites heading into the tournament, but rounds of 72 and 71 meant he finished one-under and one shy of the cutline.

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It's a second missed cut of the season for the American, who failed to make the weekend at the Genesis Invitational. Henley was among 16 players who finished one-under.

Max Homa (-1)

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Homa's struggles continued in Texas, as the American missed a second consecutive cut, having failed to make the weekend at the Valspar Championship a fortnight ago.

Fortunately, for Homa, he has already qualified for next week's Masters via a T12th finish in 2025. The six-time PGA Tour winner will be hoping his form turns around, though, as he heads to Augusta National.

Tom Kim (E)

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Despite a two-under 70 on Friday, a two-over-par 74 on Thursday had left a lot of work to be done for Kim, who failed to make the cut by two strokes late evening.

Needing to win the tournament to qualify for The Masters, it means that the South Korean won't be teeing it up at Augusta National for the first time in his career, after making it to The Masters the last three seasons.

Sepp Straka (E)

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Carding back-to-back rounds of 72, Straka was two strokes back of the cutline, with the Austrian missing his second cut of the year and first since January.

Straka had been on course to make the weekend at TPC San Antonio, sitting two-under-par with two holes remaining; however, a double bogey at the par 5 eighth, his 17th hole of the day, on Friday, meant he failed to get through.

Rickie Fowler (+1)

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For a fifth time in six years, Fowler won't be present at Augusta National, with the American failing to qualify for the championship via the Valero Texas Open.

Needing to win the tournament, Fowler carded a two-under-par 70 on Thursday, but backed it up with a three-over-par 75 on Friday, which included just two birdies.