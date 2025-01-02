How To Watch The Sentry: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As 2025 PGA Tour Begins
Last season's most successful players head to Hawaii to begin the 2025 PGA Tour season
Watch The Sentry to see the 2025 PGA Tour season and FedExCup get underway with this prestigious tournament in Hawaii. Here, Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch The Sentry golf live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.
The Sentry key information
• Dates: January 2–5, 2024
• Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, USA
• TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The Sentry is the first of this season’s eight Signature Event status tournaments, and is played for an elevated $20 million prize fund, with the winner earning $3.6m. Entry is restricted to those who won on the PGA Tour during the previous season or who came in the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings.
This event used to be known as the Tournament of Champions, and restricted only to PGA Tour tournament winners in the past 12 months, but, with the opening up of the field to the top 50 in the FedExCup, it was renamed last year.
Since 1999, this tournament has been held at the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort on the island of Maui in Hawaii. With only three par 3s, the 7,596-yard layout has a par of 73 and, unless the wind blows, scoring tends to be low on this Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design. The past three winning scores have been 29, 27 and 34 under par. The defending champion is Chris Kirk.
Scottie Scheffler misses the tournament after cutting his hand on a glass on Christmas Day. Rory McIlroy is again skipping the event – he’s only played The Sentry once, in 2019 when he came fourth – and will make his seasonal debut on the DP World Tour. His fellow Europeans Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are also not taking up their places in The Sentry.
Read on for our guide on how to watch The Sentry online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Are there any free live streams for The Sentry?
There are no free live streams for The Sentry 2025. The closest you're going to get is through Fancode in India, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's just over $2 and just under £2.
The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India. If you're away from India right now, you can still access your Fancode subscription by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch The Sentry from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
► 10 Predictions Ahead Of The 2025 Golf Season
Watch The Sentry golf in the US
NBC will televise the action from The Sentry live on television and via live stream on Peacock. NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is its Golf Channel.
If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service. There are plenty of good cord-cutting streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online.
The Sentry TV Timings
January 2: 6pm–10pm (Golf Channel)
January 3: 6pm–10pm (Golf Channel)
January 4: 4pm–6pm (NBC/Peacock), 6pm-8pm (Golf Channel)
January 5: 4pm–6pm (NBC/Peacock), 6pm-8pm (Golf Channel)
One of the leading providers is Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange at $40 per month and Sling Blue at $45 per month. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans, however, come with a half-price discount for your first month.
Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch The Sentry. Subscriptions cost $79.99 per month but you can take advantage of a free trial.
NBC will also have a live stream for The Sentry on its streaming platform, Peacock, although only selected rounds. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.
Watch The Sentry golf in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch The Sentry on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, while action from the first two days can also be found on Sky Sports Main Event.
You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider.
The Sentry TV Timings (UK)
January 2: 5:30pm–3am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm–3am (Sky Sports Main Event)
January 3: 6pm–3am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm–3am (Sky Sports Main Event)
January 4: 6pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+)
January 5: 6pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+)
To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.
Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.
► 25 Players Poised To Take The Golf World By Storm In 2025
How to watch The Sentry in Canada
In Canada, The Sentry will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.
TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a The Sentry live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.
How to watch The Sentry in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch The Sentry on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of both rounds.
Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.
The Sentry: Format
The Sentry is played over four rounds of strokeplay and there is no halfway cut, so all the field will play all four rounds.
The Sentry: Field
2024 Tournament winners
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafael Campos
- Wyndham Clark
- Cam Davis
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Harry Hall
- Billy Horschel
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Yu
Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Denny McCarthy
- Alex Noren
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Thomas Detry
- Cameron Young
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Eric Cole
The Sentry: TV schedule and timings
Thursday 2nd January - Round One:
• US (ET): 6pm–10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
• Canada (ET): 5:30pm–10pm (TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 6pm–3am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm–3am (Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 4:30am–10:00am (Friday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)
Friday 3rd January - Round Two:
• US (ET): 6pm–10pm (Golf Channel)
• Canada (ET): 6pm–10pm (TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 6pm–3am (Sky Sports Golf), 11pm–3am (Sky Sports Main Event)
• Australia (AEDT): 4:30am - 10:00am (Saturday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)
Saturday 4th January - Round Four:
• US (ET): 4pm–6pm (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
• Canada (ET): 4pm–11pm (TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 6pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+)
• Australia (AEDT): 5am–8am (Sunday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)
Sunday 5th January - Round Four:
• US (ET): 4pm–6pm (NBC), 6pm–8pm. (Golf Channel)
• Canada (ET): 4pm–8pm (TSN+)
• UK (GMT): 6pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+)
• Australia (AEDT): 5am–8am (Monday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
