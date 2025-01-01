25 Players Poised To Take The Golf World By Storm In 2025

There is perhaps greater strength and depth in both men’s and women’s elite golf today than at any point in the history of our sport. It’s increasingly challenging to make it at the very highest level and those who do so possess an inordinate amount of talent combined with exceptional mental fortitude.

Indeed, 2025 looks set to be a superb year on the main professional circuits with packed international schedules that will feature incredible golfers from all around the globe.

Trying to select players to watch for the year ahead is challenging as so many have the potential to make a name for themselves or to step it up a level through the season. I’ve thought long and hard though and have come up with 25 names across three different categories.

Firstly, those who might make a splash with breakout performances through the season; secondly, those I feel are ready to move through the gears and secure a big win; and thirdly, players at the very pinnacle of the game who I think might win a Major Championship in 2025.

Will one of the following players land the Green Jacket at Augusta? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to make a splash

Jacob Skov Olesen – A former greenkeeper at Royal Copenhagen, Olesen won the 2024 Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin. The 25-year-old Dane made the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon and then went on to earn 2025 DP World Tour playing rights through Q School. He turned pro, forfeiting his exemption to this year’s Masters. He’s prepared to back himself in the paid ranks. He has abundant talent and the ability to shoot low numbers.

Jasmine Koo – Just 18 years old, Koo is an amateur with huge potential. The Californian finished 13th in the Chevron Championship (the leading amateur,) played in the 2024 Curtis Cup, winning 2.5 points, then won twice on the Collegiate circuit in the second half of 2024. She was fourth in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, and as the current World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Number 2, she’s my favourite to win it in 2025.

Luke Clanton – He’s currently Number 1 on the WAGR and has proven himself in both amateur and professional competition. The 21-year-old Floridian won three times in a row on the US Collegiate circuit at the start of 2024. At the end of the year, he played in the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour and finished tied second. He clearly has the game to mix it at the very top of the game. He will make a smooth transition into the paid ranks when he chooses to do so.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adela Cernousek – The French woman, who won the individual title in last May's NCAA Division 1 Championship turned professional in November. She had a glittering college career at Texas A&M where she achieved a scoring average of 69.94 in her junior year, the lowest in the school’s history. She also represented France in the 2023 Women's World Amateur Team Championship and was a member of the International team at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – The Dane won three times on the Challenge Tour in 2024 and topped the rankings. He has earned his playing rights on the DP World Tour for 2025. The 25-year-old was a proven winner as an amateur and has continued to show his skill for getting over the line in the paid ranks. Look for him to win on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won three times on the Challenge Tour in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karl Vilips – The 23-year-old from Perth, Australia has earned his PGA Tour card for 2025. He’s an extremely long hitter and a great ball striker. He was a child prodigy, winning the US Kids World Championship twice before the age of 10. He played college golf for Stanford and turned professional in 2024. He had swift success on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned playing rights on the PGA Tour. He could be a winner in 2025.

Davis Thompson – A former WAGR Number 1, Thompson is now 25 and has already enjoyed success as a professional, finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm in the 2023 American Express and winning the 2024 John Deere Classic with a record low score. The six foot four Atlantan, looks to have every element needed for success at the top-level and he could well enjoy a breakout year in 2025.

Mimi Rhodes – The young Englishwoman turned professional in 2024 after winning the 2023 NCAA Championship with Wake Forest and the Curtis Cup with GB&I. She won the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series and then the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour. Rhodes grew up in Sotogrande, Spain and began golfing at the age of eight. She looks to have a solid game suited to the pro circuits. 2025 could be a good year for Rhodes.

Julia Lopez Ramirez – The Spaniard has had a sparkling amateur career, winning events at junior and senior levels, including the 2023 European Ladies Amateur. The 21-year-old was ranked second on the WAGR and enjoyed an excellent college golf experience at Mississippi State. Lopez Ramirez turned professional in November of 2024 and looks set to make a quick and successful transition to the pro ranks.

Mimi Rhodes enjoyed a great debut professional season in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to move through the gears

Niklas Nørgaard – At the age of 32, Nørgaard is something of a late bloomer, but a little experience has clearly helped the Dane mature into a serious contender. He is a fabulous technician, a huge hitter and a true talent. He won the Betfred British Masters last year and had a strong finish to the 2024 season. 2025 could be the year that Nørgaard steps up another level.

Tom McKibbin – The 21-year-old Northern Irishman is already a winner on the DP World Tour. He claimed the 2023 Porsche European Open. He finished the 2024 Race to Dubai in 18th place and earned the last available PGA Tour card for 2025. That will give him a great opportunity to showcase his strong all-round game. He plays with a high-ball flight and Rory McIlroy has tipped him to do well in the USA. Watch out!

Nicolas Echavarria – Another player who has started to really find his feet in the pro game as he’s got a bit older. The Colombian is 30 now and a little extra maturity has helped him secure some strong results. He won the PGA Tour’s ZoZo Championship towards the end of 2024 and was runner-up in the RSM Classic. He’s 73rd on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and should climb that table through 2025.

Max Greyserman – According to Data Golf, which looks at multiple variables from the statistics, Greyserman is the 21st best player in the world at time of writing. At 29, he’s another, slightly more experienced inclusion in my list. But he has all the skills, and his results would suggest he’s headed for a big 2025. He recorded three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour in the second half of 2024.

Tom McKibbin has earned a PGA Tour card for 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Højgaard – We have known for some time how much talent the brothers Højgaard possess, and they have both enjoyed success. Rasmus won the Irish Open in 2024 and was runner-up in the DP World Tour Championship. He has his PGA Tour card for 2025 and will join his brother on the circuit. Could we see both winning big events in 2025? I wouldn’t bet against it.

Nicolai Højgaard – The other brother is rather good too. Three times a winner on the DP World Tour, Nicolai played in the victorious European Ryder Cup team of 2023. He and Rasmus will both have the Ryder Cup in their sights for 2025 and, much like I wouldn’t bet against both winning big events in 2025, I also wouldn’t be at all surprised if both tee it up at Bethpage Black.

Alexa Pano – The 20-year-old has played on the LPGA Tour since 2023. She won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in her first season and has continued to demonstrate her ability to compete at the highest level. She won no fewer than five US Kids World Championship titles and looks set to continue winning as she matures as a professional.

Maja Stark – She had a great season in 2024 and looks set to push on in 2025. The 24-year-old Swede has won six times on the Ladies European Tour, including the LPGA Tour co-sanctioned 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational. She had three top three finishes on the LPGA Tour in 2024 and it’s only a matter of time before she wins another event on the circuit. She’s a gritty competitor.

Maja Stark played in the 2023 and 2024 Solheim Cups (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Major hunt

Rory McIlroy – It’s not exactly a risk to suggest Rory will contend in at least one major in 2025. Riskier to say this though – 2025 will be the year he gets back in the major winner’s circle. He could win any of them, but he’ll be targeting Augusta and then Portrush for The Open Championship. If he could win one, or both of those, his place as a true all-time great of the game will be solidified.

Charley Hull – The Englishwoman has come close to major glory on a number of occasions, and she must be classed as one of the best, if not the best female golfer not to have won a major title. She was playing solidly at the end of 2024, including a runner-up finish in The Annika. I can see 2025 being the year she fulfils her potential and takes a major victory. She deserves to.

Ludvig Aberg – The Swede came second in his first major start at last year’s Masters. It’s incredible that someone who has become such a household name has only played in four majors. He may not have huge experience in the big four events but he definitely has the game to win one of them. Few players are so in control of their technique and their emotions. That’s quite a combination.

Jeeno Thitikul – She is playing as well as anybody just now. In fact, she went on a run at the end of 2024 where she recorded seven straight top 10 finishes culminating in victory in the CME Group Tour Championship. The 21-year-old Thai has an excellent record in the majors without yet winning one. She has top 10 finishes to her name in all five. Watch out for her in the Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Can Rory McIlroy break his Major duck at Royal Portrush? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama – A strong finish to 2024 showed the Japanese star is coming back onto some of his very best form. He’s firmly in the top 10 on the OWGR at the time of writing and he looks very comfortable with his all-round game. He’s a proven major winner and there’s surely more to come. He’s been a fixture at the highest level for well over a decade but he's only 32.

Linn Grant – The Swede has a major game and I would be amazed if she goes through her career without winning one. A powerful hitter of the ball, the 25-year-old doesn’t have an excellent major record, just three top 10 finishes. But, when she has a good week, she can outclass a field, as she proved in the Scandinavian Mixed of 2022. Grant will be a major champ, maybe in 2025.

Sahith Theegala – The 27-year-old Californian is one of the most naturally gifted golfers on the planet. He’s more of an outside chance to win a major in 2025 than Rory, Ludvig or Hideki but he has the versatility and shot making abilities to put himself in contention in the big four tournaments. I can see him being a surprise major winner this season.

Ruoning Yin – The 22-year-old from China is on scintillating form. She won three times on the 2024 LPGA Tour and was runner-up in the AIG Women’s Open. At time of writing, she is second on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. She already has one major title, the Women’s PGA Championship of 2023 – an event she won with some style, and I can see more majors coming this year.