How To Watch The Masters 2026 Day 1: Free Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

Watch The Masters first round from wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the 2026 golf season takes place at the iconic Augusta National, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch The Masters.

The Masters Day 1 key information ► Dates: April 9–12, 2026 ► Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime, ESPN Unlimited (US) | Sky (UK) | Kayo (Aus) ► Free streaming: Masters.com (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For 22 of the field, Thursday will be a special day as it will mark their Masters debut. The debutants include Chris Gotterup, who is ranked the 11th best men's golfer in the world, and American Ryder Cup player Ben Griffin.

The only debutant to win the Masters since 1935 is Fuzzy Zoeller, in 1979. As the only Major to be played on the same course each year, experience counts here. On average first-time winners have played in six Masters before winning.

But defending champion Rory McIlroy played 17 times before winning his first Green Jacket last year, which secured for him the Grand Slam.

McIlroy is among the favourites this year, along with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. They are also the four most favoured to be first-round leader.

This century only four times has the first round leader gone on to win the Masters. But every winner in the last 25 years was positioned in the top 10 after the first round.

Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters first round online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch The Masters 2026 Day 1 for FREE

You can watch day 1 of The Masters for free thanks to the tournament itself, which is providing free live streaming on its own website, Masters.com. Access is only available in the USA.

Stream Day 1 of The Masters FREE Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on Amazon Prime and ESPN on day 1.On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

Streaming via Masters.com is geo-restricted, so it will only work in the States, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Day 1 from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 75% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN can help unlock your Masters 2026 stream from anywhere in the world.



🥇 No.1 VPN

💰 30-day money back guarantee

🆓 3 months extra free

Watch The Masters Day 1 in the US

Broadcast rights to Day 1 of The Masters 2026 in the US are split between two major broadcasters: Amazon Prime Video and ESPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day 1 US Broadcast Schedule Time (ET) Service 1pm–3pm Amazon Prime Video 3pm–7:30pm ESPN / ESPN Unlimited

The Masters Day 1 on ESPN

ESPN will be showing live coverage of the first round of The Masters, on Thursday April 9.

You can watch The Masters online on ESPN Unlimited or ESPN Select, where, in addition to the simulcast of the TV broadcast (ESPN Unlimited), you'll find the multi-feed streaming offering. The Masters coverage on ESPN Select allows you to hone in on four Featured Groups as well as eight Featured Holes.

A subscription to ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99/month while ESPN Select prices start at $12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will provide you access to every inch of the streaming services broadcast, including the live simulcast.

Watch The Masters Day 1 in the UK

It's all a lot simpler in the UK with golf fans able to watch day 1 of The Masters 2026 on Sky Sports.

Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access to it through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More info ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More

How to watch The Masters Day 1 in Canada

In Canada, Day 1 of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN, which also has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month which includes featured groups and select holes but to get the main TV coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. This is available as a streaming package so it's flexible and ready to go, and includes TSN+.

How to watch The Masters Day 1 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch day 1 of The Masters 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503 with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month making it a cost effective option for the Masters.

How to watch in the Rest of the World

The Masters will be shown in around 200 countries. Here is the full list of the broadcasters in the countries and territories where you can watch the 2026 Masters Tournament.

The Masters First Round Tee Times

Time is EDT (BST). Amateurs are denoted by (a) after their name.

7.40am (12.40pm): John Keefer, Haotong Li

John Keefer, Haotong Li 7.50am (12.50pm): Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz 8.02am (1.02pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter 8.14am (1.14pm): Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a) 8.26am (1.26pm): Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox 8.38am (1.38pm): Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard 8.50am (1.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis 9.02am (2.02pm): Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a) 9.19am (2.19pm): Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp 9.31am (2.31pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor 9.43am (2.43pm): Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day 9.55am (2.55pm): Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia 10.07am (3.07pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele 10.19am (3.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley 10.31am (3.31pm): Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a) 10.43am (3.43pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren 11.03am (4.03pm): Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im 11.15am (4.15pm): Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell 11.27am (4.27pm): Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a) 11.39am (4.39pm): Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard 11.51am (4.51pm): Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a) 12.03pm (5.03pm): Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 12.15pm (5.15pm): Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a) 12.27pm (5.27pm): Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman 12.44pm (5.44pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan 12.56pm (5.56pm): JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton 1.08pm (6.08pm): Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg 1.20pm (6.20pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka 1.32pm (6.32pm): Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas 1.44pm (6.44pm): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland 1.56pm (6.56pm): Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

The Masters First Round: TV schedule and timings

Thursday 9th April - Round One:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7pm (ESPN)

UK (GMT): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-7.30pm (TSN1/TSN3) & 10am-3pm (TSN4)