The 2026 Masters Is Underway As Honorary Starters Hit Ceremonial Tee Shots

The 90th playing of the Masters Tournament has officially begun following Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson's honorary opening tee shots

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Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson on the 1st tee at Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90th playing of the Masters Tournament has officially begun following Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson's honorary opening tee shots early on Thursday morning.

It has been a long wait since Scottie Scheffler tapped in his winning putt at Royal Portrush last July, but Major season is now finally underway.

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Watch the 2026 Masters honorary starters tee shots:

Watch Live: Honorary Starters Ceremony - YouTube Watch Live: Honorary Starters Ceremony - YouTube
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The honorary starters then headed to the Press Building to conduct their annual news conference, where we expect some entertaining tales and their takes on the current state of the game.

This year's Masters looks set to be wide open with a number of the favorites for the Green Jacket entering the week after two-or-three week breaks. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the betting odds after winning in 2022 and 2024, while Bryson DeChambeau is also heavily tipped to finally win at Augusta.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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