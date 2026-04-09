The 2026 Masters Is Underway As Honorary Starters Hit Ceremonial Tee Shots
The 90th playing of the Masters Tournament has officially begun following Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson's honorary opening tee shots
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The 90th playing of the Masters Tournament has officially begun following Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson's honorary opening tee shots early on Thursday morning.
It has been a long wait since Scottie Scheffler tapped in his winning putt at Royal Portrush last July, but Major season is now finally underway.
The legendary trio - who have a combined 11 Masters victories - walked out to rapturous applause before being introduced on the tee by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.Article continues below
Gary Player stepped up first and swiped one away before a trademark kick as Jack Nicklaus, 40 years on from his sixth Green Jacket win, followed.
Tom Watson then hit one up the 1st fairway before chairman Ridley stated: "The 2026 Masters is now underway, enjoy the tournament."
Watch the 2026 Masters honorary starters tee shots:
The honorary starters then headed to the Press Building to conduct their annual news conference, where we expect some entertaining tales and their takes on the current state of the game.
This year's Masters looks set to be wide open with a number of the favorites for the Green Jacket entering the week after two-or-three week breaks. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the betting odds after winning in 2022 and 2024, while Bryson DeChambeau is also heavily tipped to finally win at Augusta.
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Masters 2026 quick links:
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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