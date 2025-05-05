Truist Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Rory McIlroy defends his title as a limited field competes for a huge prize money payout in the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events

The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events is the Truist Championship, which had been the Wells Fargo Championship until this year.

As well as a new name, the tournament will also have a new venue, with its regular home, Quail Hollow, preparing to host the PGA Championship next week. As a result, the event will take place at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania – the oldest country club in the US.

Like the other signature events, there is a limited field at the Truist Championship, with each player involved in all four days as there’s no cut after 36 holes. They will compete for a share of the $20m purse, which is comfortably the largest in the game this week, with $3.6m going to the winner and even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard winning $36,000.

The payout is the same as 2024, when Rory McIlroy claimed the title by five over Xander Schauffele, with the American having to settle for a $2.16m payday.

As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Truist Championship.

Truist Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,1600,00

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Truist Championship?

Last year, Rory McIlroy was at his dominant best in the final round as he eased to a five-shot victory over Xander Schauffele, and he defends his title, albeit at a new venue, Philadelphia Cricket Club. Schauffle also plays, as he looks for his first win of the season ahead of the defence of his PGA Championship title next week.

Both players will fancy their chances, particularly as their main rival, Scottie Scheffler, has chosen to skip this week’s tournament to prepare for next week’s Major.

Even without Scheffler, a world-class field will still be in attendance, including seven other players in the world’s top 10 – two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, RBC Heritage champion Justin Thomas, Genesis Open victor Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, who won the Valspar Championship and 2024 RSM Classic champion Maverick McNealy.

Other big names to look out for include Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, while there are also appearances from former champions Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jason Day.

Where Is The Truist Championship 2025?

The 2025 Truist Championship is being held at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course because its usual home, Quail Hollow, is hosting next week’s second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Is There A Cut At The Truist Championship?

Unlike the player-hosted signature events the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut at the Truist Championship. That means every player is in line for a share of the $20m purse, with even the one finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard set for a $36,000 payout.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

