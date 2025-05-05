The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events is the Truist Championship, which had been the Wells Fargo Championship until this year.

As well as a new name, the tournament will also have a new venue, with its regular home, Quail Hollow, preparing to host the PGA Championship next week. As a result, the event will take place at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania – the oldest country club in the US.

Like the other signature events, there is a limited field at the Truist Championship, with each player involved in all four days as there’s no cut after 36 holes. They will compete for a share of the $20m purse, which is comfortably the largest in the game this week, with $3.6m going to the winner and even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard winning $36,000.

The payout is the same as 2024, when Rory McIlroy claimed the title by five over Xander Schauffele, with the American having to settle for a $2.16m payday.

As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Truist Championship.

Truist Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,1600,00 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Truist Championship?

Xander Schauffele is looking for his first title of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Rory McIlroy was at his dominant best in the final round as he eased to a five-shot victory over Xander Schauffele, and he defends his title, albeit at a new venue, Philadelphia Cricket Club. Schauffle also plays, as he looks for his first win of the season ahead of the defence of his PGA Championship title next week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both players will fancy their chances, particularly as their main rival, Scottie Scheffler, has chosen to skip this week’s tournament to prepare for next week’s Major.

Even without Scheffler, a world-class field will still be in attendance, including seven other players in the world’s top 10 – two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, RBC Heritage champion Justin Thomas, Genesis Open victor Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, who won the Valspar Championship and 2024 RSM Classic champion Maverick McNealy.

Ludvig Aberg is one of nine players in the Truist Championship field who is currently in the world's top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names to look out for include Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, while there are also appearances from former champions Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jason Day.

Where Is The Truist Championship 2025? The 2025 Truist Championship is being held at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course because its usual home, Quail Hollow, is hosting next week’s second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.