Truist Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy defends his title as a limited field competes for a huge prize money payout in the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events is the Truist Championship, which had been the Wells Fargo Championship until this year.
As well as a new name, the tournament will also have a new venue, with its regular home, Quail Hollow, preparing to host the PGA Championship next week. As a result, the event will take place at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania – the oldest country club in the US.
Like the other signature events, there is a limited field at the Truist Championship, with each player involved in all four days as there’s no cut after 36 holes. They will compete for a share of the $20m purse, which is comfortably the largest in the game this week, with $3.6m going to the winner and even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard winning $36,000.
The payout is the same as 2024, when Rory McIlroy claimed the title by five over Xander Schauffele, with the American having to settle for a $2.16m payday.
As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the Truist Championship.
Truist Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,1600,00
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,000
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Truist Championship?
Last year, Rory McIlroy was at his dominant best in the final round as he eased to a five-shot victory over Xander Schauffele, and he defends his title, albeit at a new venue, Philadelphia Cricket Club. Schauffle also plays, as he looks for his first win of the season ahead of the defence of his PGA Championship title next week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Both players will fancy their chances, particularly as their main rival, Scottie Scheffler, has chosen to skip this week’s tournament to prepare for next week’s Major.
Even without Scheffler, a world-class field will still be in attendance, including seven other players in the world’s top 10 – two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, RBC Heritage champion Justin Thomas, Genesis Open victor Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, who won the Valspar Championship and 2024 RSM Classic champion Maverick McNealy.
Other big names to look out for include Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, while there are also appearances from former champions Brian Harman, Max Homa and Jason Day.
Where Is The Truist Championship 2025?
The 2025 Truist Championship is being held at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course because its usual home, Quail Hollow, is hosting next week’s second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.
Is There A Cut At The Truist Championship?
Unlike the player-hosted signature events the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut at the Truist Championship. That means every player is in line for a share of the $20m purse, with even the one finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard set for a $36,000 payout.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title at the Liberty National tournament in New Jersey, where an identical sum to 2024 is on offer
-
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Chris Gotterup defends his title as players compete for one of the largest purses in the men’s game this week
-
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title at the Liberty National tournament in New Jersey, where an identical sum to 2024 is on offer
-
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Chris Gotterup defends his title as players compete for one of the largest purses in the men’s game this week
-
Turkish Airlines Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019, where an attractive purse is available, as well as other perks
-
‘I Hate It’ – Erik Van Rooyen Criticizes Signature Events After Securing Last-Gasp Place At Truist Championship
The South African’s runner-up finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson means he’s in the field for the signature event – but he’s far from a fan of the format
-
Scottie Scheffler Cruises To First Title Of 2025 At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The World No.1 was in dominant form as he completed a wire-to-wire victory in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
-
Davis Riley Assessed Two-Stroke Penalty After Rangefinder Incident At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The two-time PGA Tour winner self-reported his mistake, leaving him facing a battle to make the cut
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
-
Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 is set to skip the sixth Signature Event of the season at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Scheffler not listed in the Truist Championship field