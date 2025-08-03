Why Does Cameron Young Have An MLB Logo On His Shirt?

After turning professional in 2019, Cameron Young has become one of the highest-profile PGA Tour players in recent years.

However, even with his big-name status, some golf fans may not have noticed that, throughout his emergence in the professional game, he has worn an MLB logo on his shirt.

In his Korn Ferry Tour days, an MLB patch adorned the left sleeve of his shirt, while more recently, it has shifted to his right collar to make way for the RBC logo.

Young began wearing the logo before he reached the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of placement, surely the presence of a logo for an entirely different sport’s league, in this case, baseball, is perplexing. So, what is the reason?

In early 2023, Young explained to the No Laying Up podcast that it goes back to his childhood.

New York-born Young’s dad, David, was the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Westchester County.

As he explained on the podcast, that association led to his family getting to know one of the club’s members, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

He said: "So it started - the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, is a member at Sleepy Hollow. My parents have known them for 20 years, they’re great people.

"When I first turned pro they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?’ And at the time I had just gotten [PGA Tour Canada] status or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing - no status anywhere, essentially.

"And so I said ‘absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since and they’ve been an awesome partner."

While that partnership seems unusual, Young's not the only PGA Tour pro to have worn the MLB logo - far from it

For example, at the 2025 PGA Championship, as well as Young, Eric Cole and Jhonattan Vegas also donned the MLB emblem, and they’re just the latest in a sizeable list to agree to do it.

Eric Cole is one of several PGA Tour pros to wear the logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Through the years, eagle-eyed golf fans will also have spotted the logo on the shirts of players including Peter Malnati, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie and Billy Andrade.

Per Golf.com, it all started when sports agent Dave Parker approached the MLB about the idea and negotiated a deal involving his client Shawn Stefani in 2013.

As well as money, the deal gave him free tickets for the Texan's Houston Astros. In return, Stefani entertained MLB sponsors and players.

Peter Malnati wore the logo in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears Malnati had a similar deal. He told Golf.com: "They put a logo on your bag and shirt. They pay you a little bit for the exposure. You do an event or two for them. Take some clients out to play golf. But most importantly, you’ve got a ticket connection. I was really intrigued by that."

So there we have it - Young is nowhere close to being the first player to wear the MLB logo on his shirt. Given players' willingness to do it, it appears a safe bet that there will be more to follow.