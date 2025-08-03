Jeeno Thitikul Replaces Nelly Korda As World No.1 After 17 Month Run
Following on from the AIG Women's Open, Thitikul will overtake Korda for the World No.1 spot, a position the American has held since March 2024
After a lengthy run as World No.1, Nelly Korda is set to be replaced at the top of the rankings by 22-year-old Jeeno Thitikul.
The Thai player, who was previously World No.1 back in 2022, becoming the second-youngest golfer to reach this milestone in the process, will overtake Korda after another strong showing at the AIG Women's Open.
🚨BREAKING22yo Thai, Jeeno Thitikul, will be the new No.1 in the world! #AIGWO #LPGA #RolexRankings pic.twitter.com/XRa30YEfbVAugust 3, 2025
Carding a one-over championship total, Thitikul finished two shots clear of two-time Major winner, Korda, who had to finish ahead of Thitikul at Royal Porthcawl to remain at the top of the rankings.
Producing rounds of 70, 72, 74 and 75 to finish T36, it means that Korda's reign as the World No.1 player comes to an end after 72 consecutive weeks, the fifth longest streak in the history of the women's game.
Korda first topped the rankings in June 2021, holding that position for 17 weeks. She then regained the World No.1 spot in November of that year, lasting 12 weeks before she was overtaken in January 2022.
Two and four week stretches at the top of the rankings came in November 2022 and April 2023, before a win at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March 2024 led to her 72 week run, ending at the 2025 AIG Women's Open in August. Back on the 6th June, she celebrated 100 weeks as World No.1.
Now though, Thitikul will find herself top of the rankings, with the Thai player previously holding the World No.1 spot for just two weeks.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Carding rounds of 70, 73, 72 and 74 in Wales, the 22-year-old managed to finish T30 at the AIG Women's Open, continuing her strong form in the season.
So far, in 2025, Thitikul tops the Race to CME Globe Rankings, registering 10 top 15 finishes, including a win at the Mizuho Americas Open.
On top of that finish, there has been a runner-up result in a thrilling Amundi Evian Championship, as well as at the HSBC Women's World Championship.
Thitikul also won the Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour in December 2024, along with the LPGA Tour's season finale last year, the CME Group Tour Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.