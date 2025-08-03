Jeeno Thitikul Replaces Nelly Korda As World No.1 After 17 Month Run

After a lengthy run as World No.1, Nelly Korda is set to be replaced at the top of the rankings by 22-year-old Jeeno Thitikul.

The Thai player, who was previously World No.1 back in 2022, becoming the second-youngest golfer to reach this milestone in the process, will overtake Korda after another strong showing at the AIG Women's Open.

🚨BREAKING22yo Thai, Jeeno Thitikul, will be the new No.1 in the world! #AIGWO #LPGA #RolexRankings pic.twitter.com/XRa30YEfbVAugust 3, 2025

Carding a one-over championship total, Thitikul finished two shots clear of two-time Major winner, Korda, who had to finish ahead of Thitikul at Royal Porthcawl to remain at the top of the rankings.

Producing rounds of 70, 72, 74 and 75 to finish T36, it means that Korda's reign as the World No.1 player comes to an end after 72 consecutive weeks, the fifth longest streak in the history of the women's game.

Korda first topped the rankings in June 2021, holding that position for 17 weeks. She then regained the World No.1 spot in November of that year, lasting 12 weeks before she was overtaken in January 2022.

Two and four week stretches at the top of the rankings came in November 2022 and April 2023, before a win at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March 2024 led to her 72 week run, ending at the 2025 AIG Women's Open in August. Back on the 6th June, she celebrated 100 weeks as World No.1.

Korda celebrates her LPGA Drive On Championship win in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now though, Thitikul will find herself top of the rankings, with the Thai player previously holding the World No.1 spot for just two weeks.

Carding rounds of 70, 73, 72 and 74 in Wales, the 22-year-old managed to finish T30 at the AIG Women's Open, continuing her strong form in the season.

So far, in 2025, Thitikul tops the Race to CME Globe Rankings, registering 10 top 15 finishes, including a win at the Mizuho Americas Open.

On top of that finish, there has been a runner-up result in a thrilling Amundi Evian Championship, as well as at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Thitikul also won the Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour in December 2024, along with the LPGA Tour's season finale last year, the CME Group Tour Championship.