Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler defends his title as a star-studded field competes for a huge purse at TPC River Highlands
The last of the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events this season comes from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.
A year ago, Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant season with his sixth victory, for which he received prize money of $3.6m from the overall purse of $20m.
There's an identical sum available at this year's tournament. As a result, the winner will again bank $3.6m, with $2.16m heading to the runner-up.
It's also one of the five Signature Events without a cut, meaning even the player finishing 72nd and bottom of the leaderboard will claim prize money of $36,000.
As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship.
Traverlers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,1600,00
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,000
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?
As well as defending champion Scheffler, another big name to watch is Rory McIlroy. He's been decidedly out of sorts since winning The Masters in April, leaving some to wonder what is going on with him. He even hinted at the US Open that he didn't want to stay longer at Oakmont than necessary.
In the end, his final round of 67 was the best of the lot, helping him finish a respectable T19 and offering some encouragement that he may soon emerge from his slump. Is this the week he gets back to his best?
Other members of the top 10 in the field include 2022 winner Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who are looking for thier first victories of the season.
RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas also plays, along with Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, who has two PGA Tour wins this year, Valspar Championship winner Viktor Hovland, Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Aberg and the man of the moment JJ Spaun, who won the US Open with a sensational 64-foot putt.
Other former winners of the event in the field are 2023 champion Keegan Bradley, Harris English, who won a year earlier, and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.
Where Is The Travelers Championship?
The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, its home since 1984. It was the venue where Jim Furyk carded a historic 58 at the tournament in 2016 - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.
Is There A Cut At The Travelers Championship?
Unlike the player-hosted signature events, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut at the Travelers Championship. Every player in the 72-man field will earn some prize money, with the winner set for $3.6m and the player at the foot of the leaderboard $36,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
