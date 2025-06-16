Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The last of the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events this season comes from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.

A year ago, Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant season with his sixth victory, for which he received prize money of $3.6m from the overall purse of $20m.

There's an identical sum available at this year's tournament. As a result, the winner will again bank $3.6m, with $2.16m heading to the runner-up.

It's also one of the five Signature Events without a cut, meaning even the player finishing 72nd and bottom of the leaderboard will claim prize money of $36,000.

As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship.

Traverlers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,1600,00 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy is looking for a return to form (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Scheffler, another big name to watch is Rory McIlroy. He's been decidedly out of sorts since winning The Masters in April, leaving some to wonder what is going on with him. He even hinted at the US Open that he didn't want to stay longer at Oakmont than necessary.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the end, his final round of 67 was the best of the lot, helping him finish a respectable T19 and offering some encouragement that he may soon emerge from his slump. Is this the week he gets back to his best?

Other members of the top 10 in the field include 2022 winner Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who are looking for thier first victories of the season.

RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas also plays, along with Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, who has two PGA Tour wins this year, Valspar Championship winner Viktor Hovland, Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Aberg and the man of the moment JJ Spaun, who won the US Open with a sensational 64-foot putt.

US Open champion JJ Spaun plays in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former winners of the event in the field are 2023 champion Keegan Bradley, Harris English, who won a year earlier, and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.

Where Is The Travelers Championship? The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, its home since 1984. It was the venue where Jim Furyk carded a historic 58 at the tournament in 2016 - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.