Travelers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Scottie Scheffler defends his title as a star-studded field competes for a huge purse at TPC River Highlands

Scottie Scheffler with the Travelers Championship trophy
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The last of the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events this season comes from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut with the Travelers Championship.

A year ago, Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant season with his sixth victory, for which he received prize money of $3.6m from the overall purse of $20m.

There's an identical sum available at this year's tournament. As a result, the winner will again bank $3.6m, with $2.16m heading to the runner-up.

It's also one of the five Signature Events without a cut, meaning even the player finishing 72nd and bottom of the leaderboard will claim prize money of $36,000.

As well as the prize money, 700 FedEx Cup points are available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Travelers Championship.

Traverlers Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,1600,00

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Travelers Championship?

Rory McIlroy at the US Open

Rory McIlroy is looking for a return to form

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Scheffler, another big name to watch is Rory McIlroy. He's been decidedly out of sorts since winning The Masters in April, leaving some to wonder what is going on with him. He even hinted at the US Open that he didn't want to stay longer at Oakmont than necessary.

In the end, his final round of 67 was the best of the lot, helping him finish a respectable T19 and offering some encouragement that he may soon emerge from his slump. Is this the week he gets back to his best?

Other members of the top 10 in the field include 2022 winner Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who are looking for thier first victories of the season.

RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas also plays, along with Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, who has two PGA Tour wins this year, Valspar Championship winner Viktor Hovland, Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Aberg and the man of the moment JJ Spaun, who won the US Open with a sensational 64-foot putt.

JJ Spaun celebrates winning the US Open

US Open champion JJ Spaun plays in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former winners of the event in the field are 2023 champion Keegan Bradley, Harris English, who won a year earlier, and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.

Where Is The Travelers Championship?

The tournament is held at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, its home since 1984. It was the venue where Jim Furyk carded a historic 58 at the tournament in 2016 - the PGA Tour’s all-time scoring record.

Is There A Cut At The Travelers Championship?

Unlike the player-hosted signature events, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, there is no cut at the Travelers Championship. Every player in the 72-man field will earn some prize money, with the winner set for $3.6m and the player at the foot of the leaderboard $36,000.

