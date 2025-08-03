The Unique Record That Cameron Young Would Achieve With A Wyndham Championship Victory

After a commanding first three rounds of the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young is on-course to finally break his PGA Tour duck.

The American, who has come agonizingly close to a victory on the circuit on numerous occasions, leads by five shots going into the final day at Sedgefield Country Club and, if he were to win, Young would become the 1,000th unique winner on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Young holds the 54-hole lead at the Wyndham Championship by five strokes over Nico Echavarria. Young is seeking his first career TOUR title and would become the 1,000 unique winner on the PGA TOUR.August 2, 2025

Firing rounds of 63, 62 and 65, it's Young's personal-best opening 54-hole score and is, in fact, the new Wyndham Championship 54-hole record, with the 28-year-old 20-under-par through the first three days.

To put that score into context, last year's winner Aaron Rai finished 18-under, with Rai never reaching 20-under during his win in North Carolina 12 months ago.

Producing seven runner-up finishes throughout his career, if Young were to get over the line on Sunday, he would be the 12th first time-winner this season, as well as the 1,000th unique winner in PGA Tour history.

Young claimed five runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour in 2022, with the most recent being the 2024 Valspar Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading Nico Echavarria by five, Young stated after his third round on Saturday: "I finished second a bunch (of times), I've gotten beat a lot, (but) I've played some good golf on Sunday in really all those cases.

"So that's all I'm trying to do tomorrow. I'm starting in a nice spot, so I'm just looking to try to beat second place by as many as I can. That's been my mindset from the first tee on Thursday and that's what I'm going to try to do tomorrow."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sedgefield Country Club has yielded several low scores through its history, including a 59 by Brandt Snedeker in 2018.

Young and Joel Dahmen possess the joint best round of 61 at this week's tournament and, if Young were to continue his imperious form, he'd put himself among the US Ryder Cup picture, something that has been on his mind throughout the year.

"Obviously I'd love to make it, it hurt pretty bad to miss it a couple years ago," stated Young, who currently ranks 19th in the US Ryder Cup standings.

"(I) Set out the year to give our captain no choice, and I don't know if I'm in a position to do that or not, but it would take some really good golf between now and then. If I'm in the question, that's been a big goal of mine and I'd love to put myself there anyway."