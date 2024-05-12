Rory McIlroy Claims Fourth Wells Fargo Championship Title In Commanding Fashion

Refresh

McILROY SIGNS FOR A -6 ROUND AND -17 TOTAL FOR A FIVE-SHOT WIN A double bogey at the last shouldn't take the shine off this stunning performance from McIlroy who has just chalked up his fourth win at Quail Hollow after catching on fire , including two eagles to blow away Xander Schauffele who finished level par and -12 in total. Another winning moment in Charlotte for @McIlroyRory 👏 pic.twitter.com/QJdq7bXXy0May 12, 2024

McILROY STRIDES UP THE LAST WITH A SEVEN-SHOT LEAD What a stunning performance from McIlroy who is -8 under going up the last after blowing Schauffele away with a blitz, including two eagles on the back nine. He is heading to victory despite his approach blazing past the flag into the creek at the back of the 18th which leads to a double bogey six.

McILROY FINDS 17TH GREEN WITH ANOTHER BRILLIANT SHOT This is turning into an uncontested procession now with McIlroy seven shots clear and playing some stupendous golf. His approach to the par 3 17th over water from 216 yards ends up 16 feet away leaving him with another birdie chance which just slides by. But he really loves this course where he has won before. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McILROY ON THE 16TH GREEN IN TWO WITH ANOTHER BIRDIE PUTT McIlroy has been irresistible today as Schauffele has crumbled under a back nine onslaught from the Northern Irishman. McIlroy extends his lead on the 16th with a par as the American was in the sand from where Schauffele fails to get up and down.

McILROY BAGS SECOND EAGLE OF ROUND IN AMAZING DISPLAY McIlroy has just holed out from the sand at the par 5 15th for his second eagle of the day. Incredible. That takes him to -8 for the day and -19 in total. This is Rory at his dazzling best. The fan favourite then throws his ball into the crowd after building a six-shot lead. HOLE-OUT EAGLE FOR RORY!!! He now leads by SIX! pic.twitter.com/UE49lwfwNCMay 12, 2024

McILROY AND SCHAUFFELE BOTH DRIVE UP CLOSE TO 14TH GREEN A 299-yard drive left Schauffele putting from infront of the green as he three putts and settles for par. The American has not won in two years and his flaws are being exposed here. McIlroy has splashed out of the sand up close to set up another birdie to go -6 for the last seven holes.

McILROY FIRES IN AN 9IRON CLOSE ON 13TH Brilliant tee shot from McIlroy on the par 3 13th where he has put a 9 iron from 176 yards to 14 feet as he looks to be closing in on his fourth win at Quail Hollow as he makes another birdie while Schauffele has missed the green long and has another tough par save which slides by. Rory leads by 4!! pic.twitter.com/VlHpubO4ruMay 12, 2024

BIG DRIVES ON THE 12TH BY THE LEADERS BUT XANDER FAILS TO CAPITALISE McIlroy has hit his 332 yards on the par 4 12th to leave him 133 yards to the hole with Schauffele on the fairway six yards further down. McIlroy is in the rough and he gets a flyer on his approach which runs through the green as Schauffele's approach with a wedge is also disappointing. He then three putts from 47 feet for a terrible bogey from middle of fairway as McIlroy makes par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McILROY FACES BATTLE TO SAVE PAR ON THE 11TH McIlroy drove into the sand and has come up short of the par four with his second shot. He now faces a battle to get up and down to save par but Schauffele isn't happy with his approach either which has left him a 47-foot birdie putt. Yet both men make par and that is another great save by Rory who stays infront.

NOW IT IS McILROY'S TURN TO GET AN EAGLE McIlroy drains a 33-foot eagle putt to put him on -15 and one shot ahead after a stunning charge of birdie, birdie, eagle in the last three holes. Schauffele meanwhile dribbles another tame putt to the edge of the hole to tap in for birdie. Birdie-birdie-eagle to take the solo lead! @McIlroyRory is putting the pedal down @WellsFargoGolf 😤 pic.twitter.com/EgZQjTfswMMay 12, 2024

INCREDIBLE BUNKER SHOT BY SCHAUFFELE Blimey, after Schauffele drove into the sand at the par 5 10th, it was advantage McIlroy but Schauffele has just smashed an unbelievable shot out of the sand 276 yards to 11 foot. Remarkable, McIlroy following him has put his 8 iron to 33 foot.

SCHAUFFELE AND McILROY FIND THE NINTH FAIRWAY Schauffele and McIlroy find the fairway of the par 4 ninth with big drives over 300 yards before McIlroy sticks his in close to tee up a potential back to back birdie. Schauffele goes first and comes up short with his effort for a three as McIlroy drains a curling right to left effort for another birdie. Back-to-back birdies for @McIlroyRory! He ties the lead at the turn @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/822Bj6Bs5vMay 12, 2024

SCHAUFFELE FOLLOWS UP HIS STUNNING EAGLE WITH SUPERB DRIVE Schauffele has built on his brilliant eagle 3, which has put him two shots infront, with a fine drive to the fringe of the short par four at the eighth. McIlroy , who is level for the round, is slightly wider and in the pine needles. Both men have since chipped up to around 11 foot with McIlroy making his first and then Schauffele missing as he makes a disappointing par. Birdie to get one back 💪 @McIlroyRory is feeling right at home @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/on8tmI8Xh8May 12, 2024

SCHAUFFELE AND McILROY BOTH ON PAR 5 SEVENTH IN TWO Schauffele has hit a brilliant second on to the par 5 seventh which has rolled back down a slope to 12 feet to give him a great eagle chance while McIlroy must putt across the green from 81 feet. Schauffele makes his for an eagle 3 as we have a two shot swing with McIlroy only making a par. Leader by 2️⃣! @XSchauffele sinks the eagle putt to take the solo lead @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/BLzJEfZqzEMay 12, 2024

McILROY MISSES PAR 3 SIXTH GREEN Xander Schauffele is safely on the par 3 sixth after a 200 yard shot but McIlroy has short sided himself on the left and needs a deft chip which he produces to tee up a par. But Schauffele has a tricky par saving putt after his first effort comes up short and he misses to drop a shot with a very rare three putt.

McILROY BACK ON THE FAIRWAY OFF THE TEE ON FIFTH (Image credit: Getty Images) McIlroy's bogey on the fourth was his first since round one but it doesn't appear to be letting in any more players into what is right now a two-horse race. The leading duo have both found the fifth green with their approaches with McIlroy just inside Schauffele who will putt first but they both miss and settle for par.

FINAL ROUND PLAYING TOUGH Of the 68 players in action today who made the cut, only 14 are under par right now to give you an idea of how hard it is playing today.

McILROY MISSES THE GREEN AT THE PAR 3 FOURTH Fresh from salvaging a dramatic par save on the third, McIlroy has found the sand off the tee again at the par 3 fourth from 155 yards. That has to go down as an unforced error with rival Schauffele on the green with a birdie putt as he makes par and McIlroy drops a shot having had a wedge in his hand.

McILROY FINDS THE SAND OFF THE TEE ON THE PAR 4 THIRD Both McIlroy and Schauffele have missed the fairway on opposite sides on the par 4 third with McIlroy in the sand at the 491 yard hole which will hit his chances of a 4. Schauffele has been able to find the green with his second but McIlroy couldn't reach and has 119 left. His approach isn't great but he scrambles a fantastic par save across the green. Par save from 33 feet!@McIlroyRory holds on to a share of the lead @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/6IvG8AMfFAMay 12, 2024

McILROY HAS ANOTHER SHORT IRON IN AT SECOND Schauffele is on the second with a birdie look after McIlroy smashed a 321-yard drive over the corner again to leave a wedge in which has not got inside Schauffele's approach. McIlroy will putt first as they both end up with pars.

RORY OPENS UP WITH A MONSTER DRIVE Incredible opening drive from McIlroy who has smashed his ball 344 yards over the dog leg of the par four to leave a short iron in from 146 yards. That has got to be intimidating for Schauffele, who has 205 yards left in and will have to play first. Schauffele finds the green and rolls into the fringe from where he makes par but Rory's approach spins in close to five feet and nails the birdie. A dart at the first to tie the lead 🎯@McIlroyRory is off and running @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/eDl7jBI2s4May 12, 2024

BEN KOHLES WON'T BE CHALLENGING THIS WEEKEND Remember Ben Kohles, who led up the last a week ago before blowing a chance of his maiden PGA victory with a disastrous bogey, he is +5 today and has just made an ironic gesture after his first birdie of the day on the 14th. The reaction says it all 😅@Ben_Kohles makes his first birdie of the day @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/4Wmuilmi2AMay 12, 2024

IM AND STRAKA UNDERWAY Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka are both off and have found the fairway off the first on the 511-yard par four as they bid to catch the leaders. They have followed that up with irons to the green to tee up birdie chances.