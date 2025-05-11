How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship reaches its conclusion on Sunday night and, along with the winner, the victorious caddie is also set to net a handy payday
We are currently ploughing through a busy portion of tournaments on the PGA Tour and, at the Truist Championship, players are vying for the title at the sixth PGA Tour Signature Event of the season.
Taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the tournament purse once again sits at an eye-watering $20 million, with the winner claiming a cool $3.6 million.
The winner will be revealed on Sunday and, along with the player, the caddie is also set to pocket a handy paycheck for his week's work.
Typically, a player will pay his caddie 10% of his winning check, and that means this week's winning caddie will potentially bank $360,000.
For those who finish inside the top 10, caddies can expect a paycheck of around 7% of their player's prize money, while players will reportedly pay around 5% for any other finish above the cut line.
Last year, Rory McIlroy claimed the Truist Championship for a fourth time and, in the process, netted the $3.6 million first prize, handing caddie Harry Diamond a $360,000 payday.
For 2025, McIlroy has dazzled and continued to rack up a number of huge victories, including The Masters, The Players Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Because of his play, McIlroy has already claimed approximately $14 million in prize money, while Diamond has netted around $1.3 million.
