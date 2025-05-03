Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship

The World No.1 is set to skip the sixth Signature Event of the season at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Scheffler not listed in the Truist Championship field

Scottie Scheffler waves to the crowd after holing a putt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Scottie Scheffler maybe currently dominating the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but, as revealed on Friday afternoon, the World No.1 is set to skip the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.

Taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Truist Championship will be staged the week prior to the PGA Championship, the second men's Major of 2025, with Scheffler not listed in the field for the $20 million tournament.

Formerly the Wells Fargo Championship, the Truist Championship is taking place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club due to the fact that regular host, Quail Hollow Club, is hosting the PGA Championship.

Although it's unclear as to why Scheffler is not participating in the tournament, the American will be present at the PGA Championship and, potentially, the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial Tournament in the coming week's after.

Previously, Scheffler hasn't missed a Charles Schwab Challenge event since 2019, finishing inside the top 3 in his last three appearances.

What's more, he is the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament, with Scheffler claiming it via a single shot over Collin Morikawa in 2024. It's also the seventh Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler hits a bunker shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of those present in Philadelphia, Rory McIlroy will be the main headliner, with the recent Masters winner making his second appearance since claiming the Green Jacket in April.

Along with McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are among the other big names in the 72-man field and, like previous Signature Events, there won't be a 36-hole cut in place.

Last year, McIlroy claimed a fourth victory at the Truist Championship, with the Northern Irishman searching for a fourth win of 2025 and hoping to continue his incredible momentum ahead of the PGA Championship, which gets underway on the 15 - 18th May.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸