Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler maybe currently dominating the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but, as revealed on Friday afternoon, the World No.1 is set to skip the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.

Taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Truist Championship will be staged the week prior to the PGA Championship, the second men's Major of 2025, with Scheffler not listed in the field for the $20 million tournament.

Formerly the Wells Fargo Championship, the Truist Championship is taking place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club due to the fact that regular host, Quail Hollow Club, is hosting the PGA Championship.

Although it's unclear as to why Scheffler is not participating in the tournament, the American will be present at the PGA Championship and, potentially, the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial Tournament in the coming week's after.

Previously, Scheffler hasn't missed a Charles Schwab Challenge event since 2019, finishing inside the top 3 in his last three appearances.

What's more, he is the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament, with Scheffler claiming it via a single shot over Collin Morikawa in 2024. It's also the seventh Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

In terms of those present in Philadelphia, Rory McIlroy will be the main headliner, with the recent Masters winner making his second appearance since claiming the Green Jacket in April.

Along with McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are among the other big names in the 72-man field and, like previous Signature Events, there won't be a 36-hole cut in place.

Last year, McIlroy claimed a fourth victory at the Truist Championship, with the Northern Irishman searching for a fourth win of 2025 and hoping to continue his incredible momentum ahead of the PGA Championship, which gets underway on the 15 - 18th May.