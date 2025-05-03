Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 is set to skip the sixth Signature Event of the season at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Scheffler not listed in the Truist Championship field
Scottie Scheffler maybe currently dominating the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but, as revealed on Friday afternoon, the World No.1 is set to skip the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.
Taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Truist Championship will be staged the week prior to the PGA Championship, the second men's Major of 2025, with Scheffler not listed in the field for the $20 million tournament.
The Truist Championship will be held at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, with World No. 2 and four-time Truist Championship winner Rory McIlroy set to defend his title. The field will be finalized following the conclusion of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.Field… pic.twitter.com/0TE9yUTue0May 2, 2025
Formerly the Wells Fargo Championship, the Truist Championship is taking place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club due to the fact that regular host, Quail Hollow Club, is hosting the PGA Championship.
Although it's unclear as to why Scheffler is not participating in the tournament, the American will be present at the PGA Championship and, potentially, the Charles Schwab Challenge and Memorial Tournament in the coming week's after.
Previously, Scheffler hasn't missed a Charles Schwab Challenge event since 2019, finishing inside the top 3 in his last three appearances.
What's more, he is the defending champion of the Memorial Tournament, with Scheffler claiming it via a single shot over Collin Morikawa in 2024. It's also the seventh Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
In terms of those present in Philadelphia, Rory McIlroy will be the main headliner, with the recent Masters winner making his second appearance since claiming the Green Jacket in April.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Along with McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are among the other big names in the 72-man field and, like previous Signature Events, there won't be a 36-hole cut in place.
Last year, McIlroy claimed a fourth victory at the Truist Championship, with the Northern Irishman searching for a fourth win of 2025 and hoping to continue his incredible momentum ahead of the PGA Championship, which gets underway on the 15 - 18th May.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out
Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round
-
Do You Play Par-3s Better Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Compare Using The Latest 2025 Data....
Amateur golfers can make or break their round based on par-3 scoring, but how well does the average player navigate these tricky tests? This data reveals all...
-
Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out
Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round
-
‘It Wasn’t An Easy Talk’ - Collin Morikawa Opens Up On Surprise Caddie Switch
Collin Morikawa says his results on the course were not the reason he split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac
-
Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Weather Watch: Could Flood Warnings And Thunderstorms Hinder Scheffler's Bid For First Victory Of 2025?
After TPC Craig Ranch was evacuated on the eve of the tournament, watch out for thunderstorms and flood warnings at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
-
Woodland And Zalatoris Lead Eight Withdrawals From CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris led a raft of field changes for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after they withdrew from the latest PGA Tour stop
-
Lanny Wadkins Says LIV Golfers Must Face 'Repercussions' Before PGA Tour Return
The retired broadcaster doesn't see how LIV Golfers can return to the PGA Tour without sanctions
-
'It's Just Made-Up Drama' - Lucas Glover Criticizes 'Contrived' Tour Championship Format
The six-time PGA Tour winner doesn't think the current Tour Championship format works
-
9 Big Names Still Searching For Their First Win Of 2025
Some big names of men’s and women’s golf have yet to experience the winning feeling so far in 2025 – here are some of the most notable