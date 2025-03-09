Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Collin Morikawa Holds One-Shot Lead On Back Nine

Refresh

STRAKA IN CONTENTION Another player having a good season is Sepp Straka, and at the 16th he makes his second birdie in succession to move to eight-under with Conners and Day. This would be quite some turnaround if Straka claims the title after an opening round of 77, but stranger things have happened. He has two holes left to really give Morikawa something to worry about.

HENLEY IN THE HUNT! A few minutes ago, Collin Morikawa had a three-shot lead and appeared to be cruising to the title, but after a bogey at the 14th, seconds later, one of four in the chasing pack, Russell Henley, holds his nerve to hole a 10-foot birdie putt to move to nine-under, just one behind the leader. Henley has been in good form for weeks. Is this the day he converts that into a victory?

BOGEY FOR MORIKAWA At the par-3 14th, Morikawa's tee shot misses the green left, and the chip onto the putting surface then rolls beyond the hole, leaving a near-13 foot putt for par. It goes right and he's back to 10-under with his third bogey of the day.

CHANCES MISSED FOR CHASING PACK Collin Morikawa is taking this in his stride, although in fairness, none of the chasing pack are really pushing him. His second at the 13th lands within 15 feet to leave another birdie opportunity. Soon after, Russell Henley is the latest to try and reduce the gap to the leader, but his birdie putt misses by 18 inches. Morikawa then also narrowly misses his chance to extend his lead. Next it's Corey Conners' chance with yet another putt for birdie. Wait for it... it fails to make it and he'll settle for par - his 14th in succession. On the 14th, another of the chasing pack, Jason Day, also narrowly misses right with his birdie chance and it's as you were at the top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FOUR-WAY TIE FOR SECOND We currently have Michael Kim, Russell Henley, Jason Day and Corey Conners in a four-way tie for second, three behind leader Collin Morikawa. Corey Conners then has a chance to move into solo second with a birdie chance at the 13th. He's made 12 pars in a row up to now. No prizes for guessing what's comes next - he leaves his putt just short to make it 13th pars in a row.

MORIKAWA'S LEAD BACK TO THREE With Morikawa's second at the 12th, it just fails to land on the green and instead hops into the rough. The fine margin between near-perfection and maddening frustration. From looking like having a real eagle opportunity, he now faces a tricky task to leave himself a decent chance of a birdie. Jim "Bones" MacKay in the broadcast booth insists Morikawa can get this up and down, and he would know. Let's see how he gets on... A great effort to land a foot or so right of the hole. That'll be a birdie and back to a three-shot lead.

CONNERS COMES UP SHORT Yet another chance for a birdie goes begging for Corey Conners as his longish putt falls short. That's his 12th par in a row. If he could just convert one or two of these he'd have a great chance of catching Morikawa. As it is, he's two behind with six to play. Moments later, Jason Day shows Conners how it's done with a birdie at the 12th to join him on eight under.

MORIKAWA DRIVES ON Collin Morikawa is the top player for driving accuracy this week, although there have been a couple of somewhat wayward tee shots in his final round so far. Nothing too alarming though and, at the par-5 12th, he finds the middle of the fairway, leaving 254 yards to go and surely eyeing the chance of at least a birdie in a few minutes.

NOT QUITE FOR COLLIN Morikawa at the 11th faces a 12-foot putt to restore his three-shot lead. However, it just breaks left on the final leg of its journey, and that'll leave a par to keep him at 10-under, two ahead of Corey Conners. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SEPP STEPS IT UP A beautiful long putt from Sepp Straka at the 12th gives him a birdie to move to seven-under, in a pack with Jason Day, Michael Kim, Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley - not a bad situation for a player who shot 77 in the first round. He's not out of this yet.

CONNERS CAN'T BREAK THROUGH Now it's Russell Henley to make a bogey, this one at the 11th with his third of the day. That puts him back to seven-under, three behind Morikawa. Meanwhile, Corey Conners, who is two behind, can't stop making pars. He's at the 11th too and facing a lengthy birdie putt. Once again it just misses and he makes his 11th par in succession. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TROUBLE AT THE 10th FOR THE LEADER Morikawa has a lengthy discussion with his caddie ahead of his second shot at the 10th. The leader's 95 yards out with a poor lie left of the fairway and looking for distance. He's right to be concerned as his effort goes straight into a bunker fronting the green. From the bunker, he digs out a nice effort but it lacks distance. He'll face a tricky putt from a makeable - but missable - range to make par. From 10 feet, he misses left and drops back to 10-under and a two-shot lead,

STILL NOT QUITE THERE FOR SCHEFFLER For the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, this week has panned out largely like a number of others in 2025 so far. He looks excellent in spells, even threatening to find the consistency needed to recreate the form of last year, when he won seven times on the PGA Tour, but it's not quite there for him just yet. He's at three-under after 14 today, eight behind leader Morikawa, who so often had to play second fiddle to Scheffler in 2024.

MORIKAWA HOLDS FIRM Morikawa recovers well from his first missed fairway off the tee today, leaving his second shot at the ninth a few yards in front of the green. His third's not bad either. He'll have a great chance to make par here after a decidedly dicey tee shot - and he does. He's three clear with nine to play.

CLOSE FOR COREY Corey Conners is three behind leader Morikawa, but it's so nearly two as his birdie putt from 16 feet at the ninth falls inches short. There's still time for the Canadian, but he'll have to make his move soon, although Morikawa's tee shot at the same hole isn't brilliant - he's right of the fairway. Just beforehand, Russell Henley, who's level with Conners, birdied the eighth. Still Morikawa's to lose at this point.

BRADLEY'S FRONT NINE BRILLIANCE SEES HIM TIED FOR THIRD It's been a day to remember for Keegan Bradley, who broke the Bay Hill front nine record with a 29 earlier to drag himself into contention. He couldn't keep the momentum going or he may have been looking at an eighth PGA Tour win, but he's just finished a round of 64 to head to the clubhouse, four behind leader Collin Morikawa in T3 - not bad for a player who started the day 11 behind the leader.

MORIKAWA STAYS CLEAR Morikawa has a great chance to extend his lead at the par 3 seventh and, faced with 15-feet, the two-time Major winner sees his effort slide by on the right-side. It's a tap-in for the American, who remains at 11-under and three clear of Henley, who gets up-and-down and stays at eight-under round Bay Hill.