How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The AIG Women’s Open

An indication of how quickly the women’s game is growing can be found in the prize money offered in some of its biggest events.

The five Majors have all seen significant increases in the size of the purses in recent years, with two of this year’s events, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the US Women’s Open, each reaching $12m.

The last of the year’s Majors, the AIG Women’s Open, doesn’t offer quite that amount, but there is still a record payout for the tournament of $9.75m.

For context, that’s over double the $4.5m that players competed for a share of just five years ago.

Back then, Sophia Popov claimed $675,000 for her surprise win at Royal Troon, but this year, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will pocket a record $1.425m.

Not all of that money will find its way into the winner’s bank account, though, with her caddie being paid a sizeable chunk of the sum.

Winning caddies typically receive 10% of the prize money so, last year, that meant Lydia Ko's caddie Paul Cormack would have won $135,000 for his work in helping the New Zealander claim her first AIG Women's Open title.

At Royal Porthcawl, the winning caddie will bank $145,250, with Muyu Yimashita, helped by her caddie, John Bennett, leading the way into the final round.

The caddie of the player finishing runner-up will also be well compensated for their efforts.

That’s thanks to the 7% of prize money typically awarded to caddies of players finishing in the top 10, with 5% going to the rest.

This year’s runner-up is set to earn $962,424, with her caddie in line for a $67,369 payday.

While that’s less than half the money handed to the winning caddie, it’s still likely a decent enough sum to at least partially offset the disappointment of not quite doing enough to help their player win the trophy.