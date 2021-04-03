Here are all the details on how to watch the second edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

How To Watch The Augusta National Women’s Amateur

We are so close to 2021’s edition of The Masters but before that, and if you want to get a fix of the stunning Augusta National Golf Club, this week the Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place.

The tournament features 82 of the top female players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will be held at Augusta National on Saturday. The low 30 players after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18. Ties will be determined by a sudden-death playoff.

Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural edition in 2019 and the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To make sure you miss none of the action, take a look at how you can watch the event below.

This week the television coverage will mainly consist of action from Saturday’s round at Augusta National. This coverage in the US will be provided by the Golf Channel which means the best all-in-one option for Augusta fans is to check out fuboTV and it’s FREE 7-day trial.

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action from Saturday’s play.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. So if, say, you’re from the UK but find yourself abroad this week, you can use a VPN to tune back in to that free Sky coverage.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN Watch Golf with ExpressVPN - 30 Day Free Trial Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel (Time is in EST)

Saturday 10am-12pm Golf Channel

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the golf from Augusta National and you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV Watch Golf with FuboTV Created with sports fans in mind, fuboTV now offers 100+ Sports, Entertainment and News Channels including NBCGolf, GolfTV and CBS Sports Network, so there’s something for everyone, especially Golf Fans. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Time is in BST)

Saturday 5pm-8pm Sky Sports

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise Saturday’s action from Augusta.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on Golf Channel Canada this week (Time is in EST)

Saturday 10am-12pm Golf Channel Canada

The tournament will have coverage on Saturday on Golf Channel Canada

Therefore a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

