The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines - who will win?
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open.
It’s always a huge field and this week is no different with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka headlining.
So, who are we backing? Find out below…
Also if you love fantasy sports and want to play a golf version, then why not try the games on Zweeler.
On the Zweeler website you can pick players and win money each week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players competing for you! It is great fun and there is great value to be had on some very good players right now! At the end of the season you can win a big cash prize.
If that interests you, you can sign up to Zweeler here.
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips 2021:
Sungjae Im 4 points each way at 30/1 with Bet365
The Korean is one of golf’s brightest talents and is in a great run of form. He was 36-hole leader last week and has four top-14s in his last six starts including that T2 at Augusta and a T5 at the Tournament of Champions. He is currently at a career-high 17th in the world, evidence of his superb form.
Si Woo Kim 3 points each way at 40/1 with Bet365
I’ve been an admirer of Si Woo Kim ever since he won the 2016 Wyndham Championship at the age of 21, before going on to win the Players Championship less than a year later. When he’s playing well he’s a joy to watch and he’s clearly playing very well right now after his 3rd PGA Tour title last week. Will he go back-to-back? Unlikely, but there’s every chance of an each way finish. Too good to avoid at 40/1.
Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 60/1 with 888Sport
The American has two top-four finishes in his last three starts so is playing some great golf right now. He has a very decent record at Torrey Pines in recent years and is currently 2nd on tour in birdie average this season so let’s hope he can go low.
Alex Noren 1 point each way at 100/1 with 888Sport
The 10-time European Tour winner and former World No.8 has lost his way a bit since going full-time PGA Tour, however his best result came here in 2018 when he lost in a playoff to Jason Day. Needs a big year to once again make the Ryder Cup side, let’s hope he goes well this week.
Top Golf Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Register using the promo code SPORTS60, deposit and place first bet of £10 (Evens+) in one bet transaction. £30 in Free Bets credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Up to 30 Free Spins on selected slots games. T&C's Apply
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 Free Bets if any of your 4 bets lose: Place a single £10 Exchange bet and get a free Exchange bet if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Payment method restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
Tournament favourite Jon Rahm can be picked up at 7/1 at the venue where he captured his maiden PGA Tour title in 2017.
Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a 3rd in Abu Dhabi, is second-favourite at 15/2.
Watch Golf Live with NowTV
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan.
New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware