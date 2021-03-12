When are where are the 2021 Major's taking place? We tell all in this piece.

When Are The 2021 Golf Majors?

The Coronavirus may have caused 2020’s Major schedule to look vastly different from other years but 2021 will see a return to some kind of normality in terms of events taking place in their usual spots in the golfing calendar.

So bearing that in mind, below we have comprised a list of the Majors set to take place this year for men’s, women’s and senior golf.

2021 Men’s Majors

Where are the men’s Majors this year? Check out the dates and the four stunning venues, featuring Augusta National as always…

The Masters – Augusta National – April 8-11

PGA Championship – Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) – May 20-23

US Open – Torrey Pines – June 17-20

The Open Championship – Royal St George’s – July 15-18

2021 Women’s Majors

The women’s game has five Majors, with Mission Hills and Evian Resort locked in as always for the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

ANA Inspiration – Mission Hills Country Club – April 1-4

US Women’s Open – The Olympic Club (Lake Course) – June 3-6

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Atlanta Athletic Club – June 24-27

The Evian Championship – Evian Resort Golf Club – July 22-25

Women’s Open – Carnoustie – August 19-22

2021 Senior Majors

The senior circuit also has five Majors, visiting four US venues in 2021 as well as the stunning Sunningdale near London, England…

Regions Tradition – Greystone G&CC – May 6-9

Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship – Southern Hills Country Club – May 27-30

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship – Firestone CC – June 24-27

US Senior Open – Omaha Country Club – July 8-11

Senior Open – Sunningdale (Old) – July 22-25