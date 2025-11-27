Tiger Woods 'In Tremendous Physical Condition' As Close Friend Reveals Burning Desire Behind Latest Comeback

Tiger Woods is in "tremendous physical condition" as he attempts his latest and what would be greatest comeback, but there's still one major issue that could prevent him from chasing what remains a big target on the PGA Tour.

Woods' close friend Notah Begay has issued a fascinating update on the 15-time Major champion, after he underwent his seventh back surgery in October, revealing the driving force behind his comeback and likely venues for his return.

Begay told Trey Wingo's 'Straight Facts Homie' podcast that Woods can still hit a ball well enough to play on the PGA Tour, but as with recent comebacks it's the physical act of walking the course throughout a tournament that's the major issue.

"I think the biggest problem in the conversations that I've had with him is the walking,” Begay told Wingo on his podcast. “That's it. He hits it great; he's in tremendous physical condition.

"His ball speeds are fast enough, they're 175-180, which is adequate for the PGA Tour. It's just: can he walk 72 holes plus a pro-am? I don't know, and that's the big question.”

As ever, Woods never wants to return to action just for fun, with Begay insisting Tiger still has breaking his tie with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins firmly on his mind.

"In his heart-of-hearts, 83 is a big number," said Begay. "It's an important number."

"I think that's probably the more tangible one at this point in his career, if there were to be one because at the Majors, there's only four of them and the venues are typically - I mean, Augusta's one of the top three hilliest courses the players walk all year."

Jack Nicklaus' 18 Major titles is now surely out of reach, but Begay is holding out hope that one final Major chapter could be written in Woods' amazing golfing legacy - with the Claret Jug the most likely option.

"Maybe the Open Championship where distance is less of a consideration, when you look at guys like Francesco Molinari and Brian Harman - not high ball or long ball hitters yet they've both walked away with the Claret Jug - and one of the best shot makers in the world in Tiger Woods.

"So that might be the best fit that he would be looking for in terms of adding another Major - the cherry on top would be if it would be another Major and it would be 83.

"He still wouldn't get to 18, I think that's out of reach, but in a perfect world...Ben Hogan did it on one leg so maybe Tiger can do it too.

"Right now, I will not say he won't win 83, because I can't, I've seen too many crazy things from him."

Tiger Woods will give seniors a try

While adding that Colonial or Hilton Head could be possible return targets on the PGA Tour for Woods, as flatter courses, Begay thinks that Woods will give the PGA Tour Champions a go once he turns 50 at the end of the year.

It would seem the obvious choice, given players there can use a golf cart, and Begay feels Woods will at least try it out.

"We're also dying to see him on the Champions Tour, where he can take a cart," said Begay. "The walking part becomes alleviated at that point.

"You can only sit in your house and think about golf and hit balls at the range for so long when you want to go out and see if I can beat somebody.

"What Tiger possess, that I don't at the age of 53, is he can still carry the ball 285 and out on the Champions Tour that's a huge, huge asset.

"I do think he will try it, and I hope he likes it, because the world of golf with Tiger in is just so much better, so much more fun even if we just see little glimpses of him from time to time."

