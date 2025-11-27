'We’re Just Too Far Apart On A Lot Of Things' - Bryson DeChambeau's Focus On Golf With No Deal In Sight

Bryson DeChambeau says the two sides of the great golfing divide are "too far apart on a lot of things" so can't see a resolution coming any time soon.

It seems an eternity since the Saudi Arabia PIF and PGA Tour shook hands on a 'framework agreement' - yet since that day way back in June 2023 not much has changed.

Both sides dropped legal proceedings and players have largely stopped sniping at each other since then, but in terms of bringing the game back together only slight adjustments to the Majors have seen the best players facing each other more often.

And DeChambeau believes that's likely to remain the case for some time.

"Man, I wish something major would happen, but I don’t think it’s going to in the immediate future. I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other," DeChambeau told Fox News Digital.

"We’re just too far apart on a lot of things. It’s going to take some time, but ultimately, I do think the game of golf will grow internationally."

The two-time US Open champion does believe that eventually the game will reunite, and be better for it, with the American reiterating recent hints from Harris English that the PGA Tour will reduce tournament numbers in future.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Scarcity will become more prevalent, which I think is good for players’ health and longevity," DeChambeau added. "Honestly, for the professional sport, scarcity is very important.

"I think the R&A recognizes that, and I do think the PGA Tour recognizes that. It’s moving more toward that model. I won’t speak for anybody, but I think there will be improvements for the game as time goes on.

"It’s positive disruption, and it’ll take time to let the water settle and make a perfect scenario where we all come back together. Ultimately, I think it’ll be good for the game over time."

Mutual respect & Ryder Cup emotions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although players on both sides have been guilty of some vitriolic messaging, now some of the sting has been taken out of the situation DeChambeau feels there's more respect, and they're keen to concentrate on matters on the course

"I think there is a mutual respect of our craft," he added. "You know, it's just a matter of putting that golf ball in the hole, you know? And I think there's a mutual respect among all of us.

"So that's where I feel like, you know, we all have gone to a place where we're like, ‘OK, you know what? Let's just keep moving on. We'll let the businessmen figure out the business details and we just keep playing golf.’"

Although his move to LIV Golf cost him a 2023 Ryder Cup spot, DeChambeau made Keegan Bradley's team this year, which he described as "a special feeling", and will be going all out to play again in 2027 at Adare Manor.

"I've always loved representing Team USA. It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster, but one that I love experiencing every time I get the chance to, and I'll continue to fight to be on those teams as far as I can," DeChambeau added.

"You never know when it could be your last one, right? So you got to appreciate and respect it."

Have you say, would you like to see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf make a deal? Let us know by joining the conversation below...